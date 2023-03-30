U.S. markets closed

Kidney stones market size to grow by USD 566.78 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by rising incidence of urolithiasis - Technavio

PR Newswire
·17 min read

NEW YORK, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The kidney stones market size is estimated to increase by USD 566.78 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 5.42%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market is driven by the rising incidence of urolithiasis. The incidence of urolithiasis is increasing among individuals due to changes in lifestyles and food intake. It is one of the most common urologic diseases worldwide. The prevalence of the condition ranges from 1% to 13% in different regions across the globe. Ureteroscopic laser lithotripsy is widely used in the treatment of urolithiasis. Similarly, ureteroscopy (URS) is gaining popularity among patients, as it reduces the procedure time and the number of sittings and eliminates the use of stone-retrieving baskets. This treatment is advised for patients with pregnancy, morbid obesity, and blood clotting disorders. Thus, the rising prevalence of urolithiasis is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global kidney stones market during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Kidney Stones Therapeutic Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Kidney Stones Therapeutic Market 2023-2027

Segmentation Analysis

  • The market is segmented by type (ureteroscopy, lithotripsy, and percutaneous nephrolithotomy (PCNL)), end-user (hospitals, specialty clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

  • The market growth in the ureteroscopy segment will be significant during the forecast period. Ureteroscopy (URS) is gaining popularity due to its high success rate compared with lithotripsy. In addition, technological advances such as the miniaturization of ureteroscopic baskets and instruments and the development of single-use digital ureteroscopes are driving the growth of the segment.

  • North America will account for 43% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to various factors, including the high demand for superior medical technologies and the increased adoption of minimally invasive treatment options such as URS. Also, the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure and the strong market presence of the leading vendors are driving the growth of the kidney stones market in North America.

Chart & data table on 5-year historic (2017-2021) market size, comparative analysis of segments, and Y-O-Y growth of kidney stones market - Download Sample Report

Vendor Analysis

The global kidney stones market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors that have a sizeable market presence. The competition in the market is more intense with the increase in the demand for kidney stone therapeutics from regions such as MEA, North America, and Europe. Vendors are investing in the development of customized solutions to increase their foothold in the market. Healthcare facilities select vendors based on the degree of superiority and features of their kidney stone therapeutics. This enables vendors to compete with larger players more effectively, which has intensified competition in the market. Also, vendors need to continuously innovate their offerings and build capabilities as there is less service differentiation.

The market report offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of key vendors, including:

  • Aristo Pharma GmbH - The company offers kidney stone therapeutic, namely Flodart.

  • Bausch Health Co Inc. - The company offers kidney stone therapeutic, namely CUPRIMINE.

  • Biomedix Siomond Pharma - The company offers kidney stone therapeutic, namely KERENDIA.

  • Cmg Biotech Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers kidney stone therapeutic, namely STON1 B6 Solution.

Why Buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this kidney stones market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the kidney stones market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the kidney stones market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the kidney stones market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of kidney stones market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

  • The kidney stones management devices market size is expected to increase by USD 295.35 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.8%. The market is segmented by method (URS, ESWL, and PCNL) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

  • The polycystic kidney disease drugs market size is expected to increase by USD 510.69 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.7%. The market is segmented by type (ADPKD and ARPKD) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

Kidney Stones Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.42%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 566.78 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

4.5

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 43%

Key countries

US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Anvik Biotech, Aristo Pharma GmbH, Bausch Health Co Inc., Biomedix Siomond Pharma, Cipla Ltd., Cmg Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd., Mission Pharmacal Co., Nostrum Pharmaceuticals LLC, Walter Bushnell, Windlas Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Worth Medicines Pvt. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., and Bayer AG

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Health Care Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global kidney stones market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Ureteroscopy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Lithotripsy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Percutaneous nephrolithotomy (PCNL) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 7.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Specialty clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Ambulatory surgical centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Anvik Biotech

  • 12.4 Aristo Pharma GmbH

  • 12.5 Bausch Health Co Inc.

  • 12.6 Bayer AG

  • 12.7 Cipla Ltd.

  • 12.8 Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd.

  • 12.9 Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

  • 12.10 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

  • 12.11 Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

  • 12.12 Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

  • 12.13 Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd.

  • 12.14 Pfizer Inc.

  • 12.15 Walter Bushnell

  • 12.16 Windlas Biotech Pvt. Ltd.

  • 12.17 Worth Medicines Pvt. Ltd.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Kidney Stones Therapeutic Market 2023-2027
Global Kidney Stones Therapeutic Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kidney-stones-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-566-78-million-between-2022-and-2027-growth-driven-by-rising-incidence-of-urolithiasis---technavio-301782283.html

SOURCE Technavio

