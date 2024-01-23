Kia recalls over 100,000 vehicles for roof issue: Here's which models are affected

Kia America is recalling more than 101,000 cars and SUVs due a potentially deadly hazard with the vehicle's roofs, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is reporting.

Federal safety regulators published the recall Monday after the safety issues were reported to NHTSA. Vehicles' roof molding can become loose or detach while driving, which may have been a result of improper installation during vehicle assembly.

Warning indications include "visible lifting of roof molding or noise while driving," regulators wrote in a safety recall report.

"A detached roof molding can create a road hazard for other vehicles, increasing the risk of a crash," the NHTSA said.

What Kia models are being recalled?

Here's which Kia Sportage and Carnival models are being recalled:

Kia Carnival: 2022-2024

Kia Sportage: 2023-2024

A Kia Sportage car is displayed during the 20th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in Shanghai on April 19, 2023.

What should I do if my Kia has been recalled?

Dealers will inspect the roof molding and replace or secure it as necessary for free, federal safety regulators said.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by March 15.

Owners can contact Kia customer service at 1-800-333-4542. The number for the recall is SC292.

The 2022 Kia Carnival.

Owners may also contact the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 or visit www.nhtsa.gov.

