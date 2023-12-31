Kia EV9 is the 2024 Free Press Utility Vehicle of the Year

2024 Free Press Utility Vehicle of the Year: Kia EV9

2024 Kia EV9 electric midsize SUV

Base price: $54,900

The EV9 SUV brings electric power — and much more — to the midsize three-row SUVs that have become the family vehicle of choice for millions of Americans.

With loads of room and an exterior that borrows from Kia’s hit Telluride SUV, the EV9 — my choice for the Detroit Free Press Utility Vehicle of the Year — offers up to 304 miles range on a charge, and a 350 kW electric system that can charge from 10% to 80% in 25 minutes. The EV9 seats six or seven with a tidy 20.2 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats and another 3.2 in a little front trunk.

The model line ranges from rear-wheel-drive models with 215 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque to twin-motor all-wheel drive with 379 hp, 515 pound-feet and a 0-60 time around five seconds. Prices for that top model, called the GT-Line, start at $73,900.

The second row of seats in a 2024 Kia EV9 GT-Line.

The EV9’s 7.8 inches of ground clearance and torque-vectoring AWD provided surprising off-road capability on hardscrabble slopes. The EV9 can tow up to 5,000 pounds.

EV9 production will move from South Korea to Kia’s plant in West Point, Georgia, in 2024.

Second place: Hyundai Kona

The Hyundai Kona subcompact SUV grew larger for 2024.

Base price: $24,100

The 2024 Hyundai Kona subcompact SUV offer a choice of internal combustion or electric power, front- or all-wheel drive. Hyundai prioritized the electric model when developing the SUV’s architecture, a choice that helped preserve room for a battery with a 260-mile range on a charge. Even gasoline-powered Konas have an “EV look,” with a narrow light bar across the nose.

The gasoline lineup includes a base model with a 147-horsepower 2.0L engine with a continuously variable transmission and the performance-oriented N Line, which boasts a 190-hp turbocharged 1.6L and eight-speed automatic transmission. Kona N-Line prices start at $30,650.

The Kona EV has 201 hp. Prices start at $32,675.

Third place: Genesis Electrified GV70

The 2023 Genesis GV70 EV SUV's solid grille is one of its few visual differences from gasoline-burning GV70s.

Base price: $65,850

Hyundai-Kia wraps up an unprecedented clean sweep of the top three SUV spots with the Genesis Electrified GV70, the electric version of the luxury brand’s midsize SUV. Using an architecture developed to accommodate EV and internal combustion engine powertrains, the GV70e, as I’ll call it for the sake of space, can cover 236 miles on a charge. All-wheel drive with two motors delivers 429 hp and 516 pound-feet of torque. Boost mode increases output to 483 hp for up to 10 seconds.

Story continues

The GV70e’s strengths include Genesis’ modern and beautiful interior design, with beautiful materials and a 14.5-inch touch screen.

2023 Genesis GV70 EV SUV interior

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Kia EV9 is the 2024 Free Press Utility Vehicle of the Year