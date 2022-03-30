U.S. markets open in 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,610.00
    -15.50 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,081.00
    -109.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,156.75
    -81.00 (-0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,124.00
    -7.30 (-0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.87
    +3.63 (+3.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,931.50
    +13.50 (+0.70%)
     

  • Silver

    25.09
    +0.35 (+1.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1130
    +0.0037 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4090
    +0.0090 (+0.37%)
     

  • Vix

    19.56
    -0.07 (-0.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3156
    +0.0058 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.8700
    -0.9960 (-0.81%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,272.34
    -581.59 (-1.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,097.55
    +4.18 (+0.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,545.79
    +8.54 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,027.25
    -225.17 (-0.80%)
     

Killam Apartment REIT Announces Timing of Q1 2022 Results and Webcast

·1 min read

HALIFAX, NS, March 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Killam Apartment REIT (TSX: KMP.UN) will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange. A webcast and conference call to discuss these results and current business initiatives will be held on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 9:00 AM ET.

The webcast will be accessible on Killam's website at the following link https://killamreit.com/events-presentations.

A replay will be available for 7 days after the webcast at the same link.

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are as follows:
North America (toll free): 1-888-664-6392
Overseas or local (Toronto): 1-416-764-8659

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating and developing a $4.5 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Note: The Toronto Stock Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the information contained herein.

SOURCE Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/30/c4858.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Ford Stock Put the Pedal to the Metal on Tuesday

    Automotive giant Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock has had a rough start to 2022, losing 18.5% of its value since the start of the year. On Tuesday, however, Ford finally found the gas pedal -- and floored it. As of 11 a.m. ET, Ford stock is up a solid 6.6%.

  • Stock Surge Is a Bear-Market Trap With Curve Inverted, BofA Warns

    (Bloomberg) -- The 11% surge in U.S. stocks in the past two weeks has the hallmarks of a bear-market rally that might give way to deeper losses.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableWorld’s Longest Passenger Flight Plans to Avoid Russian SkiesThat’s the conclusion of analysts at Bank

  • Dow Jones Gains As Putin Agrees To This; Robinhood Stock Explodes; 3 Stocks Test Buy Points

    The Dow Jones moved higher amid positive Russia-Ukraine cease-fire talks. Visa and Nike stock impressed. Robinhood stock exploded.

  • 3 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Heading Into April

    They are all down more than 30% year to date, and now could be the perfect time to load up on these stocks.

  • Micron shares pop after beating Q2 expectations

    Micron stock is moving higher after hours following the company's impressive earnings results for its second quarter.

  • What made Warren Buffett rich is making us all poorer

    "My life has been a product of compound interest," Warren Buffett once famously said.

  • BioNTech’s Earnings Top Estimates. It Plans a Buyback and Special Dividend.

    BioNTech says it plans to buy back up to $1.5 billion of stock over the next two years. It also will propose to pay a special dividend of €2 a share.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Buys an Electric-Vehicle Maker and Sells Another

    After a few days of quiet trading, Cathie Wood is back to dealing big names in big amounts. Her flagship fund has risen recently.

  • Why MicroVision Stock Rocketed More Than 30% Today

    Shares of lidar technology company MicroVision (NASDAQ: MVIS) were skyrocketing on Tuesday, up more than 30% as of 12:35 p.m. ET. MicroVision is a small-cap stock that makes almost no revenue and generates losses, but due to its relatively high short interest, it has become a meme stock pushed on the Reddit message board wallstreetbets. With meme stocks, any small announcement can generate a huge amount of buying power, and there was actually some positive news for MicroVision today, although its ultimate importance is hard to determine.

  • Is Novavax Stock a Buy Now?

    Early in the coronavirus vaccine race, Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares soared. When Novavax's program fell behind, though, so did the stock. Today, Novavax shares are trading for less than even the very lowest Wall Street 12-month price estimate.

  • The Consensus EPS Estimates For Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) Just Fell Dramatically

    Market forces rained on the parade of Carnival Corporation & plc ( NYSE:CCL ) shareholders today, when the analysts...

  • Adagio's stock jumps as company says it will seek authorization for COVID-19 antibody treatment

    Shares of Adagio Therapeutics Inc. soared 53.2% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company said its experimental COVID-19 monoclonal antibody worked as a treatment and for pre-and-post-exposure prophylaxis in a Phase 2/3 clinical trial. Adagio said it plans to seek authorization from the Food and Drug Administration in the second quarter of this year. The drug, adintrevimab, was put into clinical trials before the emergence of the omicron variant, the company said; however, Adagio noted

  • Lululemon moves higher despite mixed earnings report

    Lulu shares are up despite the company missing slightly on revenue for its fourth quarter.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Crushed the Market Again Today

    This week is shaping up to be a memorable, and lucrative, one for Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) investors. Following a major acquisition announced yesterday, analysts are revising their price targets upwards on the shares. Axsome kicked off the week in spectacular fashion when it announced it had reached a deal with peer Jazz Pharmaceuticals to acquire Sunosi, a drug approved in 2019 that boosts wakefulness in people with excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) deriving from sleep disorders.

  • BlackRock President Says ‘Entitled Generation’ Now Learning About Shortages

    (Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc. President Rob Kapito warned that inflation is having dramatic effects on the economy, with an entire generation now learning what it means to suffer from shortages.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableWorld’s Longest Passenger Flight Plans to Avoid Russ

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/29: Adobe, Yeti, FedEx, Disney

    The bears got it wrong, says Jim Cramer. When good companies get slammed on earnings, it pays to be a bull.

  • Tesla Announces Plans for a Stock Split. Does That Make the Stock a Buy?

    When it comes to the ongoing, widespread adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), no company deserves more credit for kick-starting the current trend than Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). The company's robust financial performance has paved the way for a surging stock price. Tesla shares have climbed roughly 74% over the past year.

  • Energy Transfer: A David Tepper-Backed Dividend Play

    Energy Transfer LP is one of the largest midstream energy companies in North America

  • Morgan Stanley’s Sankaran Sees Ukraine-Russia Rally as a ‘Blip’

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley’s Head of U.S. and European Credit Strategy Srikanth Sankaran said a rally in equity and credit markets on optimism about progress in cease-fire talks between Russia and Ukraine is just a temporary blip.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Skeptical After Russia Vows Kyiv PullbackUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksAbramovich Suffered Suspected Poisoning During Ukraine TalksWorld’s Longest Passenger Flight Plans to Avoid Russian SkiesBi

  • 'Mystifying' U.S. stock rally defies economic unease

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -As a stunning rebound in U.S. stocks charges on, investors are questioning how long the surge can continue in the face of a hawkish Federal Reserve, warnings of recession from the bond market and geopolitical uncertainty. The S&P 500 is up 11% since March 8, its biggest 15-day percentage gain since June 2020, led by many of the high-growth stocks that have been pummeled for much of the year. The move has come despite a broad range of concerns that rocked equities earlier this quarter, among them the war in Ukraine, surging inflation and a sharp rise in Treasury yields fueled by tightening monetary policy from the Fed.