Kia offers a first look at its new EV6 electric car

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

After teasing it last week, Kia has fully shown the EV6, its next-generation electric car built on parent Hyundai's E-GMP platform. The crossover-like EV has same underpinnings as Hyundai's Ioniq 5, but Kia has taken a different design tack. Rather than the angular hatchback look that Hyundai went for, the EV6 has a lower and more rounded form.

Kia reveals new design philosophy and full images of EV6
Kia reveals new design philosophy and full images of EV6

Where the Ioniq 5 features unusual diagonal side slashes, the EV6 has a relatively clean profile with side glass that slants up toward the roofline. The short and wide front end sports wraparound headlights, while the hood has two eyebrow-like contours breaking up an otherwise flat surface. The most striking design feature is the rear taillight that runs from fender to fender and bisects the rear hatch.

Kia reveals new design philosophy and full images of EV6
Kia reveals new design philosophy and full images of EV6

Kia also took a more minimalist approach to the interior, with a pair of flush screens for the dash and infotainment system. The wide center consoles juts up fairly high, separating the passenger and driver — but it can probably slide away like the one on the Ioniq 5.

"With EV6 we aimed to create a distinctive, impactful design by using a combination of sophisticated, high-tech features on pure and rich volumes, while providing a unique space as a futuristic EV," said Kia design chief Karim Habib in a statement. He reveals more about his EV6 design philosophy in the video above.

Kia has yet to reveal any of the EV6's specs, but they'll likely match the Ioniq 5 as it shares the same platform. To that end, you can expect rear- and all-wheel-drive variants with single- and dual-motor drives, offering 215 and 302 horsepower, respectively. It's also likely to come with 58 kWh and 77.4 kWh batteries, depending on the range you're looking for and how much you want to spend.

  • Biden to name Gene Sperling to lead COVID-19 relief plan: administration official

    U.S. President Joe Biden will name Gene Sperling to lead implementation of the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan, one of the largest economic stimulus measures in American history, an administration official said on Sunday. Sperling, a top economic adviser to former Democratic presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, was ideally suited for the job given his experience in creating jobs and boosting economic growth following previous downturns, the official said.

  • Fed likely to pen rosier forecasts, but no policy shift expected

    Federal Reserve policymakers are expected this week to forecast that the U.S. economy will grow in 2021 at the fastest rate in decades, with unemployment falling and inflation rising, as the COVID-19 vaccination campaign gathers pace and a $1.9 trillion relief package washes through to households. But investors who expect rosier projections to translate to any change in monetary policy when the U.S. central bank's Federal Open Market Committee ends its two-day meeting on Wednesday will likely be disappointed. "The FOMC will not validate market expectations of an earlier and faster liftoff and will reiterate that its policy stance will remain very dovish for the foreseeable future," Cornerstone Macro economist Roberto Perli told clients in a note last week.

  • Fauci hopes Trump will get involved with vaccine encouragement effort

    COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy is falling overall in the United States, but NBC's Chuck Todd on Sunday highlighted polling that shows 47 percent of people who voted for former President Donald Trump last year do not plan on getting their shots. Todd's guest on Meet the Press, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said he hopes Trump gets involved with encouraging any holdouts to change their minds because the numbers "are so disturbing." But Fauci did add that he'd like to see Americans "dissociate" from politics when making public health-related decisions, arguing the consistent success of vaccines throughout history and positive trial data of the FDA-approved COVID-19 shots should be persuasive enough to stand on their own. WATCH: Dr. Fauci tells #MTP that "it makes absolutely no sense" for vaccine-hesitancy among Trump voters. Fauci: "What is the problem here? This is a vaccine that is going to be life saving for millions of people. ... I just don't understand." pic.twitter.com/6gcsCjBTfv — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) March 14, 2021 Trump has often boasted about the role he played in expediting vaccine development in the U.S., and he reportedly completed the vaccination process while still in office in January. But he didn't publicize it, and, subsequently, he was the only living president who wasn't shown getting vaccinated in a public service service announcement last week. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Andrew Cuomo's political perilEddie Murphy reveals that working on 'sh---y' movies made him so depressed that he stopped acting for 8 yearsAmerica needs a remote workers law

  • Focus: Money, talent flowing into mRNA sector after COVID-19 success

    The success of COVID-19 vaccines based on messenger RNA (mRNA) is smoothing the way for using the novel technology not only in other vaccines, but possibly as treatments for cystic fibrosis, cancer and other hard-to-treat diseases. Scientists say mRNA has the potential to target diseases that cannot be reached by conventional drugs. U.S. emergency authorization of the vaccines - one from Moderna Inc and another from partners Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE – and their gene-based manufacturing processes has shown that the Food and Drug Administration is open to broader use of the previously unproven technology, according to interviews with eight top experts in the field of mRNA.

