Kia to invest $200 million in Georgia plant, build EV9 SUV in 2024

(Reuters) - Kia said Wednesday it will invest more than $200 million in its assembly plant in the U.S. state of Georgia to begin production of its electric EV9 SUV next year.

The Korean automaker said the company will add about 200 jobs to build the three-row SUV alongside four other models at the West Point, Georgia, plant. It will be the first Kia electric vehicle assembled in North America.

Assembly in North America is a requirement to be eligible for up to $7,500 in U.S. consumer electric vehicle tax credits under an August 2022 law.

