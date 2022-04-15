U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,392.59
    -54.00 (-1.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,451.23
    -113.36 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,351.08
    -292.51 (-2.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,004.98
    -20.12 (-0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.54
    -0.41 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,977.10
    +2.20 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.85
    +0.15 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0813
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8280
    +0.1410 (+5.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3059
    -0.0018 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.3700
    +0.4800 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,290.85
    +274.09 (+0.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    943.27
    -26.16 (-2.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,093.19
    -78.81 (-0.29%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Kia Niro crossover is the 'trifecta of electrification': Kia COO

Pras Subramanian
·Senior Reporter
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • HYMTF
  • 000270.KS

Korean automaker Kia (000270.KS) kicked off this year’s New York Auto Show with a splash, with world premieres for two of its best selling models.

First up comes the all new for 2023 compact Kia Niro. The Niro is something of a ‘tweaner’ vehicle, bridging the gap between a crossover and small compact hatchback, but it also bridges the gap, if you will, between Kia’s internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and its full electric line, such as the EV6 and EV7.

“The Niro is the trifecta of electrification, there's three distinct powertrains,” Steve Center, Kia America’s CEO, told Yahoo Finance. “The first car is a hybrid. The second one is a plug-in hybrid, which has about 30 miles of full electric range. And then you have the full electric Niro, which is 250-miles pure electric car.”

The Niro has been a top seller for Kia, with sales more than doubling in Q1 of this year compared to last year. And Center believes a lot of that success is due to the product range’s flexibility.

“It's actually the gateway to electrified products, and depending on someone's life stage or living circumstances, you can have a hybrid, which doesn't require any extra special treatment or charging at all; you have the plug-in, which requires some charging, gives you enough range to get by; and the electric vehicle, which is full electric, which requires more planning and having a place to charge at home, perhaps, and at work,” Center says.

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 13: Kia Concept EV9 is seen on display during the press preview for the International Auto Show at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York City, United States on April 13, 2022. The NYIAS returns after two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 13: Kia Concept EV9 is seen on display during the press preview for the International Auto Show at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York City, United States on April 13, 2022. The NYIAS returns after two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Kia’s all-electric offerings, the EV6 compact SUV and the full-size EV9 production compact, were both on display in New York as well. The EV line at Kia will all be built using a dedicated EV platform shared with sister brand Hyundai (005380.KS), dubbed the E-GMP. The Niro does not use this EV platform since it uses hybrid engines.

ICE and hybrid engines are still very popular in America, especially those paired to mid- and full-size SUVs. And one of Kia's sales stars, the Telluride SUV, also received some important updates ahead of its global debut in New York.

Since its introduction three years ago, Kia has sold over 200,000 Telluride SUVs in the United States, with 75% of those buyers new to the Kia brand. And according to Kia, those buyers also are the most loyal in the midsize SUV segment when returning to the market to buy another midsize SUV.

The 2023 Kia Telluride is unveiled at the 2022 New York International Auto Show, in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., April 13, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The 2023 Kia Telluride is unveiled at the 2022 New York International Auto Show, in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., April 13, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

“What we're doing is adding some improvements to allow it to keep pace with the rest of the Kia line early in its life cycle,” Center said. “We changed the instrumentation to the full-curved display. We included connectivity, which the current car doesn't have. We made some styling cue upgrades. We also have two additional models, the X-Line and the X-Pro, and the X-Pro being more off road in focus and capability.”

Center says customers have been telling Kia they want the flexibility to take the Telluride off the beaten path, especially younger buyers who tend to be “adventurous,” Center said.

While the customers are focused on Kia’s SUVs and crossovers, Center knows down the line, 5 to 7 years from now, the brand will have to go where it believes those customers will be, and he’s pretty blunt about what that future will look like.

“More electric cars. We want to be the number one electrified vehicle company in the world,” Center says. “Right now, we're number two in the U.S., and the cars are all sold out.”

——

Pras Subramanian is the senior autos reporter for Yahoo Finance. You can follow him on Twitter and on Instagram.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Recommended Stories

  • Big electric trucks and SUVs are the new gas guzzlers

    New EV models like Tesla’s Cybertruck, Ford’s F-150 Lightning, Rivian’s R1T pickup truck, and GM’s Hummer EV can produce carbon emissions comparable to some gas-powered cars and hybrids.

  • VinFast’s electric-vehicle pricing strategy revealed at NY Auto Show

    Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) maker VinFast had a triple play of good news at this year’s New York Auto Show.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: Tesla Shanghai Eyes Restart As Earnings Loom, But BYD Set To Seize EV Crown

    Tesla may reopen its Shanghai plant ahead of Wednesday's earnings, but BYD seems set to win the EV crown in Q2.

  • Tesla Recalls Another 594,717 Vehicles. It’s the Eighth Time This Year.

    The company has recalled more than 2 million vehicles so far n 2022, but most of the issues involved software updates.

  • These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric vehicle makers.

  • Mercedes Pulls Off a Feat That Should Worry Tesla

    The German vehicle manufacturer has just achieved a performance that will be talked about in the automotive world.

  • Toyota Crown Will Reportedly Be a New Hybrid SUV for the U.S.

    This new model is slated to be the most expensive crossover Toyota offers, but its nameplate comes from a long line of sedans.

