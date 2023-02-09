U.S. markets close in 3 hours 10 minutes

KIA EV6 AWARDED MOTORWEEK'S 2023 DRIVERS' CHOICE "BEST OF THE YEAR" AND "BEST EV" AWARDS

·2 min read

  • The Kia EV6 beat out a dozen top vehicles for the "Best of the Year" title

  • Kia's first dedicated EV continues to earn accolades a year after launch

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 Kia EV6 was named "Best of the Year" in the 41st annual MotorWeek Drivers' Choice Awards. The EV6 was also awarded "Best EV" alongside three other top electric vehicles.

Kia EV6 awarded MotorWeek's 2023 Drivers' Choice "Best of the Year" and "Best EV" Awards
Kia EV6 awarded MotorWeek’s 2023 Drivers’ Choice “Best of the Year” and “Best EV” Awards

"Following a momentous year for the EV6 with its U.S. launch just one year ago and the recent debut of the high-performance EV6 GT, we are honored to receive these awards from MotorWeek," said Steven Center, COO and EVP, Kia America. "The EV6 represents an important step toward Kia's transformative 'Plan S' global electrification strategy and its future-forward design, dedicated EV platform, and performance continue to impress."

To determine the winners, the MotorWeek team evaluates nearly 150 vehicles based on factors such as price, practicality, performance and fuel efficiency. The staff then selects the best models in a variety of lifestyle categories ranging from family sedan to luxury car, to large utilities and pickups. From that group, an overall "Best of the Year" is chosen.

"Kia is no stranger to electric vehicles, but with the EV6 crossover, the brand not only capitalized on its experience, but developed an affordable passenger vehicle that is so refined, purposeful, yet fun to drive, that it catapults above and beyond any discussion of just the all-electric powertrain," said John Davis, Host & Creator of MotorWeek. "The EV6 pushes all the buttons. Design details like its 5-door coupe-like profile, flush door handles, and unique LED lighting make it a styling leader. Yet, being built on a dedicated EV platform, means an airy interior with exceptional room front and rear, all executed with an ultra-clean layout that perfectly blends sportiness and comfort. Every EV6 model begs to be driven with enthusiasm thanks to near-instant throttle response and nailed-down handling. The Kia EV6 is simply an outstanding, breakthrough vehicle design, period!"

Following the EV6's debut in 2022, more than 20,000 EV6 models were sold throughout the U.S. in its first year. Reflecting the brand's commitment to electrification, Jan. 2023 sales of Kia's electrified models increased 128-percent compared to Jan. 2022.

The 2023 Drivers' Choice Award winners are featured on MotorWeek.org and appear on a special episode of MotorWeek (#4223) airing on public television stations beginning Feb. 11. The episode can also be seen on the series' cable partner, the MAVTV Motorsports Network beginning Feb. 26.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kia-ev6-awarded-motorweeks-2023-drivers-choice-best-of-the-year-and-best-ev-awards-301741570.html

SOURCE Kia America

