U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,259.52
    -18.36 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,174.07
    -112.18 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,129.96
    -125.58 (-0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,011.67
    -4.62 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.09
    +1.07 (+1.01%)
     

  • Gold

    2,003.00
    +2.60 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    26.25
    -0.00 (-0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1000
    -0.0074 (-0.67%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0110
    +0.0630 (+3.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3088
    -0.0095 (-0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.1610
    +0.3020 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,474.86
    -2,449.46 (-5.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    884.06
    +3.54 (+0.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,099.09
    -91.63 (-1.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,690.40
    +972.87 (+3.94%)
     

Kia Georgia Inc. Chooses Patriot One’s Security Screening Solution to Protect Entrances

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Patriot One Technologies Inc
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PTOTF
Patriot One Technologies Inc
Patriot One Technologies Inc

Announcement

Kia Georgia Inc. Chooses Patriot One&#x002019;s Security Screening Solution to Protect Entrances
Kia Georgia Inc. Chooses Patriot One’s Security Screening Solution to Protect Entrances

TORONTO, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot One Technologies (TSX: PAT) (OTCQX: PTOTF) (FRANKFURT: 0PL) (“Patriot One” or the “Company”) today announced that Kia Georgia, Inc. has implemented the company’s Multi-Sensor Gateway screening technology, designed to detect guns, knives and other prohibited items on people at large workplaces. This deployment will be part of a larger service that includes the company’s artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Platform to further enhance the current guard service for the entire manufacturing facility.

“After evaluating a few options for physical security technology, we selected Patriot One because of its flexibility and innovative approach to weapons detection – it fits in well with what we wanted to achieve in our security operations,” according to members of the Kia Georgia Environmental, Health and Safety department. “Not only will the technology perform in all weather conditions, allowing us to use it outside, we can customize the look of the Multi-Sensor Gateway so that it fits into the welcoming atmosphere at Kia Georgia. This solution provides the flexibility to optimize alerting to how we run our security operations. Additionally, it is visually appealing, blending into the natural aesthetics of our facility, while also being highly effective in detecting weapons.”

Patriot One’s Multi-Sensor Gateway unobtrusively detects guns, knives and other prohibited items on people using AI sensors, without them having to remove metal items from their pockets upon entry. The Company’s AI-powered Platform with Facility Insights creates a holistic view of a facility, so security personnel can proactively respond to potential threats and protect employees. Alerts can be sent to multiple places, including a security operations center– allowing the quickest possible response to a potential threat.

“Kia Georgia’s facilities are state of the art, and they wanted the same for the screening technology solution they chose to deploy,” said Peter Evans, CEO of Patriot One. “We’re delivering our system as part of a holistic service. The Multi-Sensor Gateway and our flexible, AI-powered Platform with Facility Insights software will send alerts to Kia Georgia’s security command center, as well as on-duty security officers, so they can respond to threats quickly and proactively. This process aligns closely with the innovative way Kia Georgia runs its security operations.”

Multi-Sensor Gateway removes the hassle of people emptying their pockets of metal before entering a workplace, significantly speeding up the security process. This is ideal for a manufacturing plant setting.

To talk with a Patriot One representative about implementing unobtrusive screening solutions in your business, please contact us here.

About Patriot One Technologies

Patriot One Technologies makes unobtrusive, artificial intelligence AI-driven weapons and threat detection systems that enable arenas, casinos, schools, theaters and other businesses to provide unprecedented safety while also improving the patron experience. The company’s Multi-Sensor Gateway enables companies to covertly screen for weapons at points of entry without disrupting the flow of traffic, and its AI-based Video Recognition System enables venue and building operators to identify weapons and other threats inside and outside of facilities, while also providing valuable intelligence for optimizing operations via their AI-powered platform. Follow us on Twitter @patriot1tech.

For further information, please contact:

Patriot One Technologies Inquiries

info@patriot1tech.com

www.patriot1tech.com

Media Contact

Caroline Metell

PatriotOne@threeringsinc.com

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT:
No securities exchange has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release. This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to system sales, product development, licensing, commercialization and regulatory compliance issues and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects”,” believes”, and similar expressions or the negative of these words or other comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include counterparty default and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements only as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b7cc03d4-b9ea-45dc-bc0b-f94195f54eeb


Recommended Stories

  • Patriot One Announces $10 Million Public Offering

    Patriot One Technologies Inc. (TSX: PAT) (OTCQX: PTOTF) (FRANKFURT: 0PL) ("Patriot One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an engagement letter with Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. (the "Agent"), pursuant to which the Agent has agreed to conduct a marketed public offering of units (the "Units") on a commercially reasonable efforts basis for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of up to $10 million (the "Offering"). The Unit terms and price of the Offering will be d

  • Wheels Up CEO: ‘Demand is at unprecedented levels'

    Wheels Up CEO Kenny Dichter speaks with Yahoo Finance about the company's earnings and the outlook for private aviation.

  • Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Is Increasing Its Dividend To CA$0.18

    Enghouse Systems Limited's ( TSE:ENGH ) dividend will be increasing to CA$0.18 on 31st of May. This takes the dividend...

  • Nio Stock Plunges: Should You Buy Now?

    If you own shares in Nio (NYSE: NIO), you might want to make volatility your friend. Nio stock sank by double-digit percentages this morning, a day after it jumped double-digits. With today's sharp drop, Nio has now crashed a staggering 34% in just the past month, as of this writing.

  • Cleveland-Cliffs' Big Bet Looks Like It Paid Off

    This steel company has transformed itself over the past few years in ways that have been great for investors. But can the good times last?

  • Amazon stock split ‘just one more method’ to signal shareholder friendliness: Strategist

    Bank of America Head of the Research Investment Committee Jared Woodard sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about Amazon's announced 20-for-1 stock split and buyback program, and how tech companies implement these splits to their stock.

  • Why Coupang Stock Cratered on Thursday

    The e-commerce giant's stock went into a tailspin based on a rumor. But a closer look show it's much ado about nothing.

  • DocuSign Stock Tumbles As Covid-Related Business Dissipates

    DocuSign stock plunged after its January-quarter earnings met estimates and revenue topped views while guidance fell short.

  • Why Alibaba Stock Just Hit a 52-Week Low

    Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) investors had a rough month in February, as their shares fell 16% in response to a disappointing earnings report and fears of tightened regulation of tech companies in China. Things are getting even worse for Alibaba today, with shares of the tech giant down another 8.7% as of 10:40 a.m. ET -- more than half the losses suffered in the entire month of February, in a single day in March. Today's losses just pushed Alibaba stock down to a new 52-week low.

  • Oracle stock falls after disappointing earnings, Ulta stock rises after Q4 beat

    Oracle's disappointing earnings report is driving the stock down while Ulta is up after its earnings beat.

  • Why JD.com Stock Was Tumbling Today

    The Chinese e-commerce stock dipped after reporting earnings, and on a delisting threat for other Chinese names.

  • Rivian stock falls in after-hours after quarterly results

    Rivian (RIVN) reported its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Thursday after the closing bell. Shares of the EV startup fell as much as 10% immediately following the release.

  • Amazon stock split isn't the tech giant's only important news

    Don't forget this nugget in the press release detailing Amazon's big 20-for-1 stock split.

  • Alibaba Stock Just Hit a 52-Week Low. Is It a Buy?

    Rival Chinese e-commerce company JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) reported a $0.5 per-share loss for its fiscal fourth quarter this morning. Reports on JD's loss blamed a slowing Chinese economy and weak consumer spending in the Middle Kingdom; both of these are trends that reinforce Alibaba's own assessment of slowing consumer spending, reported last month, and also confirm that the trend has continued for at least another month. Alibaba is arguably one of the strongest Chinese tech companies in existence, yet its share price is down 58% over the last 52 weeks.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Consumer prices rose 7.9% in February, as compared to the same month in 2021, according to data from the Labor Department released in January. Now, U.S. inflation is at a nearly 40-year-high.

  • Oracle stock rebounds following outlook, report of TikTok deal

    Oracle Corp. shares recovered from a drop in the extended session Thursday after Wall Street estimates for the fourth quarter fell within the forecast range provided by the database-software company, and following a report that the company was near a deal with video-sharing app TikTok to hide U.S. user data.

  • Why NetEase, Bilibili, and iQiyi Plunged on Thursday

    U.S.-listed Chinese stocks fell across the board as the Securities and Exchange Commission released its first list of Chinese companies that failed to adhere to the newly passed Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act.

  • Why Shopify, Sea, and MercadoLibre Stocks Crashed Today

    As of 11 a.m. ET, shares of both e-commerce platform provider Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and the South American online retail giant MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) were down by about 6.8%. Meanwhile, Singapore-based Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), which operates the Shopee marketplace in Southeast Asia, was suffering an 8.5% meltdown. Late on Wednesday, for the first time this millennium, Amazon announced a stock split.

  • If You Have This Much Money, You Should Have a Financial Advisor

    Money can't buy you happiness, but what about working with a financial advisor?

  • DocuSign stock has lost its pandemic gains, and is plunging again after weak forecast

    The pandemic gains for DocuSign Inc. shares have already disappeared, but the stock is still moving lower.