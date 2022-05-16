U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,004.25
    -0.50 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,144.00
    -15.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,254.25
    +9.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,781.70
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.67
    -0.53 (-0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,826.10
    +12.10 (+0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    21.60
    +0.07 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0449
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8770
    -0.0580 (-1.98%)
     

  • Vix

    27.47
    -1.40 (-4.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2331
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.9720
    -0.0810 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,917.09
    -1,248.95 (-4.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    669.77
    +427.09 (+175.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.80
    +46.65 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,547.05
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Kidoz Inc. Announces Strong Growth in Q1 2022 with Revenue of $2,283,974 (up 47% over Q1 2021)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·10 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • KDOZF

ANGUILLA, BWI / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2022 / Kidoz Inc. (TSXV:KIDZ) (the "Company"), mobile AdTech developer and owner of the market leading Kidoz Contextual Ad Network (www.kidoz.net) and the Kidoz Publisher SDK, announced today its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. All amounts are presented in United States dollars and are in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.

Recent Kidoz Inc. Q1 2022 highlights include:

  • Total Revenue of $2,283,974 - growth of 47% compared to Q1 2021 Total Revenue of $1,557,942.

  • AdTech revenue of $2,178,311 - growth of 45% compared to Q1 2021 AdTech Revenue $1,504,300.

  • Q1 2022 Gross Profit of $830,895 - growth of 21% compared to Q1 2021 Gross Profit of $685,041.

  • Q1 2022 Adjusted EBITDA loss of ($427,284) compared to Adjusted EBITDA loss of ($128,191) in Q1 2021.

  • Q1 2022 loss of ($731,042) from a loss of ($347,044) in Q1 2021.

  • Cash provided by operations of $15,881 compare to cash provided by operations of $393,060 in Q1 2021.

  • Cash of $2,080,470 and working capital of $4,099,272 as at March 31, 2022.

"We're pleased with the first quarter of 2022," said Jason Williams, Kidoz CEO. "Our revenue grew greater than 40% compared to Q1 2021. This was driven by a substantial increase in volume through our leading kids-safe ad network. Meanwhile, we continue to invest in software development, marketing, and operations staff to raise our profile and enhance the technical and operational foundation of our new Performance and Programmatic growth initiatives," said Williams.

"While these investments were a slight drag on our profitability in the first quarter, we are confident that these investments will help maintain our rapid growth and return to profitability later on in the year.

Our visibility into revenue and EBITDA going forward is good, therefore, we are prepared to communicate 2022 revenue guidance of $19M to $21M, which represents approximately 60% year over year growth, and we expect 2022 Adjusted EBITDA to be positive and maintain our profitable Adjusted EBITDA for the third year in a row."

"The Company is building in an incredible way," said Eldad Ben Tora, President and GM EMEA. "We have become a leader in safe mobile advertising and the variety of opportunities in this area are immense as mobile continues to grow and become the dominant entertainment medium. Hundreds of millions of kids are consuming mobile content on a daily basis, and Kidoz helps to ensure their experience is safe, data-free and compliant while being performant for the mobile platforms. We are expanding our technology through as many platforms and channels as are available to reach and engage audiences globally. We believe 2022 will be another great year for Kidoz."

First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total Current Assets as at March 31, 2022 were $6,021,036, compared to $8,811,939 as at December 31, 2021, and Total Current Liabilities as at March 31, 2022, were $1,921,764, compared to $4,275,088 as at December 31, 2021. The Current Ratio as at March 31, 2022 was 3.13 compared to 2.06 as at December 31, 2021.

Total Revenue, net of platform fees (to Apple, Google and Amazon) and withholding taxes, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, increased to $2,283,974, an increase of 47% from revenue of $1,57,942 for the first quarter of 2021. AdTech advertising revenue increased to $2,178,311 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, an increase of 45% from AdTech advertising revenue of $1,504,300 in the first quarter of 2021. Content revenue increased to $105,663, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, an increase of 97% from revenue of $53,642 in the first quarter of 2021.

