Kia recalls 48,232 EV6 hybrid vehicles: See if yours is on the list

Kia has recalled almost 50,000 cars for increased crash risk due to potential loss of driving power, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The recall, submitted to NHTSA by Kia on March 14, affects certain EV6 hybrid models.

According to Kia, impacted vehicles may experience issues with the Integrated Charging Control Unit (ICCU), which enables the cars' charging. The ICCU may become damaged and stop charging the 12-volt battery, which can then discharge while driving and progressively reduce motive power, resulting in a total loss of drive power.

Certain Kia EV6 vehicles have been recalled.

Which Kia vehicle models are recalled?

Approximately 48,232 EV6 vehicles with model years 2022-2024 are affected. According to the company, the following are subject to recall:

All 2022-2023 model year EV6 vehicles manufactured from November 17, 2021, through February 7, 2024.

Certain 2024 model year EV6 vehicles manufactured from November 17, 2021, through February 7, 2024.

Customers seeking more information about their specific vehicle should contact the Kia Customer Care Center or their Kia dealer.

Kia advises that EV6 cars may give warning signals when something with the ICCU goes wrong, such as the damage that can cause power loss. These signs include audible warning chimes and one or more of the following:

Illumination of "Check Electric Vehicle System" warning light.

Master warning light.

Charging system warning light.

"Stop vehicle and check power supply" warning light.

Power down (turtle) warning light and /or reductions in motive power.

How to get your Kia fixed

Owners of affected vehicles can go to a Kia dealership to have the ICCU and its fuse inspected and replaced if necessary. The dealers will also update the ICCU software, all for free.

Owners may contact Kia customer service at 1-800-333-4542. Kia's number for this recall is SC302.

Check if your car is recalled

Consumers can check USA TODAY’s automotive recall database or search the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's database for new recalls using their car's vehicle identification number (VIN).

