Do Kim Heng's (Catalist:5G2) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Kim Heng (Catalist:5G2). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is Kim Heng Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Kim Heng has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Kim Heng's EPS shot up from S$0.004 to S$0.0057; a result that's bound to keep shareholders happy. That's a fantastic gain of 43%.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The music to the ears of Kim Heng shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 5.6% to 9.9% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. That's great to see, on both counts.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Since Kim Heng is no giant, with a market capitalisation of S$70m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Kim Heng Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

It's nice to see that there have been no reports of any insiders selling shares in Kim Heng in the previous 12 months. So it's definitely nice that Executive Chairman & CEO Keng Siong Tan bought S$36k worth of shares at an average price of around S$0.09. Purchases like this can help the investors understand the views of the management team; in which case they see some potential in Kim Heng.

Does Kim Heng Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Kim Heng has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Not only is that growth rate rather juicy, but the insider buying adds fuel to the fire. To put it succinctly; Kim Heng is a strong candidate for your watchlist. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 4 warning signs for Kim Heng that you need to be mindful of.

