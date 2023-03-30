Kidney stones market size to grow by USD 566.78 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by rising incidence of urolithiasis - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The kidney stones market size is estimated to increase by USD 566.78 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 5.42%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market is driven by the rising incidence of urolithiasis. The incidence of urolithiasis is increasing among individuals due to changes in lifestyles and food intake. It is one of the most common urologic diseases worldwide. The prevalence of the condition ranges from 1% to 13% in different regions across the globe. Ureteroscopic laser lithotripsy is widely used in the treatment of urolithiasis. Similarly, ureteroscopy (URS) is gaining popularity among patients, as it reduces the procedure time and the number of sittings and eliminates the use of stone-retrieving baskets. This treatment is advised for patients with pregnancy, morbid obesity, and blood clotting disorders. Thus, the rising prevalence of urolithiasis is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global kidney stones market during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Segmentation Analysis

The market is segmented by type (ureteroscopy, lithotripsy, and percutaneous nephrolithotomy (PCNL)), end-user (hospitals, specialty clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The market growth in the ureteroscopy segment will be significant during the forecast period. Ureteroscopy (URS) is gaining popularity due to its high success rate compared with lithotripsy. In addition, technological advances such as the miniaturization of ureteroscopic baskets and instruments and the development of single-use digital ureteroscopes are driving the growth of the segment.

North America will account for 43% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to various factors, including the high demand for superior medical technologies and the increased adoption of minimally invasive treatment options such as URS. Also, the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure and the strong market presence of the leading vendors are driving the growth of the kidney stones market in North America.

Vendor Analysis

The global kidney stones market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors that have a sizeable market presence. The competition in the market is more intense with the increase in the demand for kidney stone therapeutics from regions such as MEA, North America, and Europe. Vendors are investing in the development of customized solutions to increase their foothold in the market. Healthcare facilities select vendors based on the degree of superiority and features of their kidney stone therapeutics. This enables vendors to compete with larger players more effectively, which has intensified competition in the market. Also, vendors need to continuously innovate their offerings and build capabilities as there is less service differentiation.

The market report offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of key vendors, including:

Aristo Pharma GmbH - The company offers kidney stone therapeutic, namely Flodart.

Bausch Health Co Inc. - The company offers kidney stone therapeutic, namely CUPRIMINE.

Biomedix Siomond Pharma - The company offers kidney stone therapeutic, namely KERENDIA.

Cmg Biotech Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers kidney stone therapeutic, namely STON1 B6 Solution.

What are the key data covered in this kidney stones market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the kidney stones market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the kidney stones market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the kidney stones market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of kidney stones market vendors

Kidney Stones Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.42% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 566.78 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Anvik Biotech, Aristo Pharma GmbH, Bausch Health Co Inc., Biomedix Siomond Pharma, Cipla Ltd., Cmg Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd., Mission Pharmacal Co., Nostrum Pharmaceuticals LLC, Walter Bushnell, Windlas Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Worth Medicines Pvt. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., and Bayer AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Health Care Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global kidney stones market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Ureteroscopy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Lithotripsy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Percutaneous nephrolithotomy (PCNL) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Specialty clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Ambulatory surgical centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Anvik Biotech

12.4 Aristo Pharma GmbH

12.5 Bausch Health Co Inc.

12.6 Bayer AG

12.7 Cipla Ltd.

12.8 Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd.

12.9 Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

12.10 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

12.11 Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

12.12 Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

12.13 Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd.

12.14 Pfizer Inc.

12.15 Walter Bushnell

12.16 Windlas Biotech Pvt. Ltd.

12.17 Worth Medicines Pvt. Ltd.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

