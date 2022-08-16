Disney+ shows, movies that kids, teens should watch, based on their age

What kids and teens should watch on Disney+, based on their age

There are several streaming services that are great for kids, but signing up for Disney+ is an obvious choice for many families.

After all, Disney+ is home to plenty of hidden gems that kids of any age will love. Not sure where to start? We’ve rounded up everything to watch on Disney+ by age and vetted each one using Common Sense Media, a nonprofit organization that "provides education and advocacy to families to promote safe technology and media for children,” to make sure they are appropriate for each age group.

Toddlers (ages 2-4)

Watching Disney+ with your toddler is the perfect opportunity for some extra snuggles on the couch.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends children under the age 2 should avoid screen time, but one hour of “high-quality programming” a day for ages 2 to 5 is fine. Disney+ offers a variety of shows for toddlers that help teach kindness, critical thinking skills and empathy.

Little Kids (ages 5-7)

Whether they’re watching on a kid-friendly tablet or using a streaming device, there are plenty of ways your little kid can enjoy the following age-appropriate Disney+ movies and shows.

Big Kids (ages 8-9)

Your big kid is probably a TV whiz by now, but they may still need some help finding suitable shows and movies to keep them entertained. From coming-of-age shows like “Lizzie McGuire” to movies like “Zombies 3,” there’s no shortage of Disney+ content to keep your 8- and 9-year-olds captivated.

Tweens (ages 10-12)

When you’ve got a kid who’s in between being a child and a teenager, finding suitable shows and movies can be challenging. Disney+ includes a plethora of options that strike an ideal balance for this age group.

Teens (ages 13 and up)

Disney+ includes a robust lineup of shows and movies for teenagers (that even parents and caregivers will enjoy watching, too), including big-screen hits like “Guardians of the Galaxy” and old-school TV classics like “The Simpsons.”

Of course, these are plenty more age-appropriate shows and movies available for kids on Disney+. If you’re on the fence about queuing something up for your child, read the show's or movie’s description and watch a preview beforehand. What’s appropriate for some children may not be OK for others — and that decision is best left to parents and caregivers.

