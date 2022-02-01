U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,490.25
    -14.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,913.00
    -84.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,868.50
    -36.50 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,012.30
    -12.10 (-0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.35
    +0.20 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.40
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.47
    +0.08 (+0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1233
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.83
    -2.83 (-10.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3439
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0390
    -0.0850 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,515.69
    +1,517.36 (+4.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    891.94
    +48.76 (+5.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.37
    -1.70 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,194.66
    +192.68 (+0.71%)
     

Kidoz Continues Rapid Growth with Record Q4 Network Performance

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • KDOZF

Company Reports Network Activity, Corporate Update, and Issuance of Stock Options

ANGUILLA, BWI / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2022 / Kidoz Inc. (TSXV:KIDZ) (the "Company"), mobile AdTech developer and owner of the market leading Kidoz Contextual Ad Network (www.kidoz.net); the safe programmatic ad sourcing solution "Kidoz Connect"; and the Kidoz Publisher SDK, announced today its fourth quarter 2021 network activity and provided a corporate update.

The Kidoz software platform for reaching kids and families on mobile devices is experiencing tremendous growth due to powerful market forces, an innovative sales strategy, and a proprietary stack of advertising technology. These internal and external forces combined with the dominance of mobile entertainment as consumers' preferred choice are having a profound effect on the Company's results.

Network Growth highlights Q4 2021 over Q3 2021 include:

  • 648 million monetized impressions were delivered during the fourth quarter of 2021 recording 88% growth over the 345 million paid impressions delivered in the third quarter of 2021;

  • 250 million video views were delivered during the fourth quarter representing a 107% increase over the 121 million video views in the third quarter of 2021;

  • Over 334 Million rich media ads were played in the fourth quarter of 2021 for 96% growth over the 170 million in the third quarter of 2021;

  • Paid App Installs from the Kidoz App Promotion campaigns business line grew by 35% in the fourth quarter of 2021 over the third quarter of 2021.

"Kidoz has a unique strategy that empowers more than thirty local and international media agencies to sell the Kidoz mobile advertising inventory created by the Kidoz SDK and Kidoz Connect programmatic solution," commented Eldad Ben Tora, Kidoz Co-CEO. "The success of our strategy and technology increases the pace of our technical investments and creates further opportunities to accelerate the speed of our growth as we refine our software and systems. Mobile digital media is one of the world's largest industries and Kidoz is perfectly positioned with the correct team and technology to deliver value to its publishers, advertisers, and investors."

"The compensation program for the Kidoz team, spread globally in 7 countries, is a critical component of our business strategy." said Jason Williams, Kidoz Co-CEO. "Kidoz competes for the top technical and business talent against the industry's most renowned companies and to be successful we must win and retain the best possible candidates," he added. "Kidoz has become a central and important player in the mobile advertising marketplace and our strategy, culture, and remote global ways-of-working are proving to be key attractions for top talent. Our compensation plan is a critical component of our people strategy and we continue to support and develop best practices."

Kidoz has recently closed the busiest quarter in Company history and is currently preparing its Q4 and fiscal 2021 financial results. Management is pleased with the Company's performance in 2021 and is confident that 2022 will be an even stronger year.

To enable the Company to reward success, aid in recruiting, and retain our current employees and consultants in a challenging technology market, the Company is issuing to its staff and directors stock options entitling them to purchase up 2,550,000 common shares of the Company, exercisable at today's closing market share price of CAD$0.50 per share . As an integral component of our overall compensation program, entitlements under this stock option grant will vest monthly over their 5 year term. This stock option grant represents 1.94% of the total issued and outstanding shares in the Company and will be made in accordance with TSX Policy 4.4, subject to the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange and with the 2015 Stock Option plan approved by the shareholders of the Company.

About KIDOZ INC.

Kidoz Inc. (TSXV:KIDZ) (www.kidoz.net) owns the leading COPPA & GDPR compliant contextual mobile advertising network that safely reaches hundreds of millions of kids, teens, and families every month. Google certified and Apple approved, Kidoz provides an essential suite of advertising technology that unites brands, content publishers and families. Trusted by Disney, Hasbro, Lego and more, the Kidoz Contextual Ad Network helps the world's largest brands to safely reach and engage kids across thousands of mobile apps, websites and video channels. The Kidoz network does not use location or PII data tracking commonly used in digital advertising. Instead, Kidoz has developed advanced contextual targeting tools to enable brands to reach their ideal customers with complete brand safety. A focused AdTech solution provider, the Kidoz SDK and Kidoz Contextual Ad Network have become essential products in the digital advertising ecosystem.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for forward-looking statements. Certain information included in this press release (as well as information included in oral statements or other written statements made or to be made by the company) contains statements that are forward-looking, such as statements relating to anticipated future success of the company. Such forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results in the future and, accordingly, such results may differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of the company. For a description of additional risks and uncertainties, please refer to the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Specifically, readers should read the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 31, 2021, and the prospectus filed under Rule 424(b) of the Securities Act on March 9, 2005 and the SB2 filed July 17, 2007, and the TSX Venture Exchange Listing Application for Common Shares filed on June 29, 2015 on SEDAR, for a more thorough discussion of the Company's financial position and results of operations, together with a detailed discussion of the risk factors involved in an investment in Kidoz Inc.

For more information contact:

Henry Bromley
CFO
ir@kidoz.net
(888) 374-2163

SOURCE: KIDOZ Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/686529/Kidoz-Continues-Rapid-Growth-with-Record-Q4-Network-Performance

Recommended Stories

  • Why Are Lordstown Motors, Romeo Power, and Workhorse Group Up Today?

