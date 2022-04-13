Kia's EV9 SUV will arrive in the US in the second half of 2023

Just a couple weeks after Kia announced a European release window for its EV9, the automaker has revealed when US drivers will be able to get behind the wheel of the electric SUV. It said at the New York Auto Show that the EV9 is coming Stateside in the second half of 2023.

Kia didn't announce any more details at the show, as Autoblog notes, meaning pricing is still unknown. Still, at least the timeframe has been narrowed down.