U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,131.93
    -155.57 (-3.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,977.21
    -939.18 (-2.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,334.64
    -536.89 (-4.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,864.10
    -53.84 (-2.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.11
    -1.25 (-1.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.90
    +5.60 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    22.74
    -0.39 (-1.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0549
    +0.0047 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8870
    +0.0240 (+0.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2570
    +0.0111 (+0.89%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8300
    -1.0070 (-0.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,683.37
    -808.85 (-2.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    889.12
    -27.23 (-2.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.55
    +35.36 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.30 (+1.75%)
     

Kiaro Announces DTC Eligibility Approval

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • KIARF

VANCOUVER, BC, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Kiaro Holdings Corp. ("Kiaro" or the "Company") (TSXV: KO) (OTC: KIARF), a national omni-channel cannabis retailer and wholesale distributor, is pleased to announce that it's common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States (USA).

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled though DTC are considered "DTC eligible". With an accelerated settlement period and reduced costs for investors and brokers, DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance liquidity of the Company's shares in the United States.

Kiaro Holding Corp's common shares have been made eligible for book-entry delivery and depository services of the Depository trust Company to facilitate electronic settlement of transfers of its common shares in the United States. DTC eligibility will simplify the process of trading and is expected to enhance the liquidity of the Company's common shares on the OTC Markets where Kiaro Holdings Corp. trades under the symbol "KIARF".

The company's shares will continue to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange Venture (TSXV) under the symbol "KO".

CEO, Daniel Petrov states, "We are pleased to have obtained our DTC eligibility. This eligibility will simplify the process of trading shares in the USA, which will be beneficial to Kiaro and our shareholders. With DTC eligibility, the increased accessibility and visibility is expected to attract greater investment and trading liquidity from American investors as our shares will be available to a broader range of investors as we continue to expand our business."

Additionally, Kiaro announces today that Mr. Daniel Petrov, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, has advised the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") that he is taking a medical leave of absence, effective immediately. The Board and Mr. Petrov have agreed that during his absence the Company's current Chief Operating Officer, Ms. Eleanor Lynch, possesses the necessary skills and experience to act as the Company's interim Chief Executive Officer and Ms. Lynch has agreed to assume this interim role.

The Board has the utmost confidence in Ms. Lynch and fully intends to provide her any support she requires during this interim period and wishes Daniel a speedy recovery.

About Kiaro Holdings Corp.

Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Kiaro is an omni-channel cannabis retailer and distributor, with operations in Canada, Australia, and the United States. Kiaro has retail stores in operation across British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Ontario; a wholesale distribution division servicing Saskatchewan, and ecommerce sites in Canada, the US and Australia. With more than 70 years of collective retail and wholesale focused experience, Kiaro's leadership team has a proven track record of executing on acquisitions and financings, and moreover growing brands across North America. The Company plans to continue its growth trajectory through its consumer-centric retail, ecommerce, and wholesale distribution segments over the coming years.

Eleanor Lynch

Interim Chief Executive Officer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include, among others, statements regarding the future plans, costs, objectives or performance of Kiaro, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the use of proceeds of the Offering, overall growth of the Canadian cannabis market and retail opportunities, the award of new operating permits and licenses in various jurisdictions, the future trading price of the Common Shares, and the timing and amount of any dispositions of the Common Shares. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or management's good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond Kiaro's control. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described in filing statement of the Company dated September 29, 2020, a copy of which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. Furthermore, any forward looking information with respect to future expansion plans is subject to the qualification that management of Kiaro may decide, and the assumptions that any construction or conversion would not be cost prohibitive, required permits will be obtained and the labour, materials and equipment necessary to complete such construction or conversion will be available. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Kiaro does not intend, nor undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this news release to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kiaro-announces-dtc-eligibility-approval-301536717.html

SOURCE Kiaro Holdings Corp.

Recommended Stories

  • Silver Prices Remained Little Changed Amid the Dollar Easing and Hot Inflation Report

    Silver prices stabilized amid backdrop of rising inflation due to Russia-Ukraine War and rising oil prices.

  • USD/CAD Rebounds as the Dollar Holds Its Ground Following Hot PCE Data

    USD/CAD extends gains after the dollar pulled back ahead of Fed rate tightening.

  • Friday’s stock market close indicates 'classic bear market': Strategist

    Bay Street Capital Holdings CIO William Huston and Ted Oakley, Oxbow Advisors Managing Partner, join Yahoo Finance Live to examine this week's bear market indicators, Nasdaq outlook, inflation, the Fed's interest rate hikes, and crypto and digital asset investments.