  • Huawei CFO to appear in Canada court for final phase of extradition hearings

    Huawei Technologies Co Ltd. Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou will appear in a Canadian court on Monday as her U.S. extradition case enters its last phase of arguments leading to a final hearing in May. Meng, 49, was arrested in December 2018 at Vancouver International Airport on a U.S. warrant for allegedly misleading HBSC about Huawei's business dealings in Iran and causing the bank to violate U.S. sanctions. After two years of legal proceedings, Meng's case now enters the final stretch leading up to a decision from Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes in British Columbia's Supreme Court on whether to extradite her, pending approval from the federal minister of justice.

  • Euro-Area Economic Outlook: Taking Stock of a Sluggish Rebound, ECB Stimulus and Public Debt

    The slow pace of the vaccination rollout continues to hinder the euro-area recovery. Inflation is rising. Meanwhile, the ECB remains focused on maintaining favourable financing conditions and preventing a sharper steepening of the yield curve.

  • Stimulus checks sent to wrong bank accounts for some Americans checking IRS ‘Get My Payment’ tool

    Some taxpayers say the IRS "Get My Payment" tool indicated that their third stimulus check was deposited into a bank account that isn't theirs.

  • I gave my ex-husband half of the first two stimulus payments for our child. He calls me a ‘monster.’ What do I do with the third?

    ‘I am bugged by him paying nothing while also going on trips and buying vehicles when he gets extra money, instead of paying anything to me for our child. Maybe I am being petty.’

