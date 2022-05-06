U.S. markets close in 19 minutes

Killam Apartment REIT Announces Voting Results from 2022 Annual Meeting of Unitholders

·2 min read
  • KMMPF

HALIFAX, NS, May 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Killam Apartment REIT (TSX: KMP.UN) ("Killam") today announced the voting results of matters voted on at its annual meeting of unitholders (the "Meeting"), which was held in Halifax on May 6, 2022. The voting results of each of the matters considered at the Meeting are presented below.

1) Election of Trustees
All candidates proposed in the Management Proxy Circular dated March 28, 2022, were elected as trustees. The voting results of the trustees were as follows:

Candidate

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Philip D. Fraser

75,214,349

98.96%

788,231

1.04%

Robert G. Kay

73,282,420

96.42%

2,720,160

3.58%

Aldéa M. Landry

72,765,946

95.74%

3,236,634

4.26%

James C. Lawley

67,058,992

88.23%

8,943,588

11.77%

Karine L. MacIndoe

72,040,798

94.79%

3,961,782

5.21%

Laurie M. MacKeigan

75,760,841

99.68%

241,739

0.32%

Doug McGregor

72,795,688

95.78%

3,206,892

4.22%

Robert G. Richardson

74,130,890

97.54%

1,871,690

2.46%

Manfred J. Walt

68,439,567

90.05%

7,563,013

9.95%

2) Appointment of Auditors
Ernst & Young LLP was reappointed as the auditors of Killam, to hold office until the next annual meeting of unitholders at remuneration to be fixed by the board of trustees. The voting results for the reappointment of the auditors were as follows:

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

63,033,579

82.94%

12,969,001

17.06%

3) Executive Compensation Advisory Vote
The non-binding advisory say-on-pay resolution on executive compensation was approved. The voting results for the executive compensation advisory vote were as follows:

Votes For

% For

Votes Against

% Against

70,341,961

92.55%

5,660,619

7.45%

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating and developing a $4.7 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy is to enhance value and profitability by focusing on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

SOURCE Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/06/c1462.html

