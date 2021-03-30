U.S. markets open in 4 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,958.75
    -0.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,099.00
    +67.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,887.25
    -57.25 (-0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,165.10
    +9.70 (+0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.21
    -0.35 (-0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,699.80
    -14.80 (-0.86%)
     

  • Silver

    24.58
    -0.19 (-0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1748
    -0.0024 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7210
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.97
    +2.11 (+11.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3779
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2400
    +0.4320 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,158.56
    +1,803.57 (+3.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,171.00
    +57.85 (+5.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,763.28
    +27.11 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,432.70
    +48.18 (+0.16%)
     

Kia officially debuts its EV6 AWD electric crossover

Andrew Tarantola
·Senior Editor
·4 min read

After giving us a brief glimpse last week, Kia officially debuted its new EV6 compact crossover on Tuesday. As suspected, the first dedicated BEV built on the company’s new E-GMP platform will offer a bevy of all-electric powertrain choices as well as the option for AWD.

“EV6, as the first dedicated Kia EV, is a showcase of human-centred, progressive design and electrified power,” Karim Habib, Senior Vice President and Head of Kia Global Design Center, said in a statement. “We strongly believe EV6 is a compelling and relevant model for the new EV era.”

When it hits dealer show floors, buyers will have their choice between the standard EV6 and a high-performance version, the EV6 GT. The regular EV6 comes equipped with either a 58 kWh or 77.4 kWh battery while the GT will only offer the larger 77.4 kWh pack. Similarly, the EV6 will have both RWD and AWD options whereas the GT will exclusively be available as an AWD with an electronic limited slip differential. As such, a 2WD EV6 with the 58 kWh battery offers 167 HP, 223 HP for the 2WD 77.4 kWh version, and 231 - 320 HP for the AWD 58 kWh and 77.4 kWh versions, respectively. The GT overpowers them all at 576 HP with 545 ft lbs of torque and a target range of 230 miles.

Kia GT-line
Kia GT-line

According to Kia, an EV6 with 2WD and the 58 kWh battery can accelerate from 0 - 100 km/h in a respectable 6.2 seconds. With the 77.4 kWh pack, a 2WD EV6 can do the same in 5.2 seconds, as well as travel up to 316 miles on a single charge — roughly the distance between LA and Las Vegas. The GT version, on the other hand, can hit 100 km/h from a standstill in just 3.5 seconds and tops out at 260 km/h. The EV6 can also tow up to 1,600 kilograms for long as the batteries remain above 35 percent capacity.

Both the standard and GT versions sport a burly 800V electrical architecture most often seen in luxury EVs. This will enable the vehicles to use both 400V and 800V charging stations without the need for additional power adapters. Refilling a 77.4 kWh pack from 10 to 80 percent battery capacity should take just 18 minutes using a DC fast charger, per Kia, while adding 100 kilometers of range will require less than 5 minutes. Using Kia’s connected car system, dubbed “Kia Connect,” drivers can find nearby charging stations through the vehicle’s infotainment screen.

The EV6 also boasts an Integrated Charging Control Unit (ICCU) which will allow for bidirectional charging. That is, the vehicle can both draw electricity from the grid as well as serve as a mobile power supply, discharging the onboard battery to deliver up to 3.6 kW to other devices — including another EV.

E-GMP
E-GMP

To minimize electrical expenditures, the EV6 utilizes a number of power recuperation features such as a highly-efficient heat pump that scavenges excess energy from the coolant system so even when outside temperatures drop below freezing, the vehicle will retain 80 percent of its standard range. The EV6 also offers an advanced six-level regenerative braking system. Drivers can select how aggressively the system will harvest kinetic energy using paddle shifters mounted behind the steering wheel. When the system is set to maximum, dubbed “i-PEDAL” mode, the EV6 can be operated without you ever touching the brakes. Simply letting up on the accelerator will cause the vehicle to gently slow to a halt.

