Kidoodles toy store in Norman reopens with 'the little door' and (Taylor) Swiftie shirts

Stephanie O'Hara, new owner of Kidoodles, at center in pink, celebrates with others at the recent grand reopening of the toy store in Norman.

Little Stella O'Hara and her brother, Smith, 8-year-old twins, are largely to thank for the resurrection of Kidoodles, a popular toy store in Norman since the 1980s. They inspired their parents to buy it and reopen it.

Partial hearing loss, detected in the twins a couple of years ago, did it, pushing their mom, Stephanie, to expand her already wide, poignant vision of what childhood should be, and her dream of what a fun store for children could be.

The news stunned her and her husband, Dirk. At first, it seemed like just one more beatdown by life after the ordeal of navigating a hard "infertility journey." Their first son, 15-year-old Aidan, came in 2008. It took six years and seven miscarriages before Smith and Stella arrived.

Along the way, Stephanie could find no books to advise and comfort her. At the end, she wrote one, "Angel Wings: A Story of Love, Faith, Infertility, Surrogacy, and Not Giving Up Hope." It details the emotional upheaval of the miscarriages, painful and dangerous medical procedures, and the faith that got her through to the birth of her twins.

"I want to make sure they have a magic childhood. It kind of awakened that in me — a sense of wonder and awe. Life needs to be celebrated," she said.

Celebrating childhood is what Kidoodles is all about.

Kidoodles, a vintage toy store with a new lease on life in Norman, Oklahoma

Baby dolls at Kidoodles, a longtime Norman toy store that has reopened and relocated to Carriage Plaza Shopping Center, 2001 W Main, Suite 123.

Jan Nelson opened Kidoodles in 1985 in Brookhaven Village on W Robinson Street, where O'Hara said it soon became known for having a "special little door for young customers, offering 'birthday wish' wagons, the bubblegum scent in the store and having eclectic and unique toys."

Linda Angel bought the store in 2004, along with its special features and reputation. Five years later, Ed and Lin Copelin bought it and moved it downtown to Main Street, where they ran it until they retired and sold it in May to the O'Haras, who relocated it to Carriage Plaza Shopping Center, 2001 W Main, Suite 123.

Stephanie said she became a Kidoodles customer when Aidan was born. Later, she said, the twins became "Kidoodles fanatics."

"Over the years," she said, "I would joke with Jennifer (Brooks), the manager of Kidoodles, to 'put my name in the hat' to purchase the store when the Copelins decided to retire. That phone call came this past January. My husband, Dirk, and I met the Copelins for coffee, and the rest is history."

The O'Haras had one condition: Brooks, the store manager for 23 years, had to come with it. She said yes.

The 'little door' is just one unusual feature of Kidoodles toy store in Norman

Kidoodles owner Stephanie O'Hara's 8-year-old twins, Stella and Smith O'Hara, just after cutting the ribbon at the "little door" of the toy, children's clothing and book store, which just reopened in a new location at Carriage Plaza Shopping Center, 2001 W Main, Suite 123.

When they moved Kidoodles to Carriage Plaza, they brought the little door with them.

"Thousands and thousands of children and adults have walked through that little door over the last four decades. It truly is a nostalgic icon in Norman," O'Hara said.

Kidoodles emphasizes women- and minority-owned products made in the U.S., as well as European brands of toys, clothing and accessories not found in local stores, she said, and is open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Story time, 20 minutes with kids wrangled and quiet while parents shop, is at 4 p.m. Thursdays.

Complementary gift wrapping, birthday basket registries, plush toys, games, and educational items carry on the Kidoodles tradition. The twins "work" in the store after school. An expanded toy line and the addition of clothing and accessories for children and teens sizes 4 to 16 broaden the store's appeal.

Kidoodles had a Taylor Swift "drop party," introducing Swiftie shirts, sweatshirts, earrings, stickers, candles, mugs and more to help usher in "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour," which premieres in theaters Oct. 13.

"We even offer 'Generation' Kidoodles hats — first gen, second gen, third gen — for those original customers from the 1980s who are now grandparents, and have custom 'This Smells Like Kidoodles!' bubblegum-scented candles," O'Hara said. "The grandparents who are our customers are Kidoodles fanatics: They brought their children through the little door, and now their grandchildren."

'I'm crazy to get into retail in 2023,' but the need speaks for itself, Kidoodles owner says

Plush toys at Kidoodles, a longtime Norman toy store that has reopened and relocated to Carriage Plaza Shopping Center, 2001 W Main, Suite 123.

Buying Kidoodles was a gamble, although the O'Haras are no stranger to business ownership. She owned and ran a Norman restaurant, O Asian Fusion. She and her husband are investors in community health centers and funeral homes through Service Group of Oklahoma, among other interests. He raises cattle and grows wheat near Tuttle.

But operating a small bookstore, even a beloved one, would seem to be particularly daring in an era of Amazon and big toy aisles at Walmart, Target and other discounters.

"I don't think there's a secret. I think I'm crazy to get into retail in 2023," Stephanie said. "I know there's a need. Having three kids of my own, I feel like I have the pulse" on what delights children and what parents and grandparents want to buy for them.

She said Kidoodles still offers something big stores can't touch.

"In a world of Amazon and big-box stores, we offer personal customer service," she said. "What we've found is our customers are hungry for that, and for help with finding that perfect gift for a grandchild or a family friend's kiddo."

Jan Nelson, who opened Kidoodles in Norman in 1985, Lin Copelin, who owned and operated the toy store with her husband, Ed, from 2009 until last May, and Stephanie O'Hara, who, with her husband, Dirk, bought the store and moved it to Carriage Plaza Shopping Center, 2001 W Main, Suite 123 in Norman.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Kidoodles toy store in Norman Oklahoma reopens with new owners