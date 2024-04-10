Kill Leukemia Cells While Preserving Healthy Tissues: Nano-Cap Cancer Focused Firm IN8bio's Preclinical Candidate Shows Potential

Tuesday, IN8bio Inc (NASDAQ:INAB) revealed new preclinical data from its non-signaling gamma-delta T cell-based Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T cell (nsCAR) platform, known as INB-300.

The data showed that INB-300 improved selectivity to target leukemia cells while preserving healthy ones.

The data support the potential for nsCAR to have a wider therapeutic window and to be used to prevent on-target off-tumor killing of healthy tissue that may express the CAR-T target.

The data was presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2024.

IN8bio’s nsCAR platform is based on the natural ability of gamma-delta T cells to distinguish between healthy and malignant tissue.

The new data presented at AACR included results from proprietary constructs targeting CD33 and/or CD123 for in vitro evaluation against various types of leukemia, including acute myeloid leukemia and chronic myeloid leukemia.

The study results demonstrated notable differences between cells expressing traditional signaling CARs and those expressing the nsCAR constructs, which include a reduction in activation-induced cell death with nsCAR constructs.

The nsIL3-33mb15 CAR (CD123+CD33+IL-15) enhancement of the gamma delta T cells against leukemia cells demonstrated an average 1.8x increase in tumor-killing capability across three AML cell lines, compared to unmodified gamma-delta T cells.

The nsCAR cells did not lead to significant killing of healthy cells expressing the CD33 or CD123 target, demonstrating the selectivity of the nsCAR platform.

Results were run in triplicate, and on average, the selectivity was increased by 5.5x. INAB stock went up as much as 9% in the premarket session.

Price Action: INAB shares are up 0.92% at $1.10 on the last check Wednesday.