  • Biden Eyes First Major Tax Hike Since 1993 in Next Economic Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden is planning the first major federal tax hike since 1993 to help pay for the long-term economic program designed as a follow-up to his pandemic-relief bill, according to people familiar with the matter.Unlike the $1.9 trillion Covid-19 stimulus act, the next initiative, which is expected to be even bigger, won’t rely just on government debt as a funding source. While it’s been increasingly clear that tax hikes will be a component -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said at least part of the next bill will have to be paid for, and pointed to higher rates -- key advisers are now making preparations for a package of measures that could include an increase in both the corporate tax rate and the individual rate for high earners.With each tax break and credit having its own lobbying constituency to back it, tinkering with rates is fraught with political risk. That helps explain why the tax hikes in Bill Clinton’s signature 1993 overhaul stand out from the modest modifications done since.For the Biden administration, the planned changes are an opportunity not just to fund key initiatives like infrastructure, climate and expanded help for poorer Americans, but also to address what Democrats argue are inequities in the tax system itself. The plan will test both Biden’s capacity to woo Republicans and Democrats’ ability to remain unified.“His whole outlook has always been that Americans believe tax policy needs to be fair, and he has viewed all of his policy options through that lens,” said Sarah Bianchi, head of U.S. public policy at Evercore ISI and a former economic aide to Biden. “That is why the focus is on addressing the unequal treatment between work and wealth.”While the White House has rejected an outright wealth tax, as proposed by progressive Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, the administration’s current thinking does target the wealthy.The White House is expected to propose a suite of tax increases, mostly mirroring Biden’s 2020 campaign proposals, according to four people familiar with the discussions.The tax hikes included in any broader infrastructure and jobs package are likely to include repealing portions of President Donald Trump’s 2017 tax law that benefit corporations and wealthy individuals, as well as making other changes to make the tax code more progressive, said the people familiar with the plan.The following are among proposals currently planned or under consideration, according to the people, who asked not to be named as the discussions are private:Raising the corporate tax rate to 28% from 21%Paring back tax preferences for so-called pass-through businesses, such as limited-liability companies or partnershipsRaising the income tax rate on individuals earning more than $400,000Expanding the estate tax’s reachA higher capital-gains tax rate for individuals earning at least $1 million annually. (Biden on the campaign trail proposed applying income-tax rates, which would be higher)An independent analysis of the Biden campaign tax plan done by the Tax Policy Center estimated it would raise $2.1 trillion over a decade, though the administration’s plan is likely to be smaller. Bianchi earlier this month wrote that congressional Democrats might agree to $500 billion.The overall program has yet to be unveiled, with analysts penciling in $2 trillion to $4 trillion. No date has yet been set for an announcement, though the White House said the plan would follow the signing of the Covid-19 relief bill.An outstanding question for Democrats is which parts of the package need to be funded, amid debate over whether infrastructure ultimately pays for itself -- especially given current borrowing costs, which remain historically low. Efforts to make the expanded child tax credit in the pandemic-aid bill permanent -- something with a price tag estimated at more than $1 trillion over a decade -- could be harder to sell if pitched as entirely debt-financed.What Bloomberg’s Economists Say...“The next major legislative initiative, infrastructure investment, could provide the sort of durable economic gains that not only support higher pay, but promote diffusion of those gains across demographic lines and political persuasions.”--Andrew Husby and Eliza Winger, U.S. economistsFor the full report, click hereDemocrats would need at least 10 Republicans to back the bill to move it under regular Senate rules. But GOP members are signaling they are prepared to fight.“We’ll have a big robust discussion about the appropriateness of a big tax increase,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said last month, predicting Democrats would pursue a reconciliation bill that forgoes the GOP and would aim for a corporate tax even higher than 28%.Kevin Brady, the top Republican on the House Ways & Means Committee, said, “There seems to a be a real drive to tax investment of capital gains at marginal income rates,” and called that a “terrible economic mistake.”While about 18% of the George W. Bush administration’s tax cuts were allowed to expire in a 2013 deal, and other legislation has seen some increases in levies, 1993 marks the last comprehensive set of increases, experts say. That bill passed on a two-vote margin in the House and required the vice president to break a tie in the Senate.“I don’t think it is an understatement to say the current partisan environment is more severe than 1993” said Ken Kies, managing director of the Federal Policy Group, a former chief of staff of the congressional Joint Committee on Taxation. “So you can draw your own conclusions” about prospects for a deal this year, he said.Still, there could be some tax initiatives Republicans could get behind. One is a shift from a gasoline tax to a vehicle-miles-traveled fee to help fund highway projects.Read More: By-the-Mile Vehicle Tax to Help Fund Infrastructure Gains SteamAnother is more money for Internal Revenue Service enforcement -- a way to boost revenue without raising rates. Estimates have found that for every additional $1 spent on IRS audits, the agency brings in an additional $3 to $5.Democrats are also looking to revise tax laws that they say don’t do enough to stop U.S. companies from shifting jobs and profits offshore as another way to raise revenue, one aide said. Republicans could potentially support incentives, though it’s unclear whether they’d back penalties.White House officials including deputy director of the National Economic Council, David Kamin -- who wrote a 2019 paper on “Taxing the Rich” -- are in the process of fleshing out the Biden tax plans.As for timing, if passed, tax measures would likely take effect in 2022 -- though some lawmakers and Biden supporters outside the administration have argued for holding off while unemployment remains high due to the pandemic.Lawmakers have their own ideas for tax reforms. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden wants to consolidate energy tax breaks and require investors to pay taxes regularly on their investments including stocks and bonds that have unrealized gains.“A nurse pays taxes with every single paycheck. A billionaire in an affluent suburb on the other hand can defer paying taxes month after month to the point where their paying taxes is pretty much optional,” Wyden told Bloomberg in an interview. “I don’t think that’s right.”Warren has pitched a wealth tax, while House Financial Services Committee Chair Maxine Waters has said she would like to consider a financial-transaction tax.Democratic strategists see the next package as effectively the last chance to reshape the U.S. economy on a grand scale before lawmakers turn to the 2022 mid-term campaign.“Normally, the party in power gets one or two shots to do major legislative packages,” said Chuck Marr, senior director of Federal Tax Policy at the left-leaning Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. “This is the next shot.”(Updates with details of tax increases under consideration in 2nd paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Customers Push Banks To Release Stimulus Payments Early

    Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) say customers might not receive direct-deposit stimulus payments until Wednesday, which has upset some customers. What Happened: After U.S. President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package on Thursday, people have been eagerly awaiting their $1,400 stimulus checks. Wells Fargo and JPMorgan say customers might not receive their stimulus payments until Wednesday, March 17, at the earliest. This has upset impatient customers at the banks, as they were expecting an early release of the funds, reports Bloomberg. The official payment date is March 17, but some people received their payments as early as Friday, the IRS says on its "Get My Payment" page. Customers voiced their concerns on social media platforms, saying they would close their accounts with the lenders if their stimulus checks were not disbursed soon. Photo courtesy: MiosotisJade via Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCountries Piling In To Suspend AstraZeneca Vaccine Over Blood-Clotting ConcernsUS Transportation Regulator Singles Out Tesla In Calling For Tighter Autonomous Driving Rules© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • AMC’s Chinese Owner Gives Up Control Over World’s Largest Cinema Chain