Thanks to the E-GMP platform’s skateboard-style design, the EV6 boasts a spacious, flat-floored cabin with 1,300 liters of rear trunk storage (once you lay the back seats down) and 20 additional liters available in the frunk. For all that room, the EV6’s cabin is surprisingly uncluttered. The dashboard controls and instrument cluster have been replaced with a pair of 12-inch curved touchscreens designed to minimize reflections and glare. Drivers will also enjoy a steering column-mounted augmented reality HUD that displays pertinent information — such as vehicle speed, navigation directions and alerts from the ADAS.

EV6 GT interior
EV6 GT interior

In addition to the standard fare of driver assist functions found throughout the market, the EV6’s ADAS includes a new Safe Exit Assist feature, which will warn you of oncoming traffic when stepping out of the vehicle. Additionally, the Remote Smart Parking Assist will pull the vehicle into and out of spots even if you’re not behind the wheel, and Highway Driving Assist 2, which not only keeps the EV6 cruising at a set speed but also ensures it stays centered within its lane.

The EV6 will be available in select markets starting in the second half of 2021 and could arrive in the US early next year. There's no word yet on pricing. 

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla customers say they've been double-charged for their cars

    Tesla buyers have been reporting that they've been double-charged on cars for recent purchases and have had trouble contacting the company and getting their money back.

  • Asics Metaspeed shoes are optimized for different types of marathon runners

    Asics has new $250 shoes that take the fight to Nike's Vaporfly line.

  • Cyberpunk 2077’s massive 1.2 patch is finally here

    The update is available to download on PC and consoles today, with the Stadia release to follow later this week.

  • Biden administration targets 30 gigawatts of offshore wind turbines by 2030

    The administration's plan lays out a target of building 30,000 megawatts of offshore wind projects nationwide by 2030.

  • T-Mobile is the first US carrier to make Google Messages its default SMS app

    Google's Messages platform just got a big boost from T-Mobile.

  • Xiaomi's Mi 11 Ultra has a tiny selfie screen on the back

    Xiaomi's Mi 11 Ultra is the first smartphone to utilize Samsung's more powerful ISOCELL GN2 sensor for its main camera, and to get the most out of it, the device packs a small screen next to the rear cameras for higher-quality selfies.

  • Google AI is battling a 'Great British Bake Off' winner in a dessert face-off

    A Malteser and Marmite-based concoction is going up against one with soy sauce.

  • Niantic Labs CEO posts a teaser image of some AR glasses

    Augmented reality headsets could lead to hands-free 'Pokémon Go' and much more.

  • Apple's 512GB Mac Mini M1 falls to $800 at Amazon

    Save big on Apple's Mac Mini M1 -- Amazon has the desktop computer with 512GB of storage for $800.

  • Disney+ will start shooting 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' in April

    Disney+ is delaying the start of production on its 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' series to April, but it's also providing a look at the expanded cast.

  • Misusing Ford’s 2021 F-150 pickup generator

    The 2021 Ford F-150 pickup has a generator that can power your tools, and even a small scale construction site. So of course, we made pizza bagels with it.

