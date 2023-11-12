Kim Hin Joo (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:KHJB) Stock's On A Decline: Are Poor Fundamentals The Cause?

With its stock down 14% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Kim Hin Joo (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:KHJB). Given that stock prices are usually driven by a company’s fundamentals over the long term, which in this case look pretty weak, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators. In this article, we decided to focus on Kim Hin Joo (Malaysia) Berhad's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Kim Hin Joo (Malaysia) Berhad is:

2.3% = RM1.9m ÷ RM80m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.02 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Kim Hin Joo (Malaysia) Berhad's Earnings Growth And 2.3% ROE

It is quite clear that Kim Hin Joo (Malaysia) Berhad's ROE is rather low. Even when compared to the industry average of 14%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. For this reason, Kim Hin Joo (Malaysia) Berhad's five year net income decline of 26% is not surprising given its lower ROE. However, there could also be other factors causing the earnings to decline. For instance, the company has a very high payout ratio, or is faced with competitive pressures.

That being said, we compared Kim Hin Joo (Malaysia) Berhad's performance with the industry and were concerned when we found that while the company has shrunk its earnings, the industry has grown its earnings at a rate of 14% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Kim Hin Joo (Malaysia) Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Kim Hin Joo (Malaysia) Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Kim Hin Joo (Malaysia) Berhad has a high three-year median payout ratio of 65% (that is, it is retaining 35% of its profits). This suggests that the company is paying most of its profits as dividends to its shareholders. This goes some way in explaining why its earnings have been shrinking. The business is only left with a small pool of capital to reinvest - A vicious cycle that doesn't benefit the company in the long-run. To know the 4 risks we have identified for Kim Hin Joo (Malaysia) Berhad visit our risks dashboard for free.

Moreover, Kim Hin Joo (Malaysia) Berhad has been paying dividends for four years, which is a considerable amount of time, suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer consistent dividends even though earnings have been shrinking.

Summary

In total, we would have a hard think before deciding on any investment action concerning Kim Hin Joo (Malaysia) Berhad. As a result of its low ROE and lack of much reinvestment into the business, the company has seen a disappointing earnings growth rate. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. So it may be worth checking this free detailed graph of Kim Hin Joo (Malaysia) Berhad's past earnings, as well as revenue and cash flows to get a deeper insight into the company's performance.