    (Bloomberg) -- Dalian Wanda Group Co., the conglomerate founded by Chinese billionaire Wang Jianlin, has given up its majority control over AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. after the world’s largest cinema chain reported a record loss of $4.6 billion for 2020 amid repeated warnings of insolvency.Wanda, which bought AMC in 2012 for $2.6 billion, cut its stake and voting power in the company to 9.8% as of March 3, AMC said in its annual report. The group continues to be AMC’s largest shareholder, the cinema chain’s Chief Executive Officer Adam Aron said in an earnings call. As of October, Wanda had held 37.7% of the Leawood, Kansas-based company and 64.5% of its voting power.Wanda’s dwindling holdings in AMC marks further contraction of the group’s operations outside of China after it sold its last overseas real estate project in Chicago last year. The company, spanning malls, films, sports and theme parks, was among Chinese conglomerates that accumulated some of the world’s largest debts after paying top prices for overseas trophy assets. The conglomerate has been slimming down aggressively since 2017 to pare debt.“With no controlling shareholder in place, now, AMC will be governed, just as most other publicly traded companies, with a wide array of shareholders,” Aron said during the call.The core businesses of Wanda have been hit by lockdowns and other pandemic-induced restrictions. AMC racked up the record loss after theater attendance plummeted over 90%. The cinema chain has raised more than $1 billion since December to keep itself afloat and has cut all non-essential spending.Wanda cut its stake in AMC to 23.1% by the end of December, with a voting power of 47.4%. In February, the group converted all outstanding Class B common stock to Class A common stock, resulting in further downsizing of its holdings, according to the annual report.The group may still have significant influence over AMC’s management because it sill has two board seats, according to the statement and Aron.AMC’s stock has surged more than fivefold this year to $11.16, fueled by an investment frenzy led by Reddit users.At the height of its overseas expansion, Wanda bought landmark assets including Spanish soccer club Atletico Madrid, Hollywood studio Legendary Entertainment and luxury real estates in Beverly Hills and London. Most of these assets have been disposed of. Last year, Wanda also sold its Ironman triathlon business for $730 million.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tencent Loses $62 Billion, Wiping Out Value of Fintech Business

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. shares fell a second day on concern regulators are now turning their sights to Pony Ma’s business empire, fueling a $62 billion wipe-out that one brokerage says obliterated most of the value of its online finance business.The stock fell more than 4% in Hong Kong on Monday, following a 4.4.% drop on Friday. China’s top financial regulators see Tencent as the next target for increased supervision after the clamp down on Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co., people with knowledge of their thinking have said. Like Ant, Tencent will probably be required to establish a financial holding company to include its banking, insurance and payments services, according to one of the people.Read more: Tencent Said to Face Broad China Clampdown on Fintech, Deals The internet giant’s payments and fintech business is worth between $105 billion to $120 billion, according to estimates by Bernstein analysts including Robin Zhu, who assigned a multiple of up to 8 times to the division’s trailing 12-month revenue of 100 billion yuan ($15 billion). That would imply the payments business is worth about $70 billion to $80 billion, with credit, wealth management and insurance accounting for the remaining $35 billion to $40 billion.“All else equal, we think it could be argued that Tencent’s fintech business is now valued at almost zero,” the Bernstein analysts wrote in a research report, citing Friday’s loss. “This is significant, as it implies any further declines from here would essentially imply a de-rating of the Tencent multiple.”What Is Behind China’s Crackdown on Its Tech Giants: QuickTakeA move against Tencent would mark a significant escalation in China’s campaign against the unfettered expansion of its technology giants. Premier Li Keqiang pledged at the National People’s Congress earlier this month to expand oversight of financial technology, stamp out monopolies, and prevent the “unregulated” expansion of capital.Tencent’s regulatory woes goes beyond its fintech business. The antitrust regulator on Friday fined the company, along with some of China’s other tech behemoths, for not seeking prior approval for earlier investments and acquisitions. The market is also concerned the government may step up a clampdown on digital gaming, according to UOB Kay Hian.“Ultimately though we consider the regulatory risk that Tencent faces in a very different light to the situation facing Alibaba,” the Bernstein analysts said. “We consider Tencent top management’s low public profile helpful on the margin. More importantly, we’d argue Tencent’s competitive position in its main businesses remain very solid, with relatively few obvious competitors in core profit-driving businesses.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.