  • Elon Musk reportedly has new Twitter CEO lined up

    Elon Musk reportedly has some new plans for Twitter's C-suite. The Tesla CEO whose recent $44 billion bid to acquire Twitter was accepted is now putting plans in place for a new CEO at the San Francisco company, according to Reuters, which reported that Musk has decided on who he plans to appoint but has yet to publicly release the name. Musk reportedly reiterated to Twitter Chairman Bret Taylor that he isn't confident regarding the company’s management — a tone he had struck in his earlier SEC filings — and he also told banks that he plans to create a way to monetize tweets that go viral or include important information and suggested charging a fee when third-party websites quote or embed tweets from verified accounts.

  • Boomers are leaving the stock market. Here’s what comes next, says this strategist.

    Our call of the day from TS Lombard chief economist Steven Blitz warns that the "golden era of Fed-controlled equity markets" is nearing an end.

  • 3 top dividend stocks yielding as high as 10.1% ⁠— with so much uncertainty, passive income might be what your portfolio needs

    Low rates and high inflation make cash tough to hold. Look here instead.

  • Amazon, Ford hit by massive losses on Rivian investments

    Rivian's recent stock performance may have burned a hole in many a retail investor portfolio. It's also burned a big hole in Ford, and now Amazon's, quarterly performance.

  • Berkshire Hathaway has ‘a cash problem,’ analyst says

    Morningstar Senior Stock Analyst Greggory Warren joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what to expect from the 2022 Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting and the firm's latest investments.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Doubling Down on Falling Stock

    Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF has dropped 48% so far this year amid the slump in technology stocks.

  • Why AbbVie's Shares Dropped 10.5% Friday

    What happened Pharmaceutical company AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) saw its shares drop 10.5% on Friday. The stock closed at $156.31 on Thursday, then opened on Friday at $149.56 and fell to a low of $139.93 in early morning trading before rallying a bit in the afternoon.

  • Is Verizon Stock a Buy Now?

    The telecom has been getting crushed after losing subscribers and saying inflation is taking a toll.

  • Amazon stock plunges 14% in biggest one-day drop since 2006

    Shares of Amazon plunged 12% on Friday, marking its biggest intraday drop since July 2014. The drop comes one day after the tech titan reported its first quarterly loss in seven years.

  • Big oil earnings: Exxon ups stock buyback plan, Chevron profit nearly quadruples

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss quarterly earnings for ExxonMobil, Chevron, and Occidental Petroleum.

  • Warren Buffett Has Bet the Farm On These 3 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is arguably the greatest investor of our generation. Since taking the reins as CEO in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha, as he's now known, has created over $740 billion in value for shareholders (himself included), and delivered an aggregate return for the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 4,100,820%, as of April 25, 2022. For instance, Buffett has an affinity for cyclical companies and dividend stocks, and has been willing to buy and hold high-quality businesses for decades to allow his investment thesis to shine.

  • Black Friday for The FAANG Who May Lose a Member

    While concerns were already surrounding tech as the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates to curb inflation, there was still hope that tech tenors would provide some reassurance on the outlook for companies much more established. There was the hope that Apple , Amazon , Google (Alphabet) could make people forget the possible underperformance of Facebook (Meta) , or even Netflix . From the first quarter results of Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google, the famous FAANG, it appears that fears about a possible recession are well founded.

  • Can Novavax Rebuild Investor Confidence? Analyst Weighs In

    Pandemic tailwinds have been spirited away on the wind of change. Companies which thrived as Covid-19 concerns trumped any other global developments are now feeling the effect of its waning influence. This has been evident from the performance of ecommerce stocks, streamers and all manner of WFH names. Of course, coronavirus stocks - that segment which came into being as the pandemic took hold – are feeling the effect too. With the pandemic now on the backfoot in many parts of the world, the dem

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing April Stocks?

    A combination of disappointing earnings results, ongoing pressures from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and a slew of macroeconomic concerns have prompted investors to become even more risk-averse. With bearish momentum gripping the market, some big names have seen their stock prices slashed. Read on for a countdown of the Dow Jones' three worst-performing stocks in April and a look into whether or not these companies are worth investing in right now.

  • Intel reports earnings beat, stock slumps on weak guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss why Intel stock is down despite posting an earnings beat.

  • A cruel April just sent the S&P 500 into its second stock-market correction of 2022

    An ugly end to a brutal April on Friday saw the S&P 500 post its second correction --- a drop of 10% from a recent peak --- so far this year.

  • China’s Sudden Currency Plunge Raises Risk of a 2015-Style Panic

    (Bloomberg) -- When China’s tightly managed currency depreciates dramatically against the dollar, it can be hard to stop.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Offloads $4 Billion of Tesla Shares, Pledges No More SalesPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseUkraine Latest: Germany Says Won’t Block a Russian Oil EmbargoFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaUkraine’s Forces Get Boost From Arsenal of Old-Fashioned ArtilleryMore than six years after China’s shock 2015 devalu