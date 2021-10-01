U.S. markets close in 3 hours 5 minutes

Kia Canada’s historic sales run continues with a record-breaking September and strong third quarter

Kia Canada Inc.
·2 min read

  • Kia Canada reports third quarter sales with 25,057 units delivered

  • Best-ever September with 8,407 units sold

  • Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) sales continue to soar with strongest September sales and Q3 ever recorded

  • Brand-new 2022 Sorento HEV and PHEV coming this fall – the first of 7 electrified vehicles to arrive in Canada by 2025

TORONTO, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following quarterly sales results of 15,760 units in Q1 and 25,510 units in Q2, Kia Canada is reporting third quarter sales of 25,057 vehicles delivered. This marks yet another milestone for Kia Canada achieving its strongest results in 2021 with a total of 66,327 units sold year to date. September rounded out Q3 with another best-ever sales month with 8,407 units delivered, following a best-ever July with 8,305 units and a second best-selling August with 8,345 units. The consumer favourite, Forte, holds strong this third quarter delivering 1,536 units, followed by Seltos with 1,523 units.

Additionally Kia’s CPO sales for this third quarter continue to soar with another record-breaking month in September with 593 units sold. This marks the brand’s best quarter to date, totaling 5,388 CPO units delivered.

“Kia Canada’s upward trajectory and history making sales performance is nothing short of incredible,” said Elias El-Achhab, Vice President and COO at Kia Canada. “The positive strides we have made with the launch of the new Kia brand, coupled with an innovative product lineup and a very dedicated dealer network that has continuously navigated these challenging times, have all led to this incredible success.”

Kia Canada recently debuted the brand-new 2022 Sorento PHEV and HEV, marking the first official vehicle under the brand’s Plan S strategy that will introduce 7 all-new electric or plug-in hybrid models by 2025. The Sorento HEV and PHEV are set to arrive this fall. Please visit https://www.kia.ca/sorentophev to sign up for updates and to learn more.

About Kia Canada
Kia Canada Inc., founded in 1999, is a subsidiary of Kia Corporation based in Seoul, South Korea. The company employs 170 people at its headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario, as well as in locations across Canada and at its regional office in Montréal, Québec. Kia offers products and services that are innovative, dynamic, thoughtful and award-winning, through a network of 197 dealers across the country. The company's brand slogan – ‘Movement that inspires’ reflects Kia’s commitment to inspiring consumers through its products and services. To learn more, visit kia.ca or Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

Please contact Saul Lewis or Jennifer Szmilko for more information.

Saul Lewis
Strategic Objectives
slewis@strategicobjectives.com

Jennifer Szmilko
PR & Communications Manager
Kia Canada
jszmilko@kia.ca


