KID-Systeme partners with Neutral Digital to step into the metaverse

·2 min read

LONDON and HAMBURG, Germany, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neutral Digital and KID-Systeme GmbH have partnered to launch an industry-first virtual showroom to showcase KID's leading-edge products and innovation.

Inside the KID-Systeme Virtual Showroom designed and built on Neutral Digital&#39;s platform
Inside the KID-Systeme Virtual Showroom designed and built on Neutral Digital's platform

Neutral Digital's virtual showroom platform powers an immersive, virtual customer experience to provide KID with a new, innovative way to engage with customers and communicate the value of their products using interactive 3D features.

Preparing for a hybrid future, the showroom effectively supports both virtual and in-person meetings for KID's Sales & Marketing teams, allowing customers to interact with products in their native environment – a future-ready aircraft cabin.

Jan Moller, Head of Sales for KID-Systeme said, "Neutral's showroom has allowed us to show our product innovation in a way that is efficient and effective. Customers can really see and understand the true value in a much easier format." Moller added, "It has had a positive effect on sales."

The virtual showroom is giving companies a tool that helps demonstrate their products holistically, how they want, when they want.

Christian Grou, Chief Creative Officer of Neutral Digital said, "We are thrilled to have KID as a key partner on our virtual showroom platform. We will continue to innovate as Neutral Digital builds the metaverse for airlines and aerospace partners.''

About Neutral Digital

Neutral Digital uses its expertise in immersive content and technologies such as VR, AR, and interactive 3D to help companies bridge the gap between physical and digital realities. Our innovative solutions help maximise ROI through more efficient marketing and sales support.

About KID-Systeme

KID-Systeme is a market-leading supplier of electronic cabin systems for passenger and corporate aircraft. The company's product portfolio encompasses seat power, safety and security systems as well as on-board connectivity and wireless content services, enabling passengers to use their own personal electronic devices while in the air as if on the ground. KID-Systeme supplies the world's leading aircraft manufacturers, including Airbus, Boeing and Embraer.

Contact:

Iain Brown
iain@neutral.digital

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kid-systeme-partners-with-neutral-digital-to-step-into-the-metaverse-301486417.html

SOURCE Neutral Digital

