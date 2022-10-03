U.S. markets close in 2 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,655.67
    +70.05 (+1.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,337.17
    +611.66 (+2.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,738.78
    +163.16 (+1.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,697.05
    +32.33 (+1.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.86
    +3.37 (+4.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,699.60
    +27.60 (+1.65%)
     

  • Silver

    20.58
    +1.54 (+8.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9812
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6330
    -0.1710 (-4.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1277
    +0.0111 (+1.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.5400
    -0.1890 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,406.56
    +204.41 (+1.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    442.03
    +6.68 (+1.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,908.76
    +14.95 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,215.79
    +278.58 (+1.07%)
     

Killam Apartment REIT Announces Timing of Q3 2022 Results and Webcast

·1 min read

HALIFAX, NS, Oct. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Killam Apartment REIT (TSX: KMP.UN) will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange. A webcast and conference call to discuss these results and current business initiatives will be held on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 10:00 AM ET.

The webcast will be accessible on Killam's website at the following link https://killamreit.com/events-presentations.

A replay will be available for 7 days after the webcast at the same link.

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are as follows:
North America (toll free): 1-888-664-6392
Overseas or local (Toronto): 1-416-764-8659

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating and developing a $4.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Note: The Toronto Stock Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the information contained herein.

SOURCE Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/03/c7709.html

Recommended Stories