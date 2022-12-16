U.S. markets open in 15 minutes

Killam Apartment REIT Announces December 2022 Distribution

·1 min read

HALIFAX, NS, Dec. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Killam Apartment REIT (TSX: KMP.UN) is pleased to announce its December 2022 monthly distribution. The distribution of $0.05833 per unit will be paid on January 16, 2023, to unitholders of record on December 30, 2022.

Killam Apartment REIT offers a distribution reinvestment plan (the "DRIP"). Eligible unitholders may reinvest their cash distributions, on each distribution payment date, in additional units. Participating unitholders will receive an additional distribution of units representing 3% of the amount of the distribution reinvested pursuant to the DRIP.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential real estate investment trusts, owning, operating, and developing a $4.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy is to enhance value and profitability by focusing on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Note: The Toronto Stock Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the information contained herein.

SOURCE Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/16/c7965.html