  • Yields Climb With Equities on Growth Outlook: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Treasury yields rose with stocks as the reflation trade gained momentum amid President Joe Biden’s big spending plans on the heels of ramped-up vaccine efforts.European stocks opened higher, led by banks and miners, as investors weighed prospects of a stronger-than-expected global recovery led by the U.S. Equity-index futures were mixed as traders assessed the fallout from the implosion of Archegos Capital Management.Ten-year Treasury yields rose to 1.77%, and the five-year rate hit its highest point in 13 months, before Biden unveils a further $3 trillion of stimulus with a tilt toward infrastructure. The U.S. reached a record three-day stretch of 10 million shots over the weekend, according to the Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker, and plans to offer inoculations to 90% of adults.Investors have been focusing on the strength of the recovery and inflation risks as governments step up spending to spur growth. Positive news on vaccines is helping risk appetite, with a real-world study from Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. showing their doses effectively prevented coronavirus infections, U.S. government researchers said.Read: Archegos Drama Hardly Ruffles a Market That’s ‘Drunk on Risk’Oil fluctuated as traders looked forward to this week’s OPEC+ meeting, with speculation that renewed demand concerns will push the group to keep production in check. Meanwhile, the Suez Canal reopened to traffic after the container ship blocking it was tugged free.Some key events to watch this week:President Biden is expected to unveil his infrastructure program Wednesday.EIA crude inventory report Wednesday.OPEC+ meets to discuss production levels for May on Thursday.China Caixin PMI due Thursday.U.S. employment report for March on Friday.Good Friday starts the Easter weekend in countries including the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Australia and Canada.These are some of the main moves in financial markets:StocksFutures on the S&P 500 Index decreased 0.1% as of 9:16 a.m. London time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index gained 0.5%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index dipped 0.1%.The MSCI Emerging Market Index rose 0.5%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index jumped 0.2%.The euro declined 0.2% to $1.1738.The British pound dipped 0.1% to $1.3755.The onshore yuan was little changed at 6.571 per dollar.The Japanese yen weakened 0.4% to 110.26 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries rose six basis points to 1.77%.The yield on two-year Treasuries rose one basis point to 0.15%.Germany’s 10-year yield climbed five basis points to -0.27%.Britain’s 10-year yield gained five basis points to 0.839%.Japan’s 10-year yield gained two basis points to 0.091%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude declined 0.2% to $61.41 a barrel.Brent crude decreased 0.2% to $64.86 a barrel.Gold weakened 0.8% to $1,698.31 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Visa will allow some transactions to be settled with cryptocurrency

    Support for the USDC stablecoin will streamline crypto-based payments.

  • Sony will close the PS3, PS Vita and PSP digital stores this summer

    Sony will close the PlayStation Store on PS3 and PSP on July 2, and August 27th on Vita.

