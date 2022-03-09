U.S. markets open in 5 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,217.75
    +49.00 (+1.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,953.00
    +351.00 (+1.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,442.75
    +175.75 (+1.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,983.00
    +22.70 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    124.72
    +1.02 (+0.82%)
     

  • Gold

    2,053.80
    +10.50 (+0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    27.05
    +0.15 (+0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0948
    +0.0039 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.69
    -2.76 (-7.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3137
    +0.0039 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8110
    +0.1470 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,178.06
    +3,395.96 (+8.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    940.86
    +79.36 (+9.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,075.32
    +111.21 (+1.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,717.53
    -73.42 (-0.30%)
     

Kidney Disease: The Silent Health Risk

·2 min read

World Kidney Day 2022: Bridge the knowledge gap to better kidney care.

BRUSSELS, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 850 million people are affected by chronic kidney disease (CKD), with over 2 million people worldwide receiving dialysis or living with a kidney transplant.

However, the mostly silent nature of kidney disease leads to the complexity of trying to understand what cannot be usually seen or felt and, therefore, not knowing when to take action. Knowing when to act will improve through patient health literacy. This can only occur if healthcare providers communicate and educate effectively in a co-designed partnership with those with kidney disease, rather than viewing health literacy as a patient deficit.

On 10 March 2022, World Kidney Day, the call to action is "Kidney Health for All – Bridge the knowledge gap to better kidney care." This call to action is for people to be aware of the disease and to seek out actively what kidney health measures, including health literacy, they can personally take.

Read the full press release text here: https://www.worldkidneyday.org/resource-library/wkd-press-release-2022/

Agnes Fogo, President of the International Society of Nephrology (ISN) and Siu-Fai Lui, President of the International Federation of Kidney Foundations – World Kidney Alliance (IFKF-WKA), both lead the World Kidney Day (WKD) campaign. They affirm that for World Kidney Day 2022, kidney organizations must prioritize shifting the narrative from a misplaced emphasis on patient-deficit health literacy narrative, to that of also being the responsibility of clinicians, healthcare providers, related healthcare organizations, and health policymakers.

Kidney healthcare providers and other health care personnel can play a central role in providing information and education that is both accessible and easy to understand for people with varying levels of health literacy. Social media has the potential to provide an increasingly effective channel of communication for spreading health information and connecting networks. One of the ways the public can take part in World Kidney Day is by showing support on social media using the hashtag #worldkidneyday.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kidney-disease-the-silent-health-risk-301498820.html

SOURCE International Society of Nephrology

Recommended Stories

  • Ocugen Fell Today: Is It a Buy Now?

    While the overall stock market delivered solid gains on Tuesday, shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) sank as much as 13.6% before recovering some of the loss. It's important to first understand why investors' optimism about Ocugen has waned. The company had hoped to win U.S. Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin in immunizing children ages two to 18.

  • Regeneron, BioNTech to test experimental combination therapy for lung cancer

    BioNTech SE and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. said they plan to test an experimental BioNTech cancer vaccine in combination with Regeneron's Libtayo in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer, starting with a Phase 1/2 clinical trial. Libtayo is approved in the U.S. to treat advanced basal cell carcinoma. The companies already have an agreement evaluating this combination in patients with advanced melanoma. Both companies have generated billions of dollars in revenue from COVID-19 vac

  • Deion Sanders had two toes amputated, could have lost leg due to blood clots

    Sanders revealed that he was at risk of losing his leg and spent several weeks in the ICU last fall.

  • Moderna is pursuing vaccines for potential future pandemics

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to discuss Moderna's plans to develop new vaccines for potential future pandemics, in addition to its current pipeline, which include HIV, flu, cancer, and COVID-19 vaccines.

  • Qwo gets 'Butt First' blitz as Endo looks to generate buzz for its injectable cellulite treatment

    Qwo is the first and only FDA-approved injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women.

  • Jenna Jameson Uses a Walker and Says She Is 'Getting Stronger' Through Mysterious Illness

    The former adult film star revealed last week that she was "unable to walk" but is now sharing a hopeful message during her recovery

  • Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug shows promise as COVID treatment

    Patients infected with the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 remain contagious for just as long as patients infected with earlier variants, according to a small study. Researchers took blood samples from 56 newly-diagnosed patients, including 37 with Delta infections and 19 with Omicron infections. Regardless of which variant or whether or not they had been vaccinated or boosted, study participants "shed live virus for, on average, about 6 days after symptoms (began), and... about one in four people shed live virus for over 8 days," said Dr. Amy Barczak of the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, who coauthored a report posted on medRxiv https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2022.03.01.22271582v1 ahead of peer review.

