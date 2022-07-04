U.S. markets closed

Killam Apartment REIT Announces Timing of Q2 2022 Results and Webcast

HALIFAX, NS , July 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Killam Apartment REIT (TSX: KMP.UN) will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange. A webcast and conference call to discuss these results and current business initiatives will be held on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 9:00 AM ET.

The webcast will be accessible on Killam's website at the following link https://killamreit.com/events-presentations.

A replay will be available for 7 days after the webcast at the same link.

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are as follows:
North America (toll free): 1-888-664-6392
Overseas or local (Toronto): 1-416-764-8659

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating and developing a $4.7 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Note: The Toronto Stock Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the information contained herein.

SOURCE Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

