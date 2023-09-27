Kia, Hyundai recall over 3.3 million vehicles for potential fire-related issues

Automakers Kia and Hyundai are recalling more than 3.3 million vehicles for potentially deadly fire-related issues, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is reporting.

The federal safety regulator announced the recalls on Tuesday after the safety issues were reported to NHTSA on Monday and Friday, respectively.

Involved in the recalls are more than 1.7 million Kia vehicles, including the Forte, Sportage and Optima, as well as over 1.6 million Hyundai vehicles, including the Tucson, Elantra and Santa Fe, among others.

Here's what you need to know about each recall and if your vehicle is affected:

Kia recall: Forte, Sportage, Optima, Soul, Sorento vehicles affected

Kia is recalling 1,730,192 vehicles due to a possible electrical short with the vehicle's Hydraulic Electronic Control Unit (HECU) which can cause an engine fire while parked or driving and risk injury.

Affected vehicles include the following models:

2010-2019 Borrego

2014-2016 Cadenza

2010-2013 Forte, Forte Koup, Sportage

2015-2018 K900

2011-2015 Optima

2011-2013 Optima Hybrid, Soul

2012-2017 Rio

2011-2014 Sorento

2010-2011 Rondo vehicles

The NHTSA is advising owners to park outside and away from buildings or structures until the recall repair is complete.

The federal safety regulator said dealers will replace the HECU fuse free, and notification letters will be mailed to owners around Nov. 14.

Questions? Call Kia at 1-800-333-4542. The number for this recall is SC284.

Hyundai recall affects some Elantra, Santa Fe, Genesis models

Hyundai announced it was recalling 1,642,551 vehicles for a potential fire-related issue.

According to federal regulators, the Anti-Lock Brake System (ABS) module may leak brake fluid internally and cause an electrical short, which can result in an engine compartment fire while parked or driving.

Affected vehicles include the following models:

2011-2015 Elantra, Genesis Coupe, Sonata Hybrid

2012-2015 Accent, Azera, Veloster

2013-2015 Elantra Coupe, Santa Fe

2014-2015 Equus

2010-2012 Veracruz

2010-2013 Tucson

2015 Tucson Fuel Cell

2013 Santa Fe Sport

Owners of these affected vehicles are also being advised to park outside and away from structures until the recall repair is complete, the NHTSA said.

Dealers will replace the ABS fuse for free, the federal safety regulator said, and notification letters will be mailed on Nov. 21.

Questions? Call Hyundai at 1-855-371-9460. Hyundai's number for this recall is 251.

How do I check to see if my car is being recalled?

Looking to see if any recalls were issued on your vehicle? If the car isn't listed below, owners can check USA TODAY’s automotive recall database or search NHTSA’s database for new recalls. The NHTSA website also allows you to search for recalls based on your vehicle identification number, or VIN.

