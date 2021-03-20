The Kidney Disease Solution Reviews 2021 - A Detailed Report On The Program! Reviewed By ConsumersCompanion

The Kidney Disease Solution program - Everything about the the kidney disease solution program by Duncan Capicchiano. Detailed Kidney Disease Solution reviews with features, pros and cons.

New York, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An all-in-all solution to various kinds of Kidney disease is what the authors, Duncan Capicchiano and his wife Fiona Chin, are providing through their program called the ‘The Kidney Disease solution’. It is estimated that over 37 million Americans have Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), but most of them don’t know it yet. Kidney disease is often viewed in the medical community as something that only runs in one direction and that is from bad to worse. Often, dialysis and kidney transplant are the only options available in western medicine after stage 4 of renal diseases.

The Kidney Disease Solution Reviews - Is Duncan Capicchiano’s Ebook Worthy?

The Kidney Disease Solution comprises a collection of new holistic treatment methods that claim to reverse even advanced stages of Kidney disease.

Let’s see what’s included in this collection, and how effective its treatment methods are turning out.

Go through my 'The Kidney Disease Solution reviews' to know more.

Product Name The Kidney Disease Solution Category Kidney Disease Creator Duncan Capicchiano Price $87 Availability Only through the official website Official Website Click Here





What Is The Kidney Disease Solution?

The Kidney Disease Solution is an “all in one step-by-step program that provides you with everything you need to reverse your kidney disease, improve kidney function and protect your kidneys from further damage so you may avoid dialysis and transplant”.

It includes a collection of e-books and cookbooks that provide specific instructions on assessing your condition, interpreting your test results, and creating a structured treatment and diet plan that is exclusively suited to your condition.

Story continues

All of its treatment methods are based on the latest findings in naturopathic science and some are derived from traditional eastern medicine.

It also comes with meditational audiobooks, and videos for providing a holistic approach to treat kidney diseases and induce healing.

They also provide free lifetime program updates, so members can take advantage of new information that they discover, and also, their lifetime email support will be useful for clearing any queries.

About The Creator

The Kidney Disease Solution is the combined work of Duncan Capicchiano and his wife Fiona Chin, who are from Melbourne, Australia.

They are both fully qualified Naturopaths, and they co-founded a leading wellness clinic in Melbourne, with over 13 natural health therapists practicing together and helping thousands of patients achieve their goals.

Duncan has an advanced Diploma in Naturopathy from the Australian College of Natural Medicine, and additional diplomas and training in Nutrition and Herbal Medicine, Craniosacral therapy, Homeopathy, and Kinesiology.

Duncan and his wife Fiona initially prepared this treatment method as an alternative to Fiona’s nana who was diagnosed with stage-4 renal disease, for which dialysis was her only option presented by her physicians.

After their strenuous hoarding through countless peer-reviewed journals, clinical trials, and other medical literature, they put together an all-natural program that miraculously improved Fiona’s Grandmother’s condition in just 12 weeks.

6 months into their treatment, her condition improved greatly from stage-4 to stage-1, and she went on to live another 10 more happy years, before succumbing to heart failure in 2017.

Since 2008, The Kidney Disease Solution has successfully treated over 25,000 people globally.

They have been constantly under pressure from western pharmaceutical companies trying to shut down their clinic, and their growing support from their successful patients and their families is the only thing keeping them running.

How Does The Kidney Disease Solution eBook Work?

The Kidney Disease Solution eBook brings a holistic approach to individually treat each case of kidney disease according to their unique requirements.

People suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension, or Kidney Stones, each have their unique therapies and diet plans that have to be implemented.

Then they provide specific natural remedies that they have to take daily for treating their condition.

They provide a dedicated cookbook that includes special recipes for supporting your kidney health and improving kidney function.

They also provide audio variants of guided meditation exercises for dealing with stress and improving your sleep quality.

The morning yoga flow exercises, with world-renowned yogini Antonella Milo, helps to energize you for the day and restore kidney health.

All of their treatment practices are based on the latest developments from various studies and research conducted worldwide on kidney health and their treatment.

This study from Halberg Medical Hospital and Research Institute in India found that among their 97 kidney disease patients under study (some of whom were already on dialysis), found an improvement in their urea and creatinine levels drop, and people needing dialysis halved, after just 12 weeks of nutritional supplement dosage.

In another case study conducted at the Chiba institute of Technology Japan, patients with kidney failure who underwent dialysis, started taking a supplement tablet and after just 4 weeks, significant drops in urea and creatinine levels were observed.

Similarly, a team of scientists from South Korea who tested this herb used in traditional Chinese medicine to help kidney function, found that creatinine levels, urinary protein excretion, and glomerulosclerosis, all went down after taking this herb for just 6 weeks.

Training the mind and fighting off stress is also an important aspect of improving your kidney health. The guided meditation and yoga exercises will help you gain control over your mind and internally channel your energy towards improving your kidney function.

Benefits Of The Kidney Disease Solution

The Kidney Disease Solution gives you access to everything you need to know about kidney health and its treatment that includes:

(Page 130) The 5-part recipe for Nanna’s secret Tea: It is the initial treatment that Fiona’s Nanna was on, and it’s the recipe that benefited her condition the most. It generated a lot of positive responses from the majority of its members.

(Page 35) 7-little known lifestyle factors that directly cause kidney damage: These factors are not addressed by modern medicines, so once you know what these lifestyle factors are, you’ll be able to avoid these everyday things from contributing to your kidney damage.

(Page 128) Genius methods to lower the load you place on your kidneys: It is a very efficient method that allows you to relieve your kidneys from toxic substances that build up in the long-run.

