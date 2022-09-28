U.S. markets close in 46 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,721.15
    +73.86 (+2.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,694.98
    +559.99 (+1.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,054.13
    +224.63 (+2.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,712.85
    +50.34 (+3.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.04
    +3.54 (+4.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,671.00
    +34.80 (+2.13%)
     

  • Silver

    18.95
    +0.62 (+3.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9741
    +0.0143 (+1.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7050
    -0.2590 (-6.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0894
    +0.0163 (+1.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.0580
    -0.7330 (-0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,556.92
    +418.64 (+2.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    445.86
    +17.08 (+3.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,005.39
    +20.80 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,173.98
    -397.89 (-1.50%)
     

Kickstarter names Everette Taylor CEO

Brian Heater
·2 min read

Kickstarter announced today that it has appointed Everette Taylor as CEO. The news comes nearly six months after Aziz Hasan officially stepped down from the Chief Executive role. Hasan had served in the position for around three years, leaving COO Sean Leow leading the company in an interim role.

“Everette brings so many exciting qualities to the table that will help take Kickstarter to the next level, from his deep passion for our mission and his natural-born leadership to his proven track record of delivering first-class product and brand experiences,” Leow notes in an official statement.

Most recently, Taylor was the Chief Market Officer for online fine art marketplace, Artsy. Before that, he worked at ET Enterprises and served as CEO for social media firm, Popsocial.

Taylor takes on the role in the wake of a turbulent few years for the leading crowdfunding platform. Kickstarter United won its first contract this June, following pushback from Hasan, who referred to the newly formed union as “inherently adversarial” in a letter to employees.

The company was also the target of some intense user backlash following news that it planned to move its offerings to the blockchain. That move ultimately resulted in Kickstarter attempting to assuage concerns with a blog post titled, “We Won't Make Changes to Kickstarter Without You.”

“I am humbled to take on the role of CEO of Kickstarter at a very transformative time for the company,” Taylor said in a blog post tied to the news. "Kickstarter has made such a positive impact on the world, and I’m honored to continue the mission of bringing creative projects to life and support amazing creators across the globe.”

Recommended Stories

  • Incoming Kraken CEO: Company Culture Is the 'Source of Our Success'

    Dave Ripley, who will replace Jesse Powell as CEO of crypto exchange Kraken, shares insights into the company's "unwavering" mission, values, and culture. It's "frankly a source of our success," Ripley said.

  • Incoming Kraken CEO Gearing Up to ‘Engage’ More With External Investors

    Incoming Kraken CEO Dave Ripley discusses if the crypto exchange would ever go public and also weighs in on how the company is responding to recent market turbulence.

  • The Best Bang for Your Buck May Not Be Short T-Bills

    Investors flocking into short duration Treasury funds may be headed for a cliff.

  • Apple tells suppliers to pull back iPhone 14 production, report says

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that Apple has ditched plans to increase iPhone 14 production.

  • Novavax, Inc. stock performance and analyst projections

    Novavax, Inc. stock is trending on the Yahoo Finance Platform. Here is a visualization of $NVAX performance over time, how that performance compares to the wider industry, and analyst projections for the current quarter.Check out the ticker page here.

  • VF Corp. slashes full-year outlook, stock falls

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss VF Corp. slashing its full-year outlook on weak demand.

  • Why Nvidia, Meta Platforms, and Palantir Bounced Back Today

    Shares of beaten-down big tech stocks Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), and Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) bounced back today, rising 2%, 3.4%, and 2.8%, respectively, as of 11:34 a.m. ET. There wasn't much company specific news from these three today, but their shares being down so much on the year already, combined with some marginally favorable news this morning on interest rates and geopolitics, was enough to get their stocks moving higher. Equity investors may not have noticed, but Treasury Bond yields may be determining your stock portfolio performance this year more than you think -- especially when it comes to technology growth stocks.

  • Dow Jones Rises Ahead Of Powell Speech; 10-Year Treasury Yield Briefly Tops 4%

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose Wednesday, ahead of Fed chief Powell's speech, struggling to avoid a seventh straight decline.

  • The Tesla Trap is Forming Again - Here is Why Bears Might be Wrong

    In this analysis, we will look at some of the aspects the market may have adapted when pricing Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) and explore why the stock may retain current levels. Even though the fundamentals may not reflect the current valuation.

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks Down 20.7% to 43.2% to Buy Now for Years of Passive Income

    If there is a silver lining to this year's downdraft in the stock market, it's providing investors with some great long-term investment opportunities. Three top dividend stocks that are down sharply and look like great buys right now are Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP), Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), and Enbridge (NYSE: ENB).

  • 1 Growth Stock Near Its 52-Week Low That Could Double, According to Wall Street

    It's been a painful year for Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and its shareholders. The e-commerce specialist's 10-for-1 stock split did little to improve its stock market performance; as things stand, Shopify is currently hovering near its 52-week low. Is the Street right about Shopify?

  • 12 Best Asian Stocks To Buy Today

    In this article, we discuss 12 best Asian stocks to buy today. If you want to read about some more Asian stocks, go directly to 5 Best Asian Stocks To Buy Today. Higher energy and food prices are impacting the economies of developing Asian countries more than the rest of the world. According to a […]

  • These 2 Stock Giants Are Flirting With a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Anyone following stock market trends in 2022 will be well aware of the widespread drawbacks; apart from some outliers such as energy, most corners of the market have been beaten to a pulp. The main culprits are easily identified by now; a combination of a slowing economy, rampant inflation, rates hikes to halt it, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the global implications are all responsible factors. Stock market giants have not been immune either and many have seen huge chunks of their valuat

  • 10 Stocks Are Screaming Buys As Monster Rally Nears, Analysts Say

    Analysts are either optimistic or delusional. But either way, they see a big S&P 500 29% rally coming — and have picked favorite stocks.

  • Want Better Returns? Don't Ignore These 2 Finance Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

    Why investors should use the Zacks Earnings ESP tool to help find stocks that are poised to top quarterly earnings estimates.

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Makes List of Undervalued,  Stocks

    The CBOE Volatility Index has skyrocketed 89% so far this year. Morningstar put together a list of stocks with one- and three-year betas of 0.8 or lower. Then it screened for stocks that are undervalued, according to Morningstar analysts' fair value estimates.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Morgan Stanley’s Quant Screen

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 dividend paying stocks to buy according to Morgan Stanley’s quant screen. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Morgan Stanley’s Quant Screen. Morgan Stanley’s Base Case: S&P Falling to $3,400 by Year […]

  • Truth Social and Digital World Acquisition's SPAC Deal Is Falling Apart

    A $1 billion financing package is already falling apart and Truth Social may unravel if the SPAC merger doesn't go through.

  • Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, and Tilray Stocks Just Popped

    Marijuana stocks continued to rebound from last week's sell-off on Wednesday, with shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) gaining 4.2%, Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) up 4.8%, and Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) leading the whole pack higher with a 5.4% gain as of 1:40 p.m. ET. The Nasdaq -- to which index all three of these cannabis stocks belong -- is up 1.5% in midafternoon trading. This morning, Canopy announced that in an effort to progress from losses toward profitability, it will divest its Canadian Tweed and Tokyo Smoke retail operations and focus in the future on producing "premium" branded cannabis as a consumer packaged goods company.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog highlights AT&T, Baidu, Globalstar, and eGain

    AT&T, Baidu, Globalstar, and eGain are part of the Zacks top Analyst Blog.