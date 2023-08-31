Kia recalls nearly 320,000 cars because the trunk may not open from the inside

Kia is recalling nearly 320,000 vehicles, including Rio and Optima cars, because the trunk latch base may crack, which prevents the trunk from opening from the inside.

The Kia recall covers certain Rio, Optima, Optima Hybrid and Optima Plug-in Hybrid vehicles – a total of 319,436 – according to a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration report.

The recalled cars “fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard,” according to the NHTSA report.

A person inside the trunk “may become trapped, increasing their risk of injury,” the NHTSA report said.

Kia recall: Rio, Optima, Optima Hybrid, Optima Plug-in Hybrid

Kia will mail notification letters to owners by Oct. 19. Customers can bring their vehicles to Kia dealerships where they will replace the trunk latch base subassembly, free of charge, the NHTSA said.

Owners can contact Kia customer service at 1-800-333-4542. Kia's number for this recall is SC278.

Kia recalled vehicles:

2016-2017 Rio

2016-2018 Optima

2017-2018 Optima Hybrid

2017-2018 Optima Plug-in Hybrid vehicles