  • One of World’s Greatest Hidden Fortunes Is Wiped Out in Days

    (Bloomberg) -- From his perch high above Midtown Manhattan, just across from Carnegie Hall, Bill Hwang was quietly building one of the world’s greatest fortunes.Even on Wall Street, few ever noticed him -- until suddenly, everyone did.Hwang and his private investment firm, Archegos Capital Management, are now at the center of one of the biggest margin calls of all time -- a multibillion-dollar fiasco involving secretive market bets that were dangerously leveraged and unwound in a blink.Hwang’s most recent ascent can be pieced together from stocks dumped by banks in recent days -- ViacomCBS Inc., Discovery Inc. GSX Techedu Inc., Baidu Inc. -- all of which had soared this year, sometimes confounding traders who couldn’t fathom why.One part of Hwang’s portfolio, which has been traded in blocks since Friday by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo & Co., was worth almost $40 billion last week. Bankers reckon that Archegos’s net capital -- essentially Hwang’s wealth -- had reached north of $10 billion. And as disposals keep emerging, estimates of his firm’s total positions keep climbing: tens of billions, $50 billion, even more than $100 billion.It evaporated in mere days.“I’ve never seen anything like this -- how quiet it was, how concentrated, and how fast it disappeared,” said Mike Novogratz, a career macro investor and former partner at Goldman Sachs who’s been trading since 1994. “This has to be one of the single greatest losses of personal wealth in history.”Late Monday in New York, Archegos broke days of silence on the episode.“This is a challenging time for the family office of Archegos Capital Management, our partners and employees,” Karen Kessler, a spokesperson for the firm, said in an emailed statement. “All plans are being discussed as Mr. Hwang and the team determine the best path forward.”The cascade of trading losses has reverberated from New York to Zurich to Tokyo and beyond, and leaves myriad unanswered questions, including the big one: How could someone take such big risks, facilitated by so many banks, under the noses of regulators the world over?One part of the answer is that Hwang set up as a family office with limited oversight and then employed financial derivatives to amass big stakes in companies without ever having to disclose them. Another part is that global banks embraced him as a lucrative customer, despite a record of insider trading and attempted market manipulation that drove him out of the hedge fund business a decade ago.A disciple of hedge-fund legend Julian Robertson, Sung Kook “Bill” Hwang shuttered Tiger Asia Management and Tiger Asia Partners after settling an SEC civil lawsuit in 2012 accusing them of insider trading and manipulating Chinese banks stocks. Hwang and the firms paid $44 million, and he agreed to be barred from the investment advisory industry.He soon opened Archegos -- Greek for “one who leads the way” -- and structured it as a family office.Family offices that exclusively manage one fortune are generally exempt from registering as investment advisers with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. So they don’t have to disclose their owners, executives or how much they manage -- rules designed to protect outsiders who invest in a fund. That approach makes sense for small family offices, but if they swell to the size of a hedge fund whale they can still pose risks, this time to outsiders in the broader market.“This does raise questions about the regulation of family offices once again,” said Tyler Gellasch, a former SEC aide who now runs the Healthy Markets trade group. “The question is if it’s just friends and family why do we care? The answer is that they can have significant market impacts, and the SEC’s regulatory regime even after Dodd-Frank doesn’t clearly reflect that.”Valuable CustomerArchegos established trading partnerships with firms including Nomura Holdings Inc., Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank AG and Credit Suisse Group AG. For a time after the SEC case, Goldman refused to do business with him on compliance grounds, but relented as rivals profited by meeting his needs.The full picture of his holdings is still emerging, and it’s not clear what positions derailed, or what hedges he had set up.One reason is that Hwang never filed a 13F report of his holdings, which every investment manager holding more than $100 million in U.S. equities must fill out at the end of each quarter. That’s because he appears to have structured his trades using total return swaps, essentially putting the positions on the banks’ balance sheets. Swaps also enable investors to add a lot of leverage to a portfolio.Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, for instance, are listed as the largest holders of GSX Techedu, a Chinese online tutoring company that’s been repeatedly targeted by short sellers. Banks may own shares for a variety of reasons that include hedging swap exposures from trades with their customers.‘Unhappy Investors’Goldman increased its position 54% in January, according to regulatory filings. Overall, banks reported holding at least 68% of GSX’s outstanding shares, according to a Bloomberg analysis of filings. Banks held at least 40% of IQIYI Inc, a Chinese video entertainment company, and 29% of ViacomCBS -- all of which Archegos had bet on big.“I’m sure there are a number of really unhappy investors who have bought those names over the last couple of weeks,” and now regret it, Doug Cifu, chief executive officer of electronic-trading firm Virtu Financial Inc., said Monday in an interview on Bloomberg TV. He predicted regulators will examine whether “there should be more transparency and disclosure by a family office.”Without the need to market his fund to external investors, Hwang’s strategies and performance remained secret from the outside world. Even as his fortune swelled, the 50-something kept a low profile. Despite once working for Robertson’s Tiger Management, he wasn’t well-known on Wall Street or in New York social circles.Hwang is a trustee of the Fuller Theology Seminary, and co-founder of the Grace and Mercy Foundation, whose mission is to serve the poor and oppressed. The foundation had assets approaching $500 million at the end of 2018, according to its latest filing.“It’s not all about the money, you know,” he said in a rare interview with a Fuller Institute executive in 2018, in which he spoke about his calling as an investor and his Christian faith. “It’s about the long term, and God certainly has a long-term view.”His extraordinary run of fortune turned early last week as ViacomCBS Inc. announced a secondary offering of its shares. Its stock price plunged 9% the next day.The value of other securities believed to be in Archegos’ portfolio based on the positions that were block traded followed.By Thursday’s close, the value of the portfolio fell 27% -- more than enough to wipe out the equity of an investor who market participants estimate was six to eight times levered.“You have to wonder who else is out there with one of these invisible fortunes,” said Novogratz. “The psychology of all that leverage with no risk management, it’s almost nihilism.”(Adds comment from Archegos in 8th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Block Trade Mess Revives Fierce Debate on ‘Leverage Gone Wrong’