The increase in Total Revenue compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2021 is due to the ongoing shift from TV Advertising to mobile advertising with the strong demand for kid safe contextual advertising and the growth of our Performance business segment.

Selling and marketing expenses were $180,014 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, an increase of 40% over expenses of $128,688 in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. This increase in sales and marketing expenses in the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2021, is due to an increase in sales and marketing staff to manage the growth in the Direct, Programmatic and Performance segments of our AdTech business.

General and administrative expenses consist primarily of premises costs for our offices, legal and professional fees, and other general corporate and office expenses. General and administrative expenses increased to $215,894 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, an increase of 37% from costs of $157,695 for the first quarter of fiscal 2021. The increase in general and administrative expenses compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2021 is due an increase in fees paid to our professional advisors.

Salaries, wages, consultants, and benefits increased to $278,199 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, an increase of 110% compared to salaries, wages, consultants, and benefits of $132,242 in the first quarter of 2021. This increase compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2021 is due to an increase in total staff, plus bonuses for our positive performance in 2021.

The Company does not capitalize its development costs. The Company expensed $516,639 in software development costs during the quarter ended March 31, 2022, an increase of 53% compared to software development costs of $337,293 expensed during the first quarter of fiscal 2021. The increase in development costs compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2021 is due to hiring additional development staff to increase the development of our base technology.

The net loss after taxation for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, amounted to ($731,042), a loss of ($0.01) per share, compared to a net loss of ($347,044) or ($0.00) per share in the quarter ended March 31. This increase in net loss for the quarter compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2021, is due to the hiring of additional staff, salary increases and the reduced margins and additional costs of establishing and growing the new Programmatic and Performance segments of our business.

Adjusted earnings before interest; depreciation and amortization; stock awareness program; stock-based compensation and impairment of goodwill ("Adjusted EBITDA") for the period ended March 31, 2022, amounted to ($427,284), a decrease compared to an Adjusted EBITDA of ($128,191) in the period ended March 31, 2021.

During the three months ended March 31, 2022, we provided cash of $15,881 in operating activities compared to cash provided in operating activities of $393,060 in the same period in the prior year.

During the three months ended March 31, 2022, we used cash in investing activities of ($6,979) compared to cash used in investing activities of ($2,265) in the same period in the prior year.

Net cash used in financing activities was ($7,039) in the three months ended March 31, 2022. This compares to cash used in financing activities of ($5,248) in the same period in the prior year.

We had cash of $2,080,470 and working capital of $4,099,272 at March 31, 2022. This compares to cash of $2,078,607 and working capital of $4,536,851 as at December 31, 2021.

CAUTION REGARDING NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release refers to "Adjusted EBITDA" which is a non-GAAP financial measure that does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is not presented in accordance with, or as an alternative to, GAAP financial measures and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). We encourage investors to review the GAAP financial measures included in the Quarterly Form10-Q, including our unaudited consolidated financial statements, to aid in their analysis and understanding of our performance and in making comparisons.

We use Adjusted EBITDA internally to evaluate our performance and make financial and operational decisions that are presented in a manner that adjusts from their equivalent GAAP measures or that supplement the information provided by our GAAP measures. Adjusted EBITDA is defined by us as EBITDA (net income (loss) plus depreciation expense, amortization expense, interest, stock-based compensation and impairment of goodwill), further adjusted to exclude certain non-cash expenses and other adjustments. We use Adjusted EBITDA because we believe it more clearly highlights business trends that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on GAAP financial measures, since Adjusted EBITDA eliminates from our results specific financial items that have less bearing on our core operating performance.

For full details of the Company's operations and financial results, please refer to the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov or the Kidoz Inc. corporate website at https://investor.kidoz.net or on the www.sedar.com website.

About KIDOZ INC.