    What happened Shares of many companies in the electric vehicle space were up sharply on Monday morning. Some of the largest gains were seen in former meme stocks that had fallen on hard times in recent weeks.

  • Why QuantumScape Is Charging Higher Today

    UBS analyst Chris Snyder had said on Friday QuantumScape has a leadership position in a technology looking to disrupt a $300 billion industry, along with establishing relationships with key auto industry original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). All Snyder wants to see is QuantumScape hitting its marks on commercialization. It's possible QuantumScape could run away with the electric car market if testing continues to confirm already existing data that shows its revolutionary lithium-ion batteries enable the Holy Grail of ultra-fast charging while eliminating the risk of fires.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Other Fuel Cell Stocks Jumped Today

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock rocketed on Monday and was up a whopping 14.4% as of 11:50 a.m. ET, but it wasn't the only hydrogen stock rebounding so sharply this morning. Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE): Up 9.6%. Today's rally offered a much-needed respite to investors who've watched hydrogen fuel cell shares crash -- some even to their 52-week lows -- in recent weeks.

  • These 7 semiconductor stocks may be close to a bottom. This chart pattern shows when and how much they might rebound.

    Analysts at Jefferies see chip makers' stocks peaking, bottoming and then roaring back, which may soon be repeated.

  • Stocks moving higher: Robinhood, AMD, Boeing, Tesla

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre and Brad Smith discuss the two stocks they are looking at today

  • AT&T and 4 more unloved dividend stocks to buy in a ‘risk-off’ era

    With stocks off to one of their worst starts to the year since the 2008-2009 financial crisis, it’s no longer crazy to talk about a sustained period of market volatility or a prolonged “risk off” environment on Wall Street. If ever there was a time to consider sleepy but stable dividend stocks, now is the time. The following five stocks are all names that, frankly, haven’t done so well over the last 12 months.

  • Why ChargePoint Holdings Stock Blasted 10% Higher Today

    Frost & Sullivan was impressed that ChargePoint has carved out the highest market share on that continent, out of the more than 18 charging companies it surveyed. ChargePoint said in a press release touting its award that Frost & Sullivan believed it "offers a robust portfolio of hardware, software, and support services catering to commercial, fleet, and residential EV customers." It has over 163,000 charging points that are operational; of these, 45,000 are in Europe, an important market for the company.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Rocking Today

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) rival Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) are tearing up the track Monday, rising a lucky 7.77% as of 11:25 a.m. ET as investors parse an upgrade for Tesla ... and wonder what it might mean for Rivian, too. This morning, as you may have heard, Swiss megabank Credit Suisse upgraded shares of Tesla stock to outperform. Credit Suisse had many reasons for why it loves Tesla -- fast growth, high profit margins, and the potential to earn as much as 25% more this year than anyone else on Wall Street thinks possible.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped 3.5% Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) jumped out of the gate Monday and were up 3.5% as of 9:55 a.m. ET. The popular semiconductor stock appears to be responding to a positive prognosis for the global semiconductor industry published by the research firm Gartner. As Livemint.com reported this morning, preliminary results from Gartner show that "worldwide semiconductor revenue increased 25.1% in 2021 to total $583.5 billion, crossing the $500 billion threshold for the first time."

  • 3 Dividend Stocks With Ultra-High Yields Above 10% You Can Trust to Crush Inflation

    These income stocks, with respective yields of 11%, 11.4%, and 14.2%, can put inflation in its place.

  • Graphite Could Be The Biggest Winner In The $3 Trillion EV Boom

    The electric vehicle market has grown substantially over the past year, and it’s driving major demand for some key battery materials, and most are controlled by China

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Surges; Tech Titans Alphabet, AMD, PayPal Set To Report Earnings

    Dow Jones futures were little changed after Monday's stock market surge. Three tech titans are set to report earnings late Tuesday.

  • Here's what 7 rate hikes from the Fed may do to the stock market

    The bulls may want to brace for muted stock market returns if we get a series of interest rate hikes from Federal Reserve. warns one top strategist.

  • Market corrections are good buying opportunities, says Goldman Sachs — but only when this happens

    Is it time to wade in? Yes, if you're confident one thing won't happen, say strategists at Goldman Sachs.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Microsoft, GOOGL Stock Among 22 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins Microsoft and GOOGL on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • Why Pfizer Stock Is Sliding Today

    What happened Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were sliding 3.1% lower as of 12:54 p.m. ET on Monday. The decline came after the big drugmaker announced that it is discontinuing the clinical development of vupanorsen.

  • Here's What We Like About Wells Fargo's (NYSE:WFC) Upcoming Dividend

    Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be...

  • Why Boeing Stock Is Flying Higher Today

    On Monday, Boeing (NYSE: BA) secured a massive new order, including a key win for a troubled new program. Boeing has had its troubles in recent years, including issues related to its 737 MAX and a broader aviation slowdown due to the pandemic. One customer accounts for about one-third of the order book for the new version of the 777, and that customer has voiced concerns about the plane due to development delays.

  • Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

    It looks like Blackstone Inc. ( NYSE:BX ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. Typically, the ex-dividend...

  • Novavax, Beyond Meat Jump After Call for a Meme-Stock Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- Novavax Inc. and Beyond Meat Inc. jumped alongside other growth-oriented stocks in Monday trading after an Evercore ISI strategist suggested some of the battered meme stocks could rebound in coming weeks. Most Read from BloombergCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldNasdaq 100 Notches Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets WrapTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More