    (Bloomberg) -- What might be the largest margin call in history is ringing fresh alarm bells on Wall Street among those worried about hidden leverage and its potential to fry the financial system.The forced selling of more than $20 billion of apparently swap-linked shares at Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management has set off a hunt for other areas of excess -- from margin debt to options and bloated balance sheets -- after stocks at the center of the fiasco plunged and investment banks warned of losses.As with most things in markets, opinions vary: Hwang’s travails are portrayed as everything from phase one of a long-overdue market comeuppance, to an isolated case of risk-taking run amok. While Wall Street may have sidestepped a systemic cataclysm, the blowup is an example of “leverage gone wrong” with ominous portents, said Sameer Samana, Wells Fargo Investment Institute’s senior global market strategist.“What it does make me think of is how much leverage in aggregate has now built up in the system” in brokerage accounts, options and credit, Samana said. “If a broader stock market pullback were to take shape, especially in the more widely owned areas of technology and technology-related stocks, a much bigger unwind would have to take place.”On Monday, at least, the S&P 500 Index was barely registering the weekend’s tribulations, its 57% rally since March 2020 intact.Margin DebtIn recent weeks, as stocks vaulted to new highs, investors have pointed to a worrying trend at brokerages: ballooning margin debt, which at $813 billion at the end February stood at historically high levels (the numbers are reported on a delay). What’s sometimes lost in the discussion is that such debt almost always rises with the value of equities.“It would be common sense for one to look at this and say, we have a normal amount of margin debt in the system right now for where the market is,” said Arthur Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities Corp. “I don’t know that that would have been a clear signal as to what’s going on in some of these media stocks and send a warning signal, because you would suspect that in a rising market the margin debt is going to be higher.”But not every lens into the phenomenon is reassuring, according to Jason Goepfert, president of Sundial Capital Research. Assuming that it will exceed $831 billion when this month’s numbers are reported in April, margin debt will have grown more than 70% year-over-year, one of the sharpest expansions since 1931. That means the year-over-year change in debt will have exceeded the year-over-year change in the S&P 500 by more than 20 percentage points for three months running.“This kind of excessive and persistent growth in debt, on both an absolute and relative level, has been a boogeyman for forward returns,” Goepfert wrote in a recent note to clients. “The most effective use of the data, both on the upside and downside, has been the rate of change, including relative to the S&P. And that’s why it’s becoming to be a much larger concern.”Options FrenzySpeculative mania in the options market has also fueled bubble warnings for the better part of a year. Call contracts -- in which bulls pay a fraction of a stock’s price to bet it will rise -- became the playthings of newly minted day traders, whose enthusiasm for short-dated options is theorized to have fueled a series of bullish feedback loops, particularly in tech stocks.“As you’re in a bull market with a lot of liquidity, you start to get some areas of overconfidence and some investors let their guard down,” said Keith Lerner, chief market strategist at Truist Advisory Services. “It does suggest a level of overconfidence.”However, that call volume has eroded from February’s peaks suggests some of the craze for the products is diminishing. Over the past 20 days, an average of over 23.6 million calls have traded on U.S. exchanges. While still historically high, that’s down from nearly 29 million in late February.Credit Risk Written OffCompanies that have loaded up on debt have been rewarded mightily in the equity market. Stocks in a basket defined by their high leverage have gained over 17% year-to-date, ranking them as the best-performers this year among 17 quantitative styles tracked by Bloomberg. On the other side of the trade, profitability is one of the worst-performing factors, with those shares nursing losses of over 5%.Goldman Sachs Group Inc. data tells a similar story: S&P 500 firms with weak balance sheets are on track to beat out those with sturdier finances by over 17 percentage points this quarter -- the biggest margin of outperformance since at least 2006.Taken together, such statistics can be used to paint a picture of a market so frothy that investors are willing to disregard any qualms over credit risk. But it’s also true that those companies -- among the hardest hit by the coronavirus -- stand to benefit the most from the so-called reopening trade as vaccines are given and economic activity picks up. Along with the combined might of governmental fiscal aid and the Federal Reserve’s seemingly endless bond-buying, the stock market’s weakest links can have the biggest bounce.“These were the companies where investors were most concerned about not surviving, so they tend to get a relief rally,” said Truist’s Lerner. “Having the Fed with so much monetary stimulus and support makes investors more confident this won’t become systemic.”High Hedge Fund LeverageIt’s not just Hwang’s Archegos that loaded up on borrowed money to make trades. Average leverage across the 10 largest hedge funds clocked in at 15.9 as of June 2020, according to data from the Treasury Department’s Office of Financial Research. While that figure is down from a peak of 24.6 in June 2019, it’s far above the 5 average for the next 40 largest funds.That number dwarfs the amount of leverage Hwang was operating with. Market participants estimate that the family office’s total assets had grown to anywhere between $5 billion to $10 billion, while total positions may have topped $50 billion.But while the biggest hedge funds may have more leverage than Archegos outright, it’s important to consider what those funds are leveraged to, according to Bespoke Investment Group’s George Pearkes. For example, concentrating a smaller amount of leverage to handful of stocks is much riskier than putting a bigger amount of borrowed money in instruments like Treasuries or currencies, he said.“If an asset is less volatile, more leverage can be applied safely,” said Pearkes, a global macro strategist at the firm. “And that’s generally what’s going on with larger funds.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures rise as Wall Street shakes off Archegos contagion jitters