Kidoz Inc. (TSXV:KIDZ) (www.kidoz.net) owns the leading COPPA & GDPR compliant contextual mobile advertising network that safely reaches hundreds of million kids, teens, and families every month. Google certified and Apple approved, Kidoz provides an essential suite of advertising technology that unites brands, content publishers and families. Trusted by Disney, Hasbro, Lego and more, the Kidoz Contextual Ad Network helps the world's largest brands to safely reach and engage kids across thousands of mobile apps, websites and video channels. The Kidoz network does not use location or PII data tracking commonly used in digital advertising. Instead, Kidoz has developed advanced contextual targeting tools to enable brands to reach their ideal customers with complete brand safety. A focused AdTech solution provider, the Kidoz SDK and Kidoz Programmatic network have become essential products in the digital advertising ecosystem.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for forward-looking statements. Certain information included in this press release (as well as information included in oral statements or other written statements made or to be made by the company) contains statements that are forward-looking, such as statements relating to anticipated future success of the company. Such forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results in the future and, accordingly, such results may differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of the company. For a description of additional risks and uncertainties, please refer to the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Specifically, readers should read the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 30, 2022, and the prospectus filed under Rule 424(b) of the Securities Act on March 9, 2005 and the SB2 filed July 17, 2007, and the TSX Venture Exchange Listing Application for Common Shares filed on June 29, 2015 on SEDAR, for a more thorough discussion of the Company's financial position and results of operations, together with a detailed discussion of the risk factors involved in an investment in Kidoz Inc.

For more information contact:

Henry Bromley
CFO
ir@kidoz.net
(888) 374-2163

SOURCE: KIDOZ Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/701649/Kidoz-Inc-Announces-Strong-Growth-in-Q1-2022-with-Revenue-of-2283974-up-47-over-Q1-2021

Recommended Stories

  • Sundial Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Results

    Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) ("Sundial" or the "Company") reported its financial and operational results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. All financial information in this press release is reported in millions of Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

  • Why Shopify Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of the e-commerce platform company Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) were sliding today, on seemingly no company-specific news. Instead, investors were likely continuing to fear that high inflation and interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve could slow down the economy. Investors have grown increasingly concerned that the Fed won't be able to pull off a so-called soft landing for the economy as it raises the federal funds rate to tamp down inflation, which is running at a nearly 40-year high.

  • Why Sundial Growers Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) were soaring 16.1% higher as of 11:18 a.m. ET on Monday. No outside investor should legally know what Sundial will report in its Q1 update. No insider who does know what the company will say can legally trade the marijuana stock.

  • Why Twilio, Zoom Video, and CrowdStrike Stocks Crashed on Monday

    The stock market began giving back some of Friday's gains on Monday, and as of 12:40 p.m. ET, the tech-heavy Nasdaq was down 1.1% -- with significant deviations. Three tech stocks of particular interest today are videoconferencing app Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), down 4.6%; cybersecurity company CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), down 5.7%; and cloud communications platform Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), down 9.4%. Let's start with the big picture: Inflation and interest rates are both up, which makes future profits less valuable and raises the cost of taking on debt while waiting for profitability to arrive.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Financial Freedom

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks to buy for financial freedom. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Financial Freedom. According to Goldman Sachs, investors expect higher share repurchases and increasing dividends in 2022. The investment bank raised the buyback estimate to $1 […]

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The Dow Jones index finished last week with a modest loss, even after a late-week rally in Friday’s session. It marked the seventh week in a row that the Dow posted a weekly loss, it’s longest such streak in two decades. That capped a brutal season of market losses, all across the board. The S&P 500 is down 16% this year, and the NASDAQ, with a year-to-date loss of 25%, is into bear market territory. Investors have been giving conflicting sets of reactions to the market’s fall. Coming at it from

  • Will Apple Come to The Rescue of a Struggling Tesla Rival?

    The rout in the financial markets raises questions about the ability of upstart companies to raise funds.

  • Stock Market Sell-Off: 3 Beaten-Down Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Forever

    Market downturns are a common occurence that investors must live through to grow their money over the long term. Warren Buffett's career guiding Berkshire Hathaway shows that it is much easier and stress-free to buy and hold great companies than to try to time the market. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) are three great companies that are on sale right now.

