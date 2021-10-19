U.S. markets close in 4 hours 51 minutes

Kim Drumgo named Geisinger's first Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer

·3 min read

Position created to further health system's mission to make better health easier for all

DANVILLE, Pa., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Furthering Geisinger's commitment to promote an inclusive and welcoming organization and community to all, Kim Drumgo has been named the health system's first chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer.

Kim Drumgo
Kim Drumgo

In this new role, Drumgo will champion and guide the organization to better understand the importance and value of a diverse, equitable and inclusive environment, as well as serve as a catalyst for change at Geisinger. She will provide systemwide thought leadership, strategic direction and implementation of diversity, equity and inclusion-related programs and initiatives.

"Our patients, members, employees and community deserve a safe environment that welcomes people of every race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, sexual identity, ability, veteran status and faith," said Amy Brayford, Geisinger executive vice president and chief of staff. "With Kim in this new role, I'm confident that we'll move to new heights, prioritizing and advancing diversity, equity and inclusion across all aspects of our organization — ultimately improving the health and well-being of our Geisinger family, patients, members and communities. We're incredibly fortunate to have gained such an accomplished and committed leader to help us make better health easier for everyone."

Studies have shown that each community of people may have different health needs. These include the black community having a higher rate of diabetes; lower rates of cervical and breast cancer screenings in transgender men; and a higher rate of suicide among military veterans and active members than that of the general public. Creating an inclusive health care setting that connects with patients and their specific situation can help better address and serve the health needs of the community.

"I'm thrilled to join Geisinger in this new role. The communities and patients we serve each have unique situations and needs. We know the best way to serve our diverse communities is to ensure we maintain a welcoming environment that seeks out and values different views and perspectives. We can all benefit and excel in environments where our voices are heard and our needs are met. The preservation of dignity and respect will be critical to our success," said Drumgo. "I look forward to partnering with our Geisinger family and community leaders on these important topics. Geisinger and the communities we serve are infinitely stronger when we can harness the talents and backgrounds from each of us for the betterment of us all."

Drumgo brings over 15 years of experience in the diversity and inclusion field and has a strong track record setting DEI strategies, engaging stakeholders and driving results. She has held leadership roles in several organizations, including most recently serving as chief diversity officer for Anthem Inc., where she led more than 63,000 leaders and employees in having authentic, compassionate conversations about race, social justice and health equity. She has also held leadership roles at the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina. She was named to Network Business Journal's Top 25 Women in Business and recognized for her leadership in Diversity by Profiles in Diversity Journal.

Drumgo earned her Bachelor of Science in Public Health from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and her Master of Business Administration from the University of Maryland.

About Geisinger
Geisinger is committed to making better health easier for the more than 1 million people it serves. Founded more than 100 years ago by Abigail Geisinger, the system now includes nine hospital campuses, a health plan with more than half a million members, two research centers and the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine. With nearly 24,000 employees and more than 1,600 employed physicians, Geisinger boosts its hometown economies in Pennsylvania by billions of dollars annually. Learn more at www.geisinger.org, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

CONTACT: Joseph Stender
570-716-3252
jhstender@geisinger.edu

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kim-drumgo-named-geisingers-first-chief-diversity-equity-and-inclusion-officer-301403570.html

SOURCE Geisinger

