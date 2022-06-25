U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,911.74
    +116.01 (+3.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,500.68
    +823.32 (+2.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,607.62
    +375.43 (+3.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,765.74
    +54.06 (+3.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.06
    +2.79 (+2.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.10
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    21.13
    +0.09 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0559
    +0.0034 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1250
    +0.0570 (+1.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2270
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.2100
    +0.2770 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,225.23
    +216.87 (+1.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    462.12
    +8.22 (+1.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,208.81
    +188.36 (+2.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,491.97
    +320.72 (+1.23%)
     

Kiaro Appoints Kelly Abbott to Board of Directors

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • KIARF

VANCOUVER, BC, June 24, 2022 /CNW/ -  Kiaro  Holdings  Corp.  ("Kiaro"  or  the  "Company")  (TSXV: KO)  (OTC: KIARF),  a  national  omni-channel  cannabis  retailer  and  wholesale  distributor,  is  pleased  to  announce  that  subject  to  the  approval  of  the  TSX  Venture  Exchange  (the  " TSXV "),  the  Company  has  appointed  Mr.  Kelly  Abbott  to  its  Board  of  Directors  (the " Appointment ") effective as of June 24, 2022.

Kiaro Holdings Corp. logo (CNW Group/Kiaro Holdings Corp.)
Kiaro Holdings Corp. logo (CNW Group/Kiaro Holdings Corp.)

Kelly  has  over  10  years  of  experience  in  entrepreneurship  and  has  founded  multiple  companies  ranging  in  size  and  industry.  Kelly  has  extensive  experience  in  public  markets  and  has  helped  secure  millions  of  dollars  in  capital  in  private  and  public  sectors.  Kelly's  expertise  is  in  marketing,  corporate  strategy,  venture  capital  and  business  development.  He  has  overseen  the  corporate  development  function  of  various  private  and  public  companies  within  the  mining  and  resource, technology, cannabis and psychedelic sectors.

"I  am  pleased  to  join  Kiaro's  board  of  directors,"  said  Mr.  Abbott.  "Kiaro  is  poised  to  see  its  efforts  to  date  reflected  in  further  growth  and  market  share.  I  am  looking  forward  to  assisting  the  management  team,  along  with  the  board  in  executing  the  company's  strategic  and  financial  goals."

 Kiaro Holdings Corp.

Based  in  Vancouver,  British  Columbia,  Kiaro  is  an  independent,  omni-channel  cannabis  retailer  and  distributor.  Through  existing  storefronts  across  British  Columbia,  Saskatchewan,  and  Ontario,  and  with  the  completion  of  the  recent  acquisition  of  Hemisphere  Cannabis  from  Aegis  Brands,  Kiaro  has  17  stores  with  another  two  expected  in  the  fourth  quarter  of  this  fiscal  year.  This  is  in  addition  to  its  wholesale  distribution  division  servicing  Saskatchewan,  and  ecommerce  sites  in  Canada,  the  US  and  Australia.  Kiaro  is  driven  to  introduce  new  and  experienced  consumers  to  a  lifelong  exploration  of  cannabis.  With  more  than  70  years  of  collective  retail  and  wholesale  focused  experience,  Kiaro's  leadership  team  has  a  proven  track  record  of  executing  on  acquisitions  and  financings,  and  moreover  growing  brands  across  North  America.  The  Company  plans  to  continue  its  growth  trajectory  through  its  consumer-centric  retail,  ecommerce,  and wholesale distribution segments over the coming years.

For more information about the Company, including the most recent analyst report, please visit  investors.kiaro.com.

On behalf of Kiaro Holdings Corp.

 "Daniel Petrov"
 Daniel Petrov, Chief Executive Officer

 Neither  TSX  Venture  Exchange  nor  its  Regulation  Services  Provider  (as  that  term  is  defined  in  policies  of  the  TSX  Venture  Exchange)  accepts  responsibility  for  the  adequacy  or accuracy of this release.

 Forward-Looking Information

This  news  release  contains  statements  that  may  constitute  "forward-looking  information"  within  the  meaning  of  applicable  Canadian  securities  legislation.  Forward-looking  information  may  include,  among  others,  statements  regarding  the  future  plans,  costs,  objectives  or  performance  of  Kiaro,  or  the  assumptions  underlying  any  of  the  foregoing.  In  this  news  release,  words  such  as  "may",  "would",  "could",  "will",  "likely",  "believe",  "expect",  "anticipate",  "intend",  "plan",  "estimate"  and  similar  words  and  the  negative  form  thereof  are  used  to  identify  forward-looking  statements.  In  this  news  release,  forward-looking  statements  relate,  among  other  things,  to:  expectations  regarding  obtaining  the  approval  of  the  TSXV  for  the  Appointment  and  expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

Forward-looking  statements  should  not  be  read  as  guarantees  of  future  performance  or  results,  and  will  not  necessarily  be  accurate  indications  of  whether,  or  the  times  at  or  by  which,  such  future  performance  will  be  achieved.  No  assurance  can  be  given  that  any  events  anticipated  by  the  forward-looking  information  will  transpire  or  occur.  Forward-looking  information  is  based  on  information  available  at  the  time  and/or  management's  good-faith  belief  with  respect  to  future  events  and  are  subject  to  known  or  unknown  risks,  uncertainties,  assumptions  and  other  unpredictable  factors,  many  of  which  are  beyond  Kiaro's  control.  These  risks,  uncertainties  and  assumptions  include,  but  are  not  limited  to,  those  described  in  filing  statement  of  the  Company  dated  September  29,  2020,  a  copy  of  which  is  available  on  SEDAR  at  www.sedar.com,   and  could  cause  actual  events  or  results  to  differ  materially  from  those  projected  in  any  forward-looking  statements.  Furthermore,  any  forward  looking  information  with  respect  to  future  expansion  plans  is  subject  to  the  qualification  that  management  of  Kiaro  may  decide,  and  the  assumptions  that  any  construction  or  conversion  would  not  be  cost  prohibitive,  required  permits  will  be  obtained  and  the  labour,  materials  and  equipment  necessary  to  complete  such  construction  or  conversion  will  be  available.  Accordingly,  readers  should  not  place  undue  reliance  on  the  forward-looking  statements  and  information  contained  in  this  news  release.  Kiaro  does  not  intend,  nor  undertake  any  obligation,  to  update  or  revise  any  forward-looking  information  contained  in  this  news  release  to  reflect  subsequent  information,  events  or  circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws.

SOURCE Kiaro Holdings Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/24/c6441.html

Recommended Stories