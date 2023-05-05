Killam Apartment REIT Announces Voting Results from 2023 Annual Meeting of Unitholders

HALIFAX, NS, May 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Killam Apartment REIT (TSX: KMP.UN) ("Killam") today announced the voting results of matters voted on at its annual meeting of unitholders (the "Meeting"), which was held in Halifax on May 5, 2023. The voting results of each of the matters considered at the Meeting are presented below.

1) Election of Trustees

All candidates proposed in the Management Proxy Circular dated March 28, 2023, were elected as trustees. The voting results of the trustees were as follows:

Candidate Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Votes Spoiled Philip D. Fraser 78,183,103 98.81 % 937,720 1.19 % 27,672 Robert G. Kay 75,648,416 95.58 % 3,500,079 4.42 % - Aldéa M. Landry 75,454,133 95.33 % 3,694,362 4.67 % - James C. Lawley 73,550,882 92.96 % 5,569,941 7.04 % 27,672 Karine L. MacIndoe 77,479,764 97.89 % 1,668,731 2.11 % - Laurie M. MacKeigan 79,012,952 99.83 % 135,543 0.17 % - Doug McGregor 75,436,715 95.34 % 3,684,108 4.66 % 27,672 Robert G. Richardson 77,315,582 97.68 % 1,832,913 2.32 % - Manfred J. Walt 69,000,710 87.18 % 10,147,785 12.82 % -

2) Appointment of Auditors

Ernst & Young LLP was reappointed as the auditors of Killam, to hold office until the next annual meeting of unitholders at remuneration to be fixed by the board of trustees. The voting results for the reappointment of the auditors were as follows:

Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld 73,036,951 92.28 % 6,111,544 7.72 %

3) Executive Compensation Advisory Vote

The non-binding advisory say-on-pay resolution on executive compensation was approved. The voting results for the executive compensation advisory vote were as follows:

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against 72,645,470 91.78 % 6,503,025 8.22 %

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential real estate investment trusts, owning, operating, managing and developing a $4.9 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

