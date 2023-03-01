U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,951.39
    -18.76 (-0.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,661.84
    +5.14 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,379.48
    -76.06 (-0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,898.43
    +1.44 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.65
    -0.04 (-0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.20
    -2.20 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    21.07
    -0.03 (-0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0669
    +0.0086 (+0.81%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9940
    +0.0780 (+1.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2027
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1600
    -0.0390 (-0.03%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,638.35
    +466.87 (+2.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    537.03
    -3.68 (-0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,914.93
    +38.65 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,516.53
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Kia EV9 SUV Exterior Teased in Video Clips

·1 min read

  • Kia releases teaser clips offering glimpse of the Kia EV9 exterior design

  • Sleek silhouette, signature lighting, clear-cut lines hint at the electric SUV's bold and confident look

  • The Kia EV9 to accelerate the brand's transformation towards a sustainable mobility solutions provider

SEOUL, South Korea, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia Corporation today unveiled a set of video clips to tease its highly anticipated Kia EV9, the brand's dedicated battery electric SUV. The Kia EV9 flagship SUV is set to accelerate the company's transformation into a sustainable mobility solutions provider in the era of electrification.

The Kia EV9 teaser video, available to watch at Kia Worldwide YouTube Channel, showcases a silhouette of the flagship SUV model, featuring its prominent front and sleek body surfaces. The striking lighting patterns created by the front and rear lamps complete the EV9's bold identity.

The video clips also preview the Kia EV9's unique blend of sleek and sculptural design and confident and assertive geometry.

The name, EV9, comes from Kia's EV nomenclature, pairing the prefix 'EV' (electric vehicle) with the number '9' (nine), which represents the model's segment among Kia's dedicated electric vehicle lineup.

Like the Kia EV6, the Kia EV9 is built upon the company's dedicated battery electric vehicle platform, Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP).

Kia will fully reveal both the exterior and interior design in mid-March, and the product information will be fully disclosed during the Kia EV9 World Premiere in late March.

For more information about Kia, please visit: www.kianewscenter.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kia-ev9-suv-exterior-teased-in-video-clips-301759144.html

SOURCE Kia Corporation

