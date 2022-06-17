Kilo Health Launches a Digital Health Product Offering for Enterprise

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2022 / Kilo Health, the leading digital health product provider, launches an offering for enterprise customers. From June 2022, companies looking to expand their health benefits program will get access to digital health solutions that help prevent and manage the most common health issues.

The product offering for the enterprise will consist of four main tracks - diabetes management, cardiovascular disease mitigation, mental health improvement, and general health refinement. Each employee in the company will be able to choose the digital health solution that addresses their particular health needs. Also, they will get access to two free accounts for their family members.

"We embrace health equity - a fair opportunity for everyone at work to get the right type of tools that help them achieve their peak health. Each person might struggle with different health issues, and we provide multiple options that help address them," says Ausrine Cebatore, VP of Sales and Strategic Partnerships at Kilo Health.

Digital health solutions cater to the needs of people who choose to work remotely and might not be able to access the same benefits as those who spend time in the office.

"Instead of buying access to multiple different health platforms that help with nutrition, fitness, wellness, or chronic disease management, enterprises will now get a bundle deal that addresses all of the most common issues. This offer is like a one-stop-shop for every health need your employees might have," says Ausrine Cebatore.

This wide ecosystem of products will provide businesses with an opportunity to complement their existing health initiatives, launch new health benefit programs more easily, reduce medical spending, and overall increase productivity at work.

"Investing in employees' physical and mental health is a must in 2022. If we learned one thing from the pandemic is that employee health shapes the core of any business. If your teams are happy - your business will flourish," A. Cebatore adds.

Kilo Health provides plenty of expertise in the field. Currently, its product portfolio contains 15+ digital health products with more than 4 million active customers.

About Kilo Health

Kilo Health is one of the leading digital health and wellness companies with 4+ million customers worldwide. As of 2022, it's the second fastest-growing company in Europe on the FT 1,000 ranking , the second-fastest growing company in Central Europe on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 list , and the most popular employer of 2021 on MeetFrank.

Kilo Health has over 15 innovative digital health products, 600+ employees, and offices across 5 European cities. The company is also a member of the DTx Alliance, Matter Community, and HealthXL.