  • Bitcoin’s Plunge Exposes Idea of Uncorrelated Asset as ‘Big Lie’

    (Bloomberg) -- A selloff in cryptocurrencies resumed Monday, with Bitcoin dropping back below $30,000 with global equity markets remaining under pressure. Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s ImmunityOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineThe largest cr

  • Take-Two misses revenue estimates, beats on earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Take-Two Interactive's Q4 earnings report.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Berkshire Hathaway Goes On Offense In Stock Market, Adds More Apple

    Buffett's Berkshire added to Apple during the Q1 sell-off. It bet on oil stocks too, with details on Q1 buys, sells to come.

  • Charlotte's Web Delivers Operating Improvements on Lower Revenue in First Quarter of 2022

    (TSX: CWEB) (OTCQX: CWBHF), Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. ("Charlotte's Web" or the "Company"), the market leader in full-spectrum hemp extract wellness products, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life

    Now could be a great time to put that cash to use toward an investment in these three Dividend Kings that could provide robust returns for a lifetime. Shares of AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Lowe's (NYSE: LOW), and Parker Hannifin (NYSE: PH) more than tripled over the past 10 years as investor confidence remained strong. AbbVie was spun off from Abbott Labs in 2013 as a research-based pharmaceutical business.

  • The US Can't Make Enough Fuel and There's No Fix in Sight

    (Bloomberg) -- From record gasoline prices to higher airfares to fears of diesel rationing ahead, America’s runaway energy market is disquieting both US travelers and the wider economy. But the chief driver isn’t high crude prices or even the rebound in demand: It’s simply too few refineries turning oil into usable fuels. Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman’s Blankfei

  • Should You Follow a Wall Street Whale Into Nio?

    Investors love to know what famous Wall Street billionaires are buying, and every quarter, the Form 13F filings they make with the Securities and Exchange Commission provide the public with just that information. Investors have been negative on the EV maker for a number of reasons, but Soros seems to think shares are a buy. Nio only made up about 1.3% of Soros' portfolio as of the end of Q1, but that filing was the first time the billionaire reported investing in Nio.

  • Ethereum co-founder says every ‘average smallholder’ impacted by Terra’s stablecoin crash should be made whole, cites FDIC’s $250,000 as ‘precedent’

    "The obvious precedent is FDIC insurance (up to $250,000 per person)," Vitalik Buterin tweeted, adding that he “strongly supports” helping the “average UST smallholder."

  • Why Tesla Stock Got Dented Today

    It's Monday, and with the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all down fractions of a percent, it seems stock markets are going into the red again today -- and so is Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). As of 11:10 a.m. ET, Tesla shares have fallen 4.2% on reports that COVID-19-related lockdowns in China have dented the company's (still impressive) market share in electric vehicles (EVs) -- and that the situation won't be immediately fixed. Tesla remains "dominant" in EVs, reports TheFly.com today, retaining a 20% market share, but competition is heating up and the company lost market share to new rivals in 2021.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped on Monday

    The stock market began giving back some of Friday's gains on Monday, and in late-morning trading, 11:10 a.m. ET, the tech-heavy Nasdaq is down 1.1%, with semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) losing twice that -- 2.2%. Is there a reason Nvidia is going down so much more than the rest of the tech market? Investors in general seem upset by the continuing drumbeat of bad economic news -- rising inflation, rising interest rates, slowing growth in China, and a supply chain crisis that just doesn't seem to want to end.

  • Why Nio Shares Jumped Monday

    A Wall Street whale disclosed he has opened a position in the Chinese electric vehicle maker, and an analyst chimed in with a buy rating.

  • Big-Money Investors Who Boosted Bitcoin’s Price Might Now Crash It

    Everyone celebrated the arrival of institutional investors to the bitcoin market as their rising adoption helped send prices soaring. Now, with correlations to traditional markets at an all-time high, fingers are pointing over the market swoon.