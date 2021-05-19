All-new Kia EV6 crossover ushers in new era of electric driving excitement

Kia's first dedicated EV signals the beginning of the brand's transformative 'Plan S' electrification strategy

- New Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) underpins all-new CUV in rear-wheel drive or dual-motor all-wheel drive

- World's first 800V multi-charging architecture enables ultra-fast DC charging capability from 10-80 percent charge (up to 210 miles range) in under 18 minutes[1]

- State-of-the-art 77.4kWh high-density lithium-ion battery allows up to a targeted 300-mile[2] range for road trips and excursions

- 114.2-inch wheelbase equivalent to the Telluride SUV

- 102 cu.-ft. of passenger room; flat floor design yields 27.7 cu.-ft. of cargo room behind second row and 53.5 cu.-ft. of space with the second-row seats folded down

- Exhilarating 576[3] horsepower GT performance delivers 0-60 in less than 3.5 seconds[4]

- Innovative Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function turns EV6 into a mobile power source for computers, camping, tailgating, and back-up power at home

- 21 standard active Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)[5] with semi-autonomous driver capabilities including Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA2)

- Augmented Reality[6] (AR) Head-Up Display (HUD) system projects three-dimensional images on windshield

IRVINE, Calif., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The all-new 2022 Kia EV6 crossover arrives as the brand's first dedicated battery electric vehicle (BEV). The introduction of EV6 signals the U.S. launch of Kia's 'Plan S' strategy that will deliver 11 all-new electrified models across the world by 2026.

All-new Kia EV6 ushers in new era of electric driving excitement.

Starting with the EV6, Kia's EV lineup will carry a unique naming convention. The "EV" designation will be followed by a number that indicates the car's position in the lineup.

The E-GMP modular platform maximizes development efficiency and enables the Kia brand to expand its dedicated EV portfolio across multiple vehicle segments – sedans, CUVs, SUVs – in a short time and with minimal complexity. The architecture provides an adaptable foundation with a long wheelbase and wide stance.

The EV6's proportions unify Kia's all-new "Opposites United" design language and deliver crossover functionality. The visual language combines classic sports car inspiration with high-tech cues, modern CUV styling and a coupe-like profile. The EV6 has the same 114.2-inch wheelbase as the Kia Telluride, and compares with the width of a Ford Mustang Mach E and the wheelbase and ground clearance of a Tesla Model Y.

The EV platform also enables jaw-dropping performance, AWD capability, ultra-fast charging times. The vehicle delivers up to an estimated 300-miles of all-electric range (AER), vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality, and a flat-floor interior that utilizes sustainable materials throughout the cabin. The EV6 also offers a wide array of advanced driver assistance systems, adding an unprecedented level of connectivity and safety.

"The EV6 marks a new and transformative era in Kia electrification," said Sean Yoon, president & CEO, Kia North America, Kia America. "This innovative crossover leverages the many benefits of its advanced platform to offer a level of technological excitement and convenience that will provide a superb ownership experience."

The first EV6 models are expected to go on sale in early 2022 in all 50 states with the GT arriving in late 2022.

EV6 First Edition

In a first for the brand, Kia will offer a special EV6 First Edition available by advanced reservation at Kia.com starting June 3. Limited to just 1,500 units, the EV6 First Edition offers the styling of the standard design, which includes exterior details such as black wheel arches in a fully loaded package. The Augmented Reality (AR) Head-Up Display, Remote Smart Parking Assist, wide sunroof, 20-inch wheels, premium 14-speaker Meridian audio system and a two-year subscription to SiriusXM7 are among the upgrades in the EV6 First Edition, along with dual-motor AWD and a 77.4 kWh battery.

Three unique color combinations include Glacier with dark green seats, Urban Yellow with black seats, and Steel Gray Matte with black seats. The First Edition will be the only way to get the look of the Steel Matte Gray paint on an EV6 with the standard design while the Urban Yellow exterior color will be exclusive to the First Edition. Completing the aesthetic are illuminated door sills with the First Edition designation, along with a numbered interior badge highlighting the limited production volume.

'Opposites United' CUV Design

Imagined, penned, and brought to life by Kia's three design studios in Seoul, Frankfurt and Irvine, California, the EV6 crossover is a worldwide collaboration inspired by a new design philosophy called 'Opposites United,' which takes its cues and inspirations from the contrasts found in nature and everyday life. Key design elements include:

"Digital Tiger" grille form serves as Kia's new tiger nose design

Headlamps offer sequential dynamic light pattern

Flush exterior door handles

High rear deck serves as a spoiler

Cross-car rear light cluster

Wheel sizes will be available in 19, 20 or 21-inches

A Foundation for the Electric Age

E-GMP serves as the core technology for the next generation of Kia EVs. Highlights include:

Rear-wheel-biased; available AWD capability with front electric motor

Strong body structure utilizing 75 percent high-strength steel (HSS) and ultra-high strength steel (UHSS)

Five-link rear suspension

World's first mass-produced integrated drive axle (IDA) to enhance ride comfort and handling, combining wheel bearings with the drive shaft to save weight

A long wheelbase and short overhangs maximize interior space with flat floor, no tunnel layout

Underfloor mounted battery placement enables low center of gravity for stability

Battery Tech for Superb Performance, Extended Range, Fast Charging and Innovative V2L

At the heart of EV6 is an energy-dense Nickel-Cobalt-Manganese (80/10/10) battery pack available in two sizes: 58.0 kWh and 77.4 kWh. The low-mounted, underfloor pack delivers energy to both RWD and AWD electric motor layouts with varying horsepower at the front and rear axles. AWD gives EV6 the traction and capability befitting a CUV.

