Kia Canada celebrates strong season of automotive awards coupled with record-breaking sales

Kia Canada Inc.

Kia EV6

International Model Shown

2023 Kia Telluride

International Model Shown

Brand wins several industry-leading awards for vehicles including the Kia EV6, Telluride, Sportage and Rio

Marks three consecutive months of record-breaking sales in Canada, closing January 2023 with 5,263 units sold

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starting the year off strong, Kia Canada has been awarded several notable automotive wins this season, reinforcing its prowess in design, technology and innovation.

The brand garnered industry recognition across various categories for several vehicles in its lineup, including a third time consecutive category win as AJAC’s Best Large Utility Vehicle in Canada.

The 2023 award wins include:

AJAC Best Large Utility Vehicle in Canada – Kia Telluride AutoTrader Best Mid-Size SUV – Kia Telluride AutoGuide 2023 Utility Vehicle of the Year – Kia Sportage Number one mass-market brand in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study* NACTOY North American Utility Vehicle of the Year – Kia EV6 J.D. Power 2023 Canada ALG Residual Value Awards* Mass Market Electric Vehicles segment – Kia EV6 J.D. Power 2023 Canada ALG Residual Value Awards Small Cars segment – Kia Rio



This series of wins comes on the heels of record-breaking January sales for Kia Canada with 5,263 units sold. Forte led the sales with 1,163 units, followed by Seltos at 984 units and Sportage at 727 units.

Canadian sales were further bolstered by global momentum, as Kia Corporation recorded total sales of 237,437 units in January, a 9.0 percent increase year on year.

“Kia Canada’s upward momentum continues into 2023 with record breaking January sales and several industry awards recognizing a number of models in our lineup,” says Elias El-Achhab, VP and COO of Kia Canada. “These awards and sales are just the beginning, and we look forward to delivering new and inspiring products to Canadians across the country in 2023.”

Kia Canada unveiled the 2024 Seltos at the Toronto International Autoshow last week with enhanced design elements and improved technology offerings to further solidify its position in the subcompact segment. A top best seller in Canada since its launch in 2020, the updated Seltos arrives in dealerships across the country this spring, solidifying Kia’s position in the subcompact segment. For more information, visit www.kia.ca/seltos-2024 .

Story continues

* https://www.jdpower.com/business/press-releases/2023-canada-alg-residual-value-awards

* https://www.jdpower.com/business/press-releases/2023-us-vehicle-dependability-studyvds

About Kia Canada

Kia Canada Inc., founded in 1999, is a subsidiary of Kia Corporation based in Seoul, South Korea. The company employs over 170 people at its headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario, as well as in locations across Canada and at its regional office in Montréal, Québec. Kia offers award winning products that are dynamic, stylish and innovative and services that are meaningful and convenient through a network of 198 dealers across the country. The company's brand slogan – ‘Movement that inspires’ reflects Kia’s desire to create the space for you to get inspired and more time to bring your ideas to life. To learn more, visit kia.ca or Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram .

For media inquiries only, please contact media@kia.ca .

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/10f66595-efd6-4f49-b705-93826a9553fe

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/986683b2-f72e-4ad0-8bce-24d6db9c48a7



