Killam Apartment REIT Announces Voting Results from 2022 Annual Meeting of Unitholders

HALIFAX, NS, May 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Killam Apartment REIT (TSX: KMP.UN) ("Killam") today announced the voting results of matters voted on at its annual meeting of unitholders (the "Meeting"), which was held in Halifax on May 6, 2022. The voting results of each of the matters considered at the Meeting are presented below.

1) Election of Trustees

All candidates proposed in the Management Proxy Circular dated March 28, 2022, were elected as trustees. The voting results of the trustees were as follows:

Candidate Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Philip D. Fraser 75,214,349 98.96% 788,231 1.04% Robert G. Kay 73,282,420 96.42% 2,720,160 3.58% Aldéa M. Landry 72,765,946 95.74% 3,236,634 4.26% James C. Lawley 67,058,992 88.23% 8,943,588 11.77% Karine L. MacIndoe 72,040,798 94.79% 3,961,782 5.21% Laurie M. MacKeigan 75,760,841 99.68% 241,739 0.32% Doug McGregor 72,795,688 95.78% 3,206,892 4.22% Robert G. Richardson 74,130,890 97.54% 1,871,690 2.46% Manfred J. Walt 68,439,567 90.05% 7,563,013 9.95%

2) Appointment of Auditors

Ernst & Young LLP was reappointed as the auditors of Killam, to hold office until the next annual meeting of unitholders at remuneration to be fixed by the board of trustees. The voting results for the reappointment of the auditors were as follows:

Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld 63,033,579 82.94% 12,969,001 17.06%

3) Executive Compensation Advisory Vote

The non-binding advisory say-on-pay resolution on executive compensation was approved. The voting results for the executive compensation advisory vote were as follows:

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against 70,341,961 92.55% 5,660,619 7.45%

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating and developing a $4.7 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy is to enhance value and profitability by focusing on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

