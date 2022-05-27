Kiaro Announces Launch of MyHemisphere Membership Program and Changes of Management and the Board

VANCOUVER, BC, May 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Kiaro Holdings Corp. ("Kiaro" or the "Company") (TSXV: KO) (OTC: KIARF), a diversified cannabis retailer, wholesale distributor and eCommerce retailer, is pleased to announce the launch of the MyHemisphere membership program. Replicating the successful MyKiaro program that offers customers a tailored, elevated experience, customers will encounter a personal membership service that is focussed on the products they love at their favourite locations. This program underpins the success of the Kiaro customer experience and is now available both online and across Ontario at the Hemisphere store locations.

Additionally, Kiaro also announces the departure of Janet Hoffar, Kiaro's CFO. During her 2 years as CFO of Kiaro, Janet has guided the Company through a period of high growth and significant transformation. The Board and the executive team extend their thanks to Janet for her contributions to the Company during such a formative period.

Kiaro welcomes the appointment of Anand Sundararajan as the Interim CFO effective upon Janet's departure. Anand has experience as a business partner, M&A advisor and financial reporting expert through his industry and consulting roles spanning across retail, consumer packaged goods and technology. He honed his skills working with public companies at MNP in their public company practice and has acted in an interim CFO capacity for multiple ventures. He brings strong organisational leadership with a disciplined and collaborative approach to financial controls and financial planning & analysis. He has been involved with equity and debt financings, having participated in more than $50M through 10 transactions.

The Company also announces the resignation of Mr. Colin Davis and Mr. Mark Crocker from its Board of Directors effective immediately. Kiaro would like to thank Mr. Davis and Mr. Crocker for their guidance to date and the Company wishes them well in their future endeavours.

ABOUT KIARO TSXV:KO

Kiaro Holdings Corp (TSXV:KO) ("Kiaro") is a trusted, diversified, omni-channel public cannabis company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. Kiaro is a licensed cannabis retailer, a wholesale distributor, and an eCommerce retailer of vaporizers and accessories. Kiaro is dedicated to introducing new and experienced consumers to a lifelong exploration of cannabis.

Closely connected to the communities in which they operate and trading under the Kiaro and Hemisphere Brands, Kiaro has 17 professionally operated, best in class retail locations in British Columbia, Ontario and Saskatchewan. The wholesale business, National Cannabis Distribution (NCD) is fast growing as it expands its services within Saskatchewan. The eCommerce business (acquired in July 2021) has 3 sites (Vaped.ca, Vaped.com & Vaporizersdirect.com.au) operating in Canada, the US and Australia.

With more than 80 years of collective retail, wholesale and eCommerce experience, Kiaro's leadership team has a proven track record of growing brands across North America and executing on acquisitions and financings. The Company plans to continue its growth trajectory through consumer-centric retail, eCommerce, and wholesale distribution segments.

For more information about the Company, including the most recent analyst report, please visit investors.kiaro.com.

On behalf of Kiaro Holdings Corp.

Eleanor Lynch

Interim Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Information

