Killam Apartment REIT Announces Voting Results from 2022 Annual Meeting of Unitholders
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- KMMPF
HALIFAX, NS, May 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Killam Apartment REIT (TSX: KMP.UN) ("Killam") today announced the voting results of matters voted on at its annual meeting of unitholders (the "Meeting"), which was held in Halifax on May 6, 2022. The voting results of each of the matters considered at the Meeting are presented below.
1) Election of Trustees
All candidates proposed in the Management Proxy Circular dated March 28, 2022, were elected as trustees. The voting results of the trustees were as follows:
Candidate
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
Philip D. Fraser
75,214,349
98.96%
788,231
1.04%
Robert G. Kay
73,282,420
96.42%
2,720,160
3.58%
Aldéa M. Landry
72,765,946
95.74%
3,236,634
4.26%
James C. Lawley
67,058,992
88.23%
8,943,588
11.77%
Karine L. MacIndoe
72,040,798
94.79%
3,961,782
5.21%
Laurie M. MacKeigan
75,760,841
99.68%
241,739
0.32%
Doug McGregor
72,795,688
95.78%
3,206,892
4.22%
Robert G. Richardson
74,130,890
97.54%
1,871,690
2.46%
Manfred J. Walt
68,439,567
90.05%
7,563,013
9.95%
2) Appointment of Auditors
Ernst & Young LLP was reappointed as the auditors of Killam, to hold office until the next annual meeting of unitholders at remuneration to be fixed by the board of trustees. The voting results for the reappointment of the auditors were as follows:
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
63,033,579
82.94%
12,969,001
17.06%
3) Executive Compensation Advisory Vote
The non-binding advisory say-on-pay resolution on executive compensation was approved. The voting results for the executive compensation advisory vote were as follows:
Votes For
% For
Votes Against
% Against
70,341,961
92.55%
5,660,619
7.45%
About Killam Apartment REIT
Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating and developing a $4.7 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy is to enhance value and profitability by focusing on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.
SOURCE Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/06/c1462.html