  • Betting on Biogen Stock Isn’t Worth the Risk, Analyst Says

    Stifel analyst Paul Matteis downgraded shares of the company, best known for its Alzheimer's treatment Aduhelm, to Hold from Buy,

  • White House: Florida advice against vaccinating healthy kids 'disturbing'

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday called it "deeply disturbing" for the Florida Department of Health to advise against vaccinating "healthy children" against COVID-19."Absolutely not," Psaki said when asked if the Florida recommendation was a good policy. "Let me just note that we know the science. We know the data and what works and what the most effective steps are in protecting people of a range of ages from hospitalization and...

  • Cuban fishermen nurse injured manatee back to health

    STORY: LOCATION: Granma Province, CubaFishermen nursed an injured baby manatee with cow and goat's milkuntil it could be safely delivered to a nearby aquarium(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) FISHERMAN, VICTOR ANTONIO SERRANO, SAYING:"We were fishing along the shore when we saw the manatee coming. When it approached us we realized it was injured... Seeing that it was small and knowing that it is a mammal, we decided to give it some milk. The people who have cows gave us cow's milk, those who have goats gave us goat's milk."Cuba is known for being the Caribbean's most manatee-friendly habitat offering sheltered bays and estuaries for the marine mammals Manatees are however often found entangled in fishing gear here

  • Tonix Pharma Collaborates With Massachusetts General Hospital For TNX-1900 In Binge Eating Disorder

    Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) has announced an agreement with Massachusetts General Hospital to evaluate TNX-1900 (intranasal potentiated oxytocin) in a Phase 2 trial as a potential treatment for binge eating disorder. The Phase 2 clinical trial is expected to start in 2H of 2022. TNX-1900 is also in development for the treatment of chronic migraine. It is expected to enter a Phase 2 potential pivotal clinical trial to prevent migraine headache in chronic migraineurs in 2H of

  • Why Guardant Health Jumped Nearly 5% on Tuesday

    The health diagnostic company's cancer biomarker test is slowly but surely moving into the mainstream.

  • Medical debt 'doom loop' regularly plagues Americans, CFPB report details

    A new report from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) found that consumers hold $88 billion in medical debt.

  • The health worker shortage is starting to get real for Americans

    More than half of all Americans say they've directly felt the effects of health care worker shortages, from canceled appointments to delayed surgeries, according to results from a CVS Health-Harris Poll National Health project provided to Axios.Why it matters: Americans are starting to feel the impacts of the medical workforce crunch as they rearrange their care in the wake of the pandemic, leading to an even bigger supply-demand mismatch and the access issues that come with it.Stay on top of th

  • WHO says COVID boosters needed, reversing previous call

    An expert group convened by the World Health Organization said Tuesday it “strongly supports urgent and broad access” to booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine amid the global spread of omicron, capping a reversal of the U.N. agency’s repeated insistence last year that boosters weren't necessary for healthy people and contributed to vaccine inequity. In a statement, WHO said its expert group concluded that immunization with authorized COVID-19 vaccines provide high levels of protection against severe disease and death amid the continuing spread of the hugely contagious omicron variant. It said vaccination, including the use of boosters, was especially important for people at risk of severe disease.

  • 2 beers a day does as much damage to your brain as 10 years of aging

    A new study is once more positing that drinking alcohol causes brain damage. In fact, the study says that drinking just two beers a day can do as much brain damage as 10 years of aging. New study says drinking alcohol causes brain damage you won’t believe Over the years, we’ve seen a lot of … The post 2 beers a day does as much damage to your brain as 10 years of aging appeared first on BGR.

  • 28 Mental Health Charts That Literally Every Last One Of Us Can Benefit From

    You never know when you or someone you know might need them.View Entire Post ›

  • Nutrition tips for older adults as dietary needs change | Mahoney

    Healthy eating is recommended throughout life, but as we age certain factors can affect our nutrient needs.

  • Florida's Surgeon General Swiftly Criticized for Saying 'Healthy Kids' Shouldn't Get COVID Vaccine

    Dr. Joseph Ladapo said Monday that they are concerned about other health risks to children, despite multiple studies confirming that the vaccines are entirely safe

  • Pregnant woman reveals reactions on social media to her ‘very big’ bump: ‘That can’t be one baby’

    ‘Wait, only one person lives in there,’ one respondent writes in the comments