(Page 91) 4-must have nutrients: This section introduces you to the 4-key nutrients that should be a part of everybody’s treatment plan, regardless of which type of kidney disease you have.

(Page 70) - Here, you’ll learn about the 4 powerful herbs that have been used in traditional Chinese medicine for thousands of years for effectively managing good kidney health. Even many professional Herbalists and naturopaths don’t know about these specific herbal medicines.

(Page 136) - Here you’ll learn 2 simple lifestyle changes that go against what most doctors will tell you to do but could be crucial in helping you improve kidney function. They will also help avoid other major health issues as well mentioned in this kidney disease solution review on Powdersvillepost.

(Page 191) - Here you’ll learn something crucial in kidney health: the common herbs and nutrients that anybody with kidney problems should avoid as they can be dangerous to kidney health.

Dealing with stress: The guided meditation and yoga exercises from Antonella Milo will help you deal with everyday stress and internally channel your energy to trigger healing in your kidneys.

All-natural remedies: All of the treatment methods and herbal remedies that they provide are easy to make at home, and free from harmful chemicals.

Side-effect-free and 100% safe: Because it only uses natural remedies like biofit, it is free from any harmful side effects and it does not induce any habit-forming mentality from its users.

What’s Included In The Kidney Disease Solution Program?

It comprises a collection of E-books, audiobooks, and Videos including:

1. The Kidney Disease Solution:

It provides a comprehensive approach that outlines the step-by-step guide to the Kidney Disease Solution program.

It contains everything you need to get started on healing your kidneys.

All the remedies included are supported by the latest studies and scientific research and everything is laid out in layman’s language, making it very easy to understand and follow.

2. The Kidney Disease Solution Cookbook:

It’s a 133-page e-cookbook that contains easy-to-follow recipes with all your daily nutrients for each meal listed under instructions.

They provide specific recipes for any other medical conditions that you may have (Diabetes, Hypertension, etc), and you won't ever need to wonder again if you are eating the right food for supporting your kidney function.

3. How to interpret your Kidney Test result:

It’s a valuable resource that will help you decode the kidney test that your doctor might not be able to explain, and it also includes tips to use them effectively.

4. Kidney Disease Symptom Tracker:

This helps you track your treatment progress and assess your improvements in real-time with their detailed checklist of symptoms for monitoring your kidney health.

5. Quick Meal Planning:

It provides a guide to creating your own 3 meals and one snack plant for each day of the week, providing you insight into what all you can eat.

6. Kidney Health Grocery Shopping List:

This is a very useful book that will help you to pick out the best food items from your supermarket that are safe and beneficial to your kidney health.

7. De-Stress And Renew Meditation:

It includes guided meditation exercises that will take you through an energetic cleansing and lead you into a deep rejuvenating sleep. This is great as a stress-buster and can be used at your leisure anywhere and anytime as they come as an audiobook for your smartphones.

8. Morning Yoga Flow For Kidney Health And Energy:

This 30-minute video exercise features world-renowned yogini Antonella Milo, who will take you through a deep morning yoga routine that will help to restore kidney health.

The Kidney Disease Solution Bonuses

Currently, The Kidney Disease Solution membership comes with 3 additional bonus gifts that include:

Kidney Diet Essential Fast-track Guide:

It is a guide that explains everything you need to know about personal diet and kidney health in easy-to-understand terms.

It covers many topics such as potassium, protein, phosphorus, and sodium levels of common food, so you’ll know exactly what you’re eating every time.

Free Lifetime Email Support:

This bonus membership lets you get in personal touch with the creators of this program and clear your queries directly from them.

Their qualified expert team also conducts regular follow up to check on your developments over time.

Free Lifetime Updates:

They are constantly fine-tuning this program with the latest research and medical breakthrough. With this bonus offer, you get updated on the latest developments for a long time.

Who Are The Ideal Candidates For The Kidney Disease Solution Program?

The Kidney Disease Solution program is ideally suited for all those people who have limited options in treating their kidney disease.

With their natural-medicine therapies, that are free from side effects, even those with advanced stages of kidney disease can potentially reverse their condition and avoid dialysis or transplant.

In general, almost everyone can benefit from following their instructions and recipes for supporting their kidney health and protecting them from many renal diseases.

The Kidney Disease Solution Pricing

Currently, The Kidney Disease Solution Program is priced at just $87 for their whole collection of e-books, e-cookbooks, audiobooks, and meditation videos.

You have the option to add the Gold pack variant for an additional cost of $27, to get the full digital product.

The Kidney Disease Solution program comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee that promises a full refund in case you are not satisfied with their products if you return them under the 60 days.

Where Can You Get Your Hands On The Kidney Disease Solution Pdf?

The whole collection of The Kidney Disease Solution programs is available for purchase from their official website.

Please ensure that you make your purchases through this store only, as their 60-days money-back guarantee is only valid on purchases made through their official online store.

Final Verdict - The Kidney Disease Solution Reviews

And finally, we come to the end of The Kidney Disease Solution reviews! The Kidney Disease Solution program contains everything you need to know about Kidney health and the natural therapies you can try to improve your kidney function.

It can also help you deal with stress and energize your life with their meditation exercises.

If you have kidney problems, we suggest you try out The Kidney Disease Solution program that has helped over 25,000 people globally.

The effects of The Kidney Disease Solution treatment method are noticeable as soon as 2 weeks from starting their course.

There are some people with advanced stages of kidney diseases who incredibly reversed their condition with the help of The Kidney Disease Solution program.

Although it still doesn’t guarantee a cure, it does guarantee your money back if you fail to notice any improvements in your condition, with their 60-days money-back guarantee.

All the best!

