Kidney Stones Market Size to Grow by USD 416.09 Mn | Growing Popularity of Digital Flexible Ureteroscopes to Boost Growth | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The kidney stones market potential growth difference will be USD 416.09 million from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The market is likely to witness an accelerating momentum at a CAGR of 6.69% during this period. Furthermore, the report offers an up-to-date analysis and comprehensive study about the several factors anticipated to influence and hinder the market growth during the projected period.

Attractive Opportunities in Kidney Stones Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

To know exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Read our FREE Sample Report.

Kidney Stones Market 2022-2026: Competitive Scenario
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as developing high-quality products to compete in the kidney stones market.

Aristo Pharma GmbH, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Bayer AG, Cipla Inc., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and Pfizer Inc. are some of the major market participants. Some of the vendors are also engaging in strategic partnerships and merging with upcoming start-ups to strengthen their product portfolio and geographical outreach.

Companies are engaging in launching innovative products and solutions to meet the evolving needs of the stakeholders from the healthcare industry. For instance, Aristo Pharma GmbH offers Flodart Tablet PR which is an alpha-adrenergic antagonist and is used in the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia. Bausch Health Companies Inc. offers CUPRIMINE is a type of medicine that is called as a copper-chelating agent. With more companies engaging in restructuring leaderships and launching innovative products, the market competition is expected to intensify during the forecast period.

Download FREE Sample to Get Access to Additional Information on Strategic Initiatives Taken by Vendors covered in this report.

Kidney Stones Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Kidney Stones Market is segmented as below:

  • Type

The Thiazide Diuretic type segment held the largest kidney stones market share in 2021. This segment is likely to witness considerable growth throughout the forecast period as they are effective in reducing stone recurrence, at least in part by reducing urine calcium loss and supersaturation. The increase in the use of thiazide diuretics in kidney stone treatment will enhance the growth of the segment.

  • Geography

In terms of Geography, North America accounted for the largest revenue share of the global kidney stones market in 2021. The growth of the market in North America can be attributed to the high demand for superior medical technologies, the increased adoption of minimally invasive treatment options such as ureteroscopy (URS), the existing advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region, and the strong market presence of the leading vendors.

Learn more about the additional segments and key revenue-generating economies, Download a free sample

Kidney Stones Market 2022-2026: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our kidney stones market report covers the following areas:

  • Kidney Stones Market size

  • Kidney Stones Market trends

  • Kidney Stones Market industry analysis

A significant rise in the popularity of digital flexible ureteroscopes is one of the key drivers for the kidney stones market growth. However, the significant fall in the number of urologists is a key challenge for the kidney stones market growth.

Speak to Our Analysts and get this report tailor-made to meet your business requirements

Kidney Stones Market 2022-2026: Key Highlight

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist kidney stones market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the kidney stones market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the kidney stones market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of kidney stones market vendors

Related Reports:

Polycystic Kidney Disease Drugs Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Pruritus Therapeutic Market by Disease Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Prils Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Kidney Stones Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.69%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 416.09 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.00

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

Performing market contribution

North America at 40%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Aristo Pharma GmbH, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Bayer AG, Cipla Inc., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and Pfizer Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kidney-stones-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-416-09-mn--growing-popularity-of-digital-flexible-ureteroscopes-to-boost-growth--technavio-301465874.html

SOURCE Technavio

