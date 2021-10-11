U.S. markets close in 3 hours 42 minutes

Kilo Health is expanding, adding new offices in Berlin and Kyiv

Kilo Health
·3 min read
Brainstorming session with Tadas CEO of Kilo Health
Brainstorming session with Tadas CEO of Kilo Health

Vilnius, Lithuania, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kilo Health, one of the leading digital health and wellness companies globally, is expanding. It recently opened new offices in Berlin (Germany) and Kyiv (Ukraine). The company of almost 600 employees plans to double its workforce next year.

Kilo Health CEO Tadas Burgaila says the expansion is underway in the hope of attracting more diverse talents from all over the world.

"When we started to grow rapidly, we began to look for future colleagues outside Lithuania. Berlin and Kyiv are big multicultural cities, thus the talent pool there is greater. In addition, many residents speak fluent English, are flexible, and can easily join new teams. Our goal is not to hire a specialist who is simply looking for a job. The most important thing is to find people who believe what we believe in," says the CEO.

There are, of course, other factors, like labor shortages. Offices in important markets are a direct opportunity to attract more local talent, especially in the field of IT, which has the highest shortfall.

But Tadas Burgaila adds that lack of talent is felt not only in certain IT areas. It is difficult to find product management specialists who are well versed in the subtleties of the user experience. Conversion optimization (CRO) and innovations management experts are also in short supply.

Both new offices are located in coworking spaces. In Kyiv, Kilo Health aims for an IT development center because there are lots of very capable IT engineers in the country.
In Berlin, considered as Europe’s start-up capital, a mix of various activities is planned, from IT development to C-level positions.

The office is established in Factory Berlin – a well-known start-up center in the German capital. It’s not only a workplace but also a community of ambitious businesses and an incubator for innovative ideas. Factory Berlin is the largest start-up organization of its kind in Europe and hosts a variety of events, meetings with investors or advisers almost daily. It’s estimated that half of all start-ups originating from the German capital started in Factory Berlin.

Tadas Burgaila has no doubts that working alongside prominent start-ups from all over the world opens up new synergies and opportunities for business. He also believes that despite competition, Kilo Health can become a much-loved and coveted employer, just like in its home market.
About Kilo Health
Kilo Health is one of the leading digital health and wellness companies globally, not only attracting talents to join its fast-growing team but also co-founding and accelerating start-ups in a rapidly growing digital health industry.

With 4+ million paying users worldwide (the majority in the United States), strong technology, and a digital marketing platform, Kilo Health provides unparalleled opportunities for entrepreneurial talents and visionaries to build digital health products of the future.

Kilo Health was founded to design the most engaging and effective digital lifestyle interventions that lead to a healthier life by preventing, managing, or treating various health conditions.

Continuously seeking new opportunities, co-founding, and accelerating prospective next-gen products, Kilo Health has grown from 7 to 500 bright talents in three years and aims to become the most loved digital health and wellness product suite globally.

For the original news story, please visit https://prdistribution.com/news/kilo-health-is-expanding-adding-new-offices-in-berlin-and-kyiv-2.html

Kilo Health office team meeting
Kilo Health office team meeting
