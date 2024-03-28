Kia recalls 427,407 Telluride vehicles for rollaway risk: See which cars are affected

Kia has issued recalls for vehicles due to a roll-away risk.

Kia has recalled over 400,000 cars for increased rollaway risk while in park, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The recall, submitted to NHTSA by Kia on March 20, affects certain Telluride models.

According to Kia, impacted vehicles may experience issues with the intermediate shaft and right front driveshaft failing to engage due to assembly errors. Over time, these parts only partially engaging can cause damage, resulting in vehicle movement even when the vehicle is in park.

Engaging the emergency parking brake before exiting affected vehicles can stop this unwanted movement from happening.

Which Kia vehicle models are recalled?

2020-2024 Kia Telluride vehicles are subject to recall.

Approximately 427,407 Telluride vehicles with model years 2020-2024 are affected. According to the company, the following are subject to recall:

All 2020-2023 model year Telluride vehicles manufactured from January 9, 2019, through October 19, 2023.

Certain 2024 model year Telluride vehicles manufactured from January 9, 2019, through October 19, 2023.

Customers seeking more information about their specific vehicle should contact the Kia Customer Care Center or their Kia dealer.

Kia advises that Telluride cars may give warning signals that the affected components are not properly engaging, specifically a grinding noise and/or reduced motive power.

How to get your Kia fixed

Owners of affected vehicles can go to a Kia dealership to have the electronic parking brake software updated and any damaged intermediate shafts replaced free of charge. Until the issue is fixed, Kia advises drivers to engage their emergency parking brake before exiting their car while it is in park.

Owners may contact Kia customer service at 1-800-333-4542. Kia's number for this recall is SC303.

Check if your car is recalled

Consumers can check USA TODAY’s automotive recall database or search the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's database for new recalls using their car's vehicle identification number (VIN).

