U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,376.50
    -5.25 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,821.00
    -28.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,205.75
    -33.50 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,052.60
    -3.50 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.10
    +2.50 (+2.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,931.50
    +9.20 (+0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    25.27
    +0.08 (+0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1106
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    +0.1580 (+9.26%)
     

  • Vix

    30.74
    -2.58 (-7.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3395
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6320
    +0.1120 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,696.85
    -372.32 (-0.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    981.52
    -16.02 (-1.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,429.56
    +99.36 (+1.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,560.65
    +167.62 (+0.64%)
     

Kia presents 2030 roadmap to become global sustainable mobility leader

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • 000270.KS

  • Kia announces key targets to transform into Sustainable Mobility Solutions Provider

  • Company targeting 4 million annual vehicle sales globally in 2030

  • Kia accelerating EV transition to sell 1.2 million BEVs in 2030

  • Kia to establish a line-up of 14 BEV models by 2027

  • Sales of Kia's eco-friendly models to surpass two million in 2030; these models to represent more than 3 quarter of sales in major markets

  • 'AutoMode', Kia's new autonomous driving technology, to be launched in 2023 with first application in EV9

  • Kia aims to expand connected car features to all vehicle lineup by 2025

  • Aims to become No.1 global PBV brand by 2030
    ··· first dedicated PBV model in 2025

  • Company announces financial targets for 2026
    ··· gross revenue of KRW 120 trillion; operating profit margin of 8.3%

SEOUL, South Korea, March 2, 2022 /CNW/ -- Kia Corporation has today built on its strategic commitment to become a leader in sustainable mobility with the roadmap to 2030 at the company's 2022 CEO Investor Day virtual event.

Kia Corporation has today built on its strategic commitment to become a leader in sustainable mobility with the roadmap to 2030 at the company&#x002019;s 2022 CEO Investor Day virtual event.
Kia Corporation has today built on its strategic commitment to become a leader in sustainable mobility with the roadmap to 2030 at the company’s 2022 CEO Investor Day virtual event.

The roadmap builds on Kia's successful 'Plan S' strategy first announced in 2020 and reveals further details on how the company will achieve its vision to become a Sustainable Mobility Solutions Provider.

Kia Corporation has today built on its strategic commitment to become a leader in sustainable mobility with the roadmap to 2030 at the company&#x002019;s 2022 CEO Investor Day virtual event.
Kia Corporation has today built on its strategic commitment to become a leader in sustainable mobility with the roadmap to 2030 at the company’s 2022 CEO Investor Day virtual event.

Kia announced four key business targets for 2030. These core business aims include: accelerating electrification and achieving annual sales of 1.2 million battery electric vehicle (BEV) units by 2030; reaching 4 million annual vehicle sales by 2030, including over 2 million eco-friendly models; expanding the application of connected car feature and autonomous driving technologies to all new vehicles; and become the number one brand in the global purpose-built vehicle (PBV) market by 2030.

During the CEO Investor Day event, Ho Sung Song, President and CEO of Kia Corporation, said: "Kia has been undergoing a full-scale transformation which has included changes in corporate vision, logo, product and design, and strategy. To achieve the company's vision of becoming a Sustainable Mobility Solutions Provider, we will focus on accelerating the transition to future business models. We will become even more customer-centric in our approach and pursue a dynamic transformation while maintaining sound business operations."

Visit the Kia Global Media Center for more information: www.kianewscenter.com

Logo (PRNewsfoto/Kia Corporation)
Logo (PRNewsfoto/Kia Corporation)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kia-presents-2030-roadmap-to-become-global-sustainable-mobility-leader-301494583.html

SOURCE Kia Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/02/c5625.html

Recommended Stories

  • Is Rivian Stock a Buy After the Recent Drop?

    Several factors have come together that have scared investors out of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock this week. In just the past two days, Rivian shares have plunged almost 20%.  The electric vehicle (EV) start-up will provide its operational and financial update next week, and investors are worried about what they'll hear.

  • Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors: Are You Entitled to Some Money?

    Pretty much everything in life costs money, including financial services. One mutual fund firm — Vanguard, already famous for its relatively low fees — is changing its expense ratios with the aim of returning a total of $1 billion in … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors: Are You Entitled to Some Money? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ford just shocked the system: analyst

    Wall Street begins to weigh in on a major transformation just unveiled at Ford.

  • Russian Stocks Are Nearly Worthless as Ukraine Sanctions Bite

    London traders are dumping shares in response to the sanctions punishing Moscow for the invasion of Ukraine.

  • Chamath Palihapitiya Sued Over Insider Sale of Virgin Galactic Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Chamath Palihapitiya took advantage of his insider role as chairman of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. to sell 10 million shares of the struggling space travel company for $315 million before he abruptly quit the board last month, a shareholder alleged in a lawsuit.Most Read from BloombergChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaFitch And Moody’s Cut Russia’s Rating to Junk: Ukraine UpdateChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireB

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    There are plenty of fundamentally sound, low cost stocks out there for retail investors to consider. The key to success is to find stocks that are at or near the bottom of their cycle. Equity investment advisors will always tell you that ‘timing the market’ is impossible, and they’re right – but timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low re

  • Paysafe Stock Soared Today -- Is the Market Overreacting?

    Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) investors pushed the payment processing company's share price up 10% Wednesday after the company reported its fourth-quarter results. Investors were no doubt pleased that the company reported fourth-quarter sales that beat the company's own revenue guidance and outpaced Wall Street's expectations. Revenue was flat year over year at $371.7 million but beat management's own guidance of $365 million for the quarter and analysts' consensus estimate of $357.4 million.

  • 2 Numbers That Should Make Novavax Shareholders Smile

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) missed Wall Street's revenue estimate in the fourth quarter of 2021. As proof, the vaccine maker's shares rose on Tuesday after Novavax's Q4 update following the market close on Monday. Here are two numbers that should especially make Novavax shareholders smile.

  • Snowflake Stock Plunges On Fiscal 2023 Revenue Growth Guidance

    Snowflake stock plunged Wednesday on disappointing revenue guidance. The software maker reported a narrower-than-expected loss while revenue topped views.

  • Alibaba: The Long-Term Opportunity Remains, Says Top Analyst

    Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine is already having ramifications for the current world order and will resonate far beyond the region. Apart from the geopolitical implications - finance, trade and commerce will all feel the impact. Will Alibaba (BABA) feel it too? After all, Russia is Alibaba's AliExpress segment’s largest market. Maybe so, but given business conducted on AliExpress Russia does not get consolidated in Alibaba’s results, Baird's Colin Sebastian thinks exposure to Russia/Ukraine is

  • Why Inovio Stock Tumbled on a Good Day for the Market Wednesday

    Wednesday was a banner day for stocks, but you'd never know it from the performance of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO). After market hours on Tuesday, Inovio revealed that it booked revenue of $839,000 in its fourth quarter of 2021, well down from the $5.6 million in the same quarter the previous year. The wide misses were compounded by an update on Inovio's clinical programs.

  • Why Ford Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) popped 8.4% on Wednesday after the auto giant revealed its new growth strategy. Ford will split its business in two. One will focus on expanding its production of electric vehicles (EVs), while the other will house its legacy automotive manufacturing operations.

  • Russian Stocks in London Wipe Out 98% of Value in Two Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K.-listed depositary receipts of Russian companies are evaporating in value as sanctions take effect. Most Read from BloombergChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaBlinken to Travel to Baltics, Poland This Week: Ukraine UpdateChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsBiden Assails Putin, Pledges Inflation Fight in State of UnionThe Dow Jones Russia GDR Index, whi

  • Snowflake Plunges After Revenue-Growth Outlook Disappoints

    (Bloomberg) -- Snowflake Inc., a software company that helps businesses organize data in the cloud, plunged almost 25% in extended trading after projecting that annual product sales growth would slow from its previous triple-digit-percentage pace.Most Read from BloombergChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaU.S. Delays ICBM Test to Avoid Russia Confusion: Ukraine UpdateChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireBillionaire Roman Abramovich Sa

  • ‘Stagflation’ Is Coming. What You Need to Know.

    If full-blown stagflation is here, strategists say the best moves are into commodities, playable via miners, oil companies and fertilizer manufacturers. Then there’s cash.

  • Snowflake shares plunge 30% on forecast for weaker growth

    Although a key player in its sector, Snowflake is facing stiff competition from large providers like Microsoft Corp's Azure and Amazon.com's Amazon Web Services. Snowflake, whose customers include more than 200 of the Fortune 500 companies, expects product revenue for fiscal 2023 to grow between 65% and 67%, far lower than 2022's 106%. The metric is crucial for the company which recognizes revenue based on the usage of its software platform.

  • SoFi: Time to Load up on Shares? These Analysts Think So

    Fintech companies have had a mixed earnings season. Some big hitters have smashed it (Block) while others (PayPal) have crashed and burned. Going by investors’ buoyant reaction, you can put SoFi Technologies (SOFI) in the former camp. Shares took off in Wednesday’s session, after the company posted beats on both the top-and bottom-line, yet as has become increasingly important, also provided a robust outlook for the year. Revenue increased by ~54% year-over-year to $279.88 million, eking out a s

  • Plug Power doubles workforce in race to add factories, hydrogen plants around the world

    "If you look at what is going on in Ukraine at the moment and you look at the energy security issues and you couple that with people wanting to reduce their [carbon] footprint, I even think this could go faster," says Plug Power chief executive Andy Marsh.

  • Pure Storage Fourth-Quarter Results Crush Estimates

    Pure Storage stock jumped as the data storage company reported fourth-quarter results late Wednesday that topped analyst estimates.

  • Gazprom, Lukoil and Sberbank are now penny stocks as Russian companies collapse in London

    Russian natural gas giant Gazprom, oil producer Lukoil and leading bank Sberbank are all penny stocks based on their trading on the London Stock Exchange, as the local market was shut for a third day.