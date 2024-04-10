Kids can learn about personal finance through new Marvin Memorial Library offerings

Young people can learn about financial topics like earning, saving, spending, sharing and budgeting in a way that is both meaningful and fun through a new Marvin Memorial Library offering.

Starting this coming fall, visit the library for in-person kids’ programs or take home a tablet loaded with fun games, offered through the Thinking Money for Kids program.

Marvin Memorial Library has been selected to receive a Thinking Money for Kids Program Kit from the American Library Association and the FINRA Investor Education Foundation. The kit is a collection of expert-vetted resources to help libraries teach financial education concepts for children ages 3 to 12.

Marvin Memorial Library is one of 300 libraries chosen to receive this offering, and one of only 12 libraries in Ohio.

“We are excited to bring the Thinking Money for Kids Program Kit to Marvin Memorial Library,” said Library Director Vikki Morrow-Ritchie. “We encourage parents to visit the library to check-out a Playaway Launchpad tablet to bring home. These brand-new tablets will be pre-loaded with fun financial education games. And stay tuned for some creative financial education games for kids to play at the library during the coming months.”

Playaway Launchpads are kid-friendly tablets designed to continue learning at home, available to check out for two weeks. The Launchpads don’t require a home internet connection. Games that are pre-loaded also have corresponding physical games in the library including "Pet Cents," "Making Mooo-lah," "Currency Conga" and "Penny Pinchers’ Party."

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Thinking Money for Kids to be offered this fall at Shelby OH library