  • Chrysler Airflow Graphite walkaround at the 2022 NYIAS

    Chrysler's Airflow electric crossover returned to the stage in New York Wednesday in a new exterior finish as Chrysler's development engineers creep closer and closer to their goal of taking the brand all-electric by 2028. The brand's first electric vehicle is due by 2025, and some variant of this definitely-not-a-revived-Celine-Dion-era-Pacifica-crossover thing is likely to be it. This version of the Airflow is dubbed "Graphite" and is the iteration Chrysler teased ahead of the show, but as we expected, not much of substance has really changed. Perhaps that's because this concept isn't yet particularly substantial. That's the beauty of an EV; once you have the basic design nailed down, the rest is really just an elaborate Lego project. Chrysler's builders are evidently still hard at work putting together a final product that lives up to the initial hype and range target of 400 miles on a charge. In the meantime, the design team has been tweaking the looks. As we saw in the teaser, the updated Airflow gets a new grille design with a thin light bar at the Airflow's nose and acute beneath flanking the headlights forming a symmetrical pair of lightning bolts (gee, d'ya suppose it's electric?) aimed at the car's nose. The lower fascia appears a bit more sharply defined too, but it could just be the lighting.

  • Preview: All-Electric 2023 Nissan Ariya Priced at $46,000

    This compact SUV has an estimated 300-mile driving rangeBy Mike MonticelloNissan says it will bring its first-ever all-electric SUV to the U.S. in late 2022 with the introduction of the Ariya. Th...

  • Ford Has Bad News For Tesla, Rivian and GM

    Tesla has transformed the automobile. Indeed, Ford , one of Tesla's great rivals, may hold the key to mass adoption of electric vehicles in the U.S. Jim Farley, the automaker's chief executive officer, has just announced that April 26 will be the launch date for the highly anticipated F-150 Lightning, the electric version of the F-150 pickup.

  • Toyota Is Warning Dealers Not to Take Too Many GR Corolla Orders

    There's huge demand for Toyota's new hot hatch, and that's making it hard to get in certain parts of the country.

  • Cathie Wood 'keeping open mind' on investing in GM as carmaker scales EV plans

    General Motors has been revving up its electric vehicle business. And Cathie Wood is taking notice.

  • Preview: Volkswagen ID.Buzz Electric Minivan Breaks Cover

    A fresh EV design that exudes nostalgiaBy Jeff S. BartlettVolkswagen revealed the production version of the ID.Buzz electric van during an online event, and it looks much like the concept shown i...

  • Preview: All-New 2023 Toyota bZ4X EV Is Primed to Challenge Ford and Tesla

    This electric SUV promises up to a 250-mile rangeBy Jeff S. BartlettToyota pulled the cover off its U.S.-spec bZ4X electric SUV this week, revealing the companion EV to the Subaru Solterra. These...

  • Goodyear invests in Recurrent Motors, an EV battery rating company

    Goodyear Ventures, the venture arm of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., has made an undisclosed investment in a Seattle company that is developing information technology to help people buy and sell electric cars. Recurrent Motors Inc. said it has raised $4.5 million from automotive and technology venture firms, including Goodyear Ventures, to speed up the company's ability to meet automotive industry demand for its comprehensive battery reports. Recurrent uses machine learning and more than 1 million data points collected from 2,500-plus electric vehicle (EV) owners to generate reports that offer "excellent," "good" and "fair" ratings of a used vehicle's range to its original range.

  • BMW CEO warns against electric-only strategy

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -BMW Chief Executive Officer Oliver Zipse said companies must be careful not to become too dependent on a select few countries by focusing only on electric vehicles, adding that there was still a market for combustion engine cars. "When you look at the technology coming out, the EV push, we must be careful because at the same time, you increase dependency on very few countries," Zipse said at a roundtable in New York, highlighting that the supply of raw materials for batteries was controlled mostly by China. He has long advocated against all-out bans on combustion engine car sales in the face of rising pressure from regulators on the auto industry to curb its carbon emissions and environmental impact.

  • Automaker Stellantis to use Qualcomm tech in its vehicles

    Automaker Stellantis has signed a multiyear deal to use Qualcomm's next-generation connected-car technology in its vehicle lineup, the companies said on Thursday. Fourteen Stellantis brands, including Peugeot, Fiat and Jeep, will use Qualcomm's vehicle cockpit and 5G telematics technology starting in 2024 with the Maserati brand being the first out the gate, said the companies, which did not disclose the deal value. Stellantis Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said in a statement the collaboration helps the company more closely manage the complete electronics supply chain.

  • Can VinFast make EV battery subscriptions a thing?

    At the New York International Auto Show on Wednesday, Vietnamese automaker VinFast revealed battery subscription prices for the two electric SUVs it aims to sell in the U.S. market by the end of the year. VinFast's battery leasing model involves selling its vehicles — the VF 8, a five-passenger midsize SUV, and the VF 9, a seven-passenger SUV — without the battery pack included in the price. This model might help make its vehicles more accessible, the company contends.

  • Carolina Squat truck owners say ‘leave us alone.’ Why SC might ban trucks some see as menace

    “Personal freedom” or “protecting public safety”? Those are the choices Carolina Squat truck owners and their opponents have laid out as the only options in whether the trucks will be allowed on SC roads.

  • Which Corvette Would You Rather Have?

    It's an impossible choice between these two classic sports cars!