‘My kids think I’m an idiot’: Rhode Island man says he bought $21,000 out-of-state lemon

It didn’t take long for Sheldon to realize he’d made a costly mistake.

The 62-year-old, who didn’t want us to use his last name, purchased a 2014 Mercedes GL 450 sight unseen from a New Jersey seller for around $21,000. The vehicle was delivered to his home in October and problems began almost immediately.

“Half my kids think I’m an idiot, the other half feel bad for us,” Sheldon said.

The vehicle stalls out and leaks antifreeze constantly, he said. The frame is damaged, two doors have been replaced, and leaking antifreeze burns in the engine and sends white smoke pouring out from under the hood. A mechanic told him the vehicle was either in a flood or a bad collision. He’s spent months battling with the seller and his bank to recoup some of his money.

“You buy something sight unseen and you’re taking someone’s word for it,” Sheldon said. “I would never buy something again without seeing it in person and making sure they’re a real dealership.”

Kelley Blue Book Executive Editor Brian Moody says consumers should follow these steps to protect themselves:

SEND AN INSPECTION COMPANY

If you’re interested in buying an out-of-state vehicle but you’re unable or not willing to travel, Moody says you can hire an inspection service to look at the car for you. Moody says for a fee, a company like Lemon Squad will provide a detailed report.

“If you really want something rare or you find something that seems like a great deal and it’s out-of-state, pay an inspection service to go look at it,” Moody said. “You can pay them and they’ll inspect the car and provide a written report.”

SET UP AN ESCROW ACCOUNT

If you’re buying a vehicle, Moody recommends you set up an escrow account to protect your purchase. The money is placed in escrow before the title is transferred. That guarantees both parties are satisfied before funds are exchanged and the paperwork is complete.

“[If there’s a problem] you can say, ‘Hey, I did get the car but it’s not what we discussed,’” Moody said.

GET A VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT

A detailed vehicle history report from services like Carfax and Autotrader can tell you a lot about a car, truck or SUV. But Moody says those reports only reflect insurance claims and traffic crashes. They won’t tell you if bad actors make a repair “off the books” to cover up flood damage or a serious wreck.

“Carfax is not magic, but it’s one little piece you can get along with an inspection service,” Moody said.

