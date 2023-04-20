You—and your kids—will love this Chariot for all your outdoor adventuring

The Thule Chariot Cross 2-Seat Multisport can comfortably carry the kids on almost any outdoor adventure.

It can feel like a daunting task to revisit the sports we used to love before kids came along. Biking, cross-country skiing, and even jogging aren't as accessible as they once were. Enter the Thule Chariot Cross 2-Seat Multisport Trailer and Stroller.

While I sincerely enjoyed my Thule Urban Glide 2 for jogging with my firstborn, once there were two kiddos to wrangle we knew we needed a double stroller we could take on outdoor adventures. With an annual cross-country ski trip on the calendar and a bike trail in our new suburban town, it made sense to get gear that would work across multiple sports.

It suits our sporting needs

The Thule Chariot Multisport easily converts from a stroller to a bike trailer or ski pulk.

The Thule Chariot from REI was the answer to all of our outdoor adventuring needs. It's sleek, lightweight and roomy for two kids. Plus, its VersaWing System enables easy transitioning between sports, and Thule built onboard storage for the unused wheels right into the frame.

The base trailer includes strolling and biking kits, with the jogging and ski kits are sold separately. Since we're a multi-sport family, we were gifted all the kits from our baby registry and have used each of them many times. Along the way, we've fallen in love with all the features and secretly wish our kids won't outgrow it.

The Chariot Cross also comes in a one-seat option if you're only planning on hauling around one kiddo at a time.

It keeps the kids, and adults, comfortable

With individually reclining, padded seats, this truly is a chariot for the little ones. They can't help napping as they're gently rocked over bike paths or cross-country trails. Between the fresh air, protective bug screen and adjustable leaf-spring suspension, they're ensured a smooth and comfortable ride.

The kit also includes a removable raincover and sunshade, along with adjustable vents for optimal airflow. The handlebar is also completely adjustable so you can quickly optimize your own comfort as you push. My favorite comfort accessory is the Organizer Sport Stroller Attachment, with a cupholder and easily accessible zipper compartment so nothing goes flying as we move.

It's durable and versatile

The Thule Chariot Multisport easily converts from a stroller to a jogger.

After three years of swapping accessories seasonally, we've put a lot of running, biking and cross-country skiing miles on our Chariot, and it still works beautifully. While this isn't our everyday stroller, it gets lots of use in all seasons for jogging, biking and cross-country skiing.

Biking to the beach has never been easier with the extra-large storage compartment behind the seats. It's perfect for hauling beach blankets, toys, sunscreen and snacks. On the inside, the kids have pockets on each side for small toys and water bottles.

The kids aren't getting any lighter, but the ski kit makes it easy to pull the trailer smoothly through the snow, even if it's an increasing workout year over year.

It is obviously a bulky item, so while it does fold down to make packing it more convenient, we've found it easiest to transport in our Thule roof box rather than taking up all the cargo space inside our SUV.

It's stylish and good-looking

Thule introduces new color options annually, and the current colors are honestly even more attractive than the trendy teal we bought four years ago. Color isn't necessarily the highest priority when selecting outdoor gear, but when you're paying a premium price it's especially nice to have a color you love.

$1,349.95 at REI

