Kia, Subaru, Ford, among 551,000 vehicles recalled: Check car recalls here

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued multiple recalls last week, including notices for over 427,000 Kia Telluride vehicles that could roll away when in park.

Are you looking to see if any recalls were issued on your vehicle? If the car isn't listed below, owners can check USA TODAY’s automotive recall database or search NHTSA’s database for new recalls. The NHTSA website allows you to search for recalls based on your vehicle identification number or VIN.

Here is what to know about the vehicle recalls published by NHTSA from March 24 to March 30.

Kawasaki recall for damaged sparked plug, may cause engine to stall

Kawasaki is recalling 1,579 of its motorcycles. The NHTSA report revealed that the spark plugs may have been damaged during the vehicle manufacturing process. As a result, the motorcycle can experience unstable idling, hesitation and engine stalling. If the engine stalls, it will increase the risks of a crash.

Motorcyclists can bring their bike to their local dealers to replace all four spark plugs for free. Kawasaki has not released what date the company plans on issuing the recall notification letter. Owners may contact KMC customer service at 1-866-802-9381. KMC's number for this recall is MC27-04.

Recalled vehicles:

2023-2024 Kawasaki ZX400P

2023-2024 Kawasaki ZX400S

BMW recalls motorcycles for case detachment

BMW is recalling 1,600 of its BMW motorcycle side cases. The side case latch hooks may not snap properly into the lock which can cause the lid to open. When this happens, the case could detach from the motorcycle. If a case or lid detaches, the objects within the case could fall out, creating a road hazard for oncoming motorists. As a result, this will increase the risk of a crash, according to the NHTSA.

The recalled case is designed to fit R1300 GS motorcycles, with part number: 77 41 9 444 361/362.

For free, dealers will repair the locking mechanism and hinges of the side cases, Notification letters are expected to be delivered by May 13. Owners may contact BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417.

Recalled parts:

BMW Acc. Side Case R 1300 GS 9999

Ford recall for tire damage

Ford is recalling 1,902 of its 2023-2024 Transit vehicles equipped with the Transit Trail package for tire damage.

Ford is recalling 1,902 of its 2023-2024 Transit vehicles equipped with the Transit Trail package. The NHTSA report revealed that the tires may contact the front wheel arch liner and body flange which can cause damage to the tires. Damaged tires may experience a sudden loss of air pressure or tread separation. As a result, the driver can loose control of the vehicle and increase the risk of a crash.

At the time the NHTSA report was released, Ford did not reveal a resolution for the recall. Interim recall letters highlighting the safety risks are expected to be mailed out on March 27. A second notice will be sent once the remedy for the parts become available. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 24S21.

Recalled vehicles:

2023-2024 Ford Transit

Subaru recall for airbag failure

Subaru is recalling 118,723 of its 2020-2022 Outback and Legacy vehicles for airbag failure.

Subaru is recalling 118,723 of its 2020-2022 Outback and Legacy vehicles. A capacitor in the sensors for the Occupant Detection System (ODS) may crack and short circuit. This malfunction can prevent the front passenger airbag from deploying in the event of a crash. If an airbag fails to deploy during a crash, it can increase the risk of an injury, according to the report by the NHTSA.

If you have one of the recalled vehicles, you can visit your local dealer where they will replace the ODS sensors on the front passenger seat for free. Interim letters informing owners of the safety risk are expected to be delivered by May 21. A second letter will be sent once a remedy is available. Owners may contact Subaru customer service at 1-844-373-6614. Subaru's number for this recall is WRA-24.

Recalled vehicles:

2020-2022 Subaru Legacy

2020-2022 Subaru Outback

Kia recall for vehicle rollaway potential

Kia is recalling 427,407 of its 2020-2024 Telluride vehicles due to a rollaway risk.

Kia is recalling 427,407 of its 2020-2024 Telluride vehicles. In the NHTSA report, the motor company said the intermediate shaft and right front driveshaft may not fully engage. This may cause a vehicle to rollaway while the gear is shifted to park. When a vehicle is more inclined to rollaway, it increases the risk of a crash or a serious injury.

Kia is advising its owners to use the emergency parking brake before exiting the vehicle until an official recall remedy is created. Dealers will update the electronic parking brake software and replace any damaged intermediate shafts. These services will be completed for free. Recall notification letters are expected to be sent on May 15. Owners may contact Kia customer service at 1-800-333-4542. Kia's number for this recall is SC303.

Recalled vehicles:

2020-2024 Telluride