    The Dow staged a recovery that drove it to a new closing high, in spite of a portfolio meltdown by a well-known investor.

  • China May Boost Cotton Imports to Cut Xinjiang Fiber in Exports

    (Bloomberg) -- China could import more cotton to replace fiber from Xinjiang that’s being rejected by some Western companies and threatens to hurt its booming textile export industry.The U.S. bans entry of all products containing cotton from Xinjiang, which accounts for over 80% of China’s output, because of concern over the human rights situation in the region. Hennes & Mauritz AB, Nike Inc. and Adidas AG have become ensnared in the row, drawing consumer ire in China for pledges not to use cotton from the area, a major supplier in the global supply chain.“The only option right now may be to increase cotton imports as export orders for some textile mills will suffer if they use local fiber,” said Xu Yaguang, an analyst with Huatai Futures. Xu sees so-called extra cotton import quotas this year returning to the 2019 level of 800,000 tons with an increased requirement for high-quality fiber. The government issued 400,000 tons of extra quotas in 2020, and has not so far issued any for 2021.Consumption of Xinjiang cotton could drop by as much as 20% as the export outlook for products containing cotton from the region is not very bright, said Wu Faxin, a veteran cotton trader with industry portal shaxianbao.cn. Wu expects exporting countries such as Brazil and those in Africa to benefit from the additional demand.Wu Yan, head of the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI) in China, told state television the decision by its headquarters to cut ties with Xinjiang growers will block about 500,000 tons of fiber from the region from entering the global supply chain. The group in China said it has not found any forced labor in Xinjiang since 2012. Members include world retailers and brands such as H&M and Nike.Job CutsSome cotton yarn factories in Xinjiang are cutting employees because of poor sales after some global brands chose not to source cotton and yarn from the region, the China Daily reported Monday, citing a local official. Suppliers of the retail brands no longer place orders with local producers. “The real victims of the false accusations of ‘forced labor’ in Xinjiang are the large numbers of vulnerable cotton growers and textile workers,” it said.Some analysts also doubt that the U.S. can effectively test for Xinjiang cotton in every shipment of textile products. Apart from exporting finished goods, top textile shipper China also sends intermediate products to third countries. Vietnam, for example, sources 50% of its cotton yarn from China and more than 60% of its cotton cloth, according to Huatai’s Xu.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin, Ether Gain After Visa Deal as Stocks Struggle With Archegos Margin Call

    The quick recovery to near $58,000 demonstrates stronger confidence from investors in the oldest and largest cryptocurrency.

  • Global banks brace for losses from Archegos fallout

    Global banks may lose more than $6 billion from the downfall of Archegos Capital, sources familiar with trades involving the U.S. investment firm said on Monday, and regulators and investors fear the episode could reverberate more widely. Japan's Nomura and Credit Suisse of Switzerland warned of major losses from lending to Archegos for equity derivatives trades, triggering a worldwide sell-off in banking stocks.