EV6 offers up to 576 horsepower and an extended AER up to a targeted 300 miles across several configurations (AER for specific drivetrain configurations will be announced closer to the EV6's on-sale date):

RWD: 58.0 kWh battery with a 160kW rear motor yields 167 horsepower

RWD: 77.4 kWh battery with a 160kW rear motor yields 218 horsepower

AWD: 77.4 kWh battery with a 70kW front motor and a 160kW rear motor yields 313 horsepower

AWD: 77.4 kWh battery with a 160kW front motor and a 270kW rear motor yields 576 horsepower (GT)

Beyond its impressive power and range, the EV6's advanced battery system enables the convenience of ultra-fast charging with the following features and capabilities:

World's first patented multi-charging system supporting 400v and 800v DC charging, which works on DC chargers with speeds ranging from 50kW to 350kW

800v DC fast charging from a 350-kW charger allows:

11kW on-board charger (OBC) for Level 2 recharging from 10-to-100 percent in 7 hours, 10 minutes (240v AC, at 40-amps) for the larger 77.4 kWh battery versions

Innovative Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality makes EV6 a power source on wheels to support everything from computers to home improvement projects to camping and tailgating. Electricity flows from the high-energy battery to an Integrated Charging Control Unit (ICCU), providing 1900 watts of power to electrical appliances, devices, tools and recreational equipment. The system highlights include:

110V power outlet located in a socket on front of second row seat base; adapter to draw power from the external charge port

From a full charge, power can be drawn from the vehicle for 36 or more consecutive hours 8

EV6 is able to charge vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) at 1.1 kW, equivalent to a 110V charger

Sustainable, Spacious, Tech-Savvy Cabin

The EV6 offers a modern and eco-friendly cabin with a spacious, flat floor design. Standard and available interior highlights include:

Extensive use of recycled plastic throughout interior

100% vegan leather surfaces on some trims

100% LED lighting inside and out

Slim front seats

27.7 cubic feet of cargo space behind 60/40 split-folding second row; 53.5 cubic feet of cargo space with second row folded down

Hands-free Smart Power Tailgate for easier cargo access

Additional storage space for small items in front trunk (frunk)

The EV6 offers a wide array of standard and available technology features, including:

Panoramic dual integrated 12-inch TFT center cluster and infotainment screens that form a wide, horizontal, curved display extending across the instrument panel

Augmented Reality 9 (AR) Head-Up Display (HUD) system projects graphics from the base of the windshield in a large three-dimensional image that appears to be over the hood of the car

Bluetooth 10 functionality

Wireless smartphone charging 11

Meridian Premium Audio system

UVO link connected vehicle experience:

The EV6 also offers a roster of standard and available features that enhance safety and convenience:

Surround View Monitor (SVM): Utilizes four cameras to provide a 360-degree perspective around the vehicle, enhancing driver confidence in tight parking situations

Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist-Reverse (PCA-R): Detects certain objects behind the vehicle, issuing an audible warning when an obstruction is detected and will automatically assist with emergency braking if there is a risk of collision

Rear Occupant Alert (ROA) 12 : Upon exiting, the vehicle provides a reminder to check for unattended passengers that may remain in the rear seating area

Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA): Allows remote parking or exiting a parking spot with the driver operating the EV6 from outside the vehicle

Safe Exit Assist (SEA)13: Audibly alerts the driver or passengers opening their door not to exit the vehicle when the system detects approaching traffic. The system can intervene to lock the rear doors when the vehicle is equipped with available Power Child Lock

The Safety of Advanced Driver Assistance

As part of Kia's overall commitment to safety, the EV6 has a comprehensive list of 21 standard active Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)5 including:

Blind-Spot Avoidance Assist (BCA): Under certain conditions, can detect vehicles traveling in the next lane. When a vehicle is detected in the blind spot, the vehicle brakes the outer wheel under certain conditions to help return the vehicle to its lane

Driver Attention Warning (DAW) 14 : Senses inattentive driving patterns and sends an audible/visual warning to alert the driver

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA): Assists the driver when braking to help prevent a collision or lessen the effects in certain conditions if a vehicle is detected in front. Uses automatic braking to avoid or mitigate an impact

High Beam Assist (HBA): Detects oncoming traffic and automatically switches off the high beam headlights then turns them on once traffic has passed

Highway Driving Assist II (HDA 2) 15 : This system is the evolution of HDA, which is a driving convenience system that keeps a set distance from a car in front and centers the vehicle in the lane. HDA2 will additionally assist with lane changes and adjust the lateral position of the car within the lane

ISLA (Intelligent Speed Limit Assist): Recognizes signs and provides relevant feedback in the cluster and augmented-reality head-up display (AR HUD)

Navigation Based Smart Cruise Control-Curve (NSCC-C): Leverages the navigation system to lower the vehicle's speed proactively before upcoming curves in the road

Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist (RCCA): Helps detect most approaching cross traffic when in reverse. When approaching cross traffic is detected, the system alerts the driver and applies the brakes

