U.S. markets open in 4 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,710.00
    +5.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,164.00
    +36.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,859.75
    +28.75 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,193.10
    +2.70 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.32
    +0.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.40
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    22.76
    -0.05 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1368
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7460
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.25
    -1.15 (-5.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3629
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3510
    +0.0410 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,893.07
    +890.48 (+2.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,020.65
    +26.23 (+2.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,550.49
    +59.12 (+0.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,765.66
    +543.16 (+1.92%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Diving into DeFi as investors brace for volatile 2022'

DeFi expert Jim Bianco joins Jared Blikre to break down an interesting year ahead on Wednesday, 1/12 at 2PM ET.

Kim Kardashian and Floyd Mayweather sued over alleged crypto scam

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

A class action lawsuit has named Kim Kardashian, Floyd Mayweather and basketball star Paul Pierce as defendants for promoting a cryptocurrency called EthereumMax. According to Finbold, the platintiffs sued the celebrities and the still-unidentified entities behind the tokens for causing the value of the Ethereum knockoff to soar so "they could sell their portion of the Float for a profit." The lawsuit lists anybody who invested in the token between May 14th and June 27th, 2021 as a defendant.

As Gizmodo explains, the claimants are accusing the defendants of perpetrating a "pump and dump" scheme, in which investors sell off their shares to make a lot of money after orchestrating a rise in its value. The lawsuit states that the coin rose 632 percent in value after Mayweather and Pierce promoted it — the boxing star wore shorts with the EthereumMax URL during his exhibition match with Logan Paul, while Pierce tweeted about it. 

Meanwhile, Kardashian posted about EthereumMax on Instagram Stories, telling followers that she heard about it from her friends and linking to its website. According to Morning Consult, 19 percent of the survey respondents who said they heard about Kardiashian's post invested in EthereumMax as a result. The lawsuit states that the day after Kardashian's post, the token's value plummeted by 98 percent. Further, the coin's creators allegedly sold off their shares before the price drop, as shown by their wallet's activities. 

Celebrities have been promoting cryptocurrency tokens for a while now and even creating their own. This isn't the first time or the last that they'll get caught up in controversies surrounding a token — Mayweather, for instance, was charged by the Securities and Exchange Comission in 2018 for failing to disclose that he was paid $100,000 to promote Centra Tech's 2017 initial coin offering. Two of Centra Tech's founders were arrested for securities fraud and wire fraud, with the SEC accusing them of "touting nonexistent relationships between Centra and well-known financial institutions" in an effort to entice people to invest in the ICO. 

Recommended Stories

  • Kim Kardashian, Floyd Mayweather sued over promotion of crypto token

    Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. are facing a lawsuit alleging the celebrities misled investors in their promotion of a cryptocurrency token. The lawsuit, filed Jan. 7 in Los Angeles federal court, claims the celebrities touted tokens sold by EthereumMax, or EMAX, in order to boost its price and make themselves a profit "at the expense of their followers and investors." "The company's executives, collaborating with several celebrity promoters ... made false or misleading statements about EthereumMax through social media advertisements and other promotional activities," the lawsuit stated.

  • Kim Kardashian Is Being Sued for Crypto Scam Involvement

    Kim Kardashian, Floyd Mayweather and Paul Pierce are being sued for duping their followers into...

  • Kim Kardashian, Floyd Mayweather Sued by Investors in EthereumMax Tokens

    (Bloomberg) -- Kim Kardashian and Floyd Mayweather Jr. were sued for allegedly scamming investors in a cryptocurrency called EthereumMax.Most Read from BloombergRepeat Booster Shots Spur European Warning on Immune-System RisksCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluStocks Halt Five-Day Rout After Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateThe reality tele

  • 'Wordle' clones are taking over the App Store

    Developers are cloning, and profiting off of, the viral game 'Wordle" in Apple's App Store.

  • European Shares Recover as Investors Return to Buy Dip in Tech

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks advanced the most in more than two weeks as investors bought the dip in risk assets after higher bond yields fueled volatility.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluStocks Halt Five-Day Rout After Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateRepeat Booster Shots Spur European Warning on Immune-System

  • The FTC's antitrust suit against Facebook is cleared to move forward

    The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) can move forward with its latest antitrust lawsuit against Meta, a US district judge ruled on Tuesday.

  • Twitter's Explore tab will begin hiding blocked and muted accounts

    The platform is doing more to snuff out accounts and keywords you don't want to see.

  • LAPD fired two officers who ignored robbers to play 'Pokémon Go'

    The LAPD is now known to have fired two officers after they were caught ignoring a robbery to keep playing 'Pokémon Go.'

  • Alexa can change the weight on NordicTrack's adjustable dumbbells

    NordicTrack has unveiled dumbbells whose weight you can adjust using Alexa.

  • China's Chang'e-5 probe finds on-site evidence of water on the Moon's surface

    China’s Chang’e-5 lunar lander has found water on the surface of the Moon, marking the first-ever time scientists have found on-site evidence of the substance on Earth’s satellite.

  • Kanye West rep says Putin visit story ‘completely fabricated’

    Artist’s associates seem conflicted as to whether there’s any truth to rumours that he’s planning a trip to Russia

  • Signal founder Moxie Marlinspike steps down as CEO

    Moxie Marlinspike created the Signal encrypted messaging app, which launched in 2014.

  • Outlines showers your home with recyclable options

    The company just closed a $1 million pre-seed lead by Social Impact Capital to make sure that the giant water-splash-stopping sheets of plastic that are present in most of the 128 million households in the U.S. get sustainably recycled, rather than putting them in landfills. Like all New Yorkers I moved into like an old apartment that required me to have like a shower liner -- one of those plastic shower curtains. Long story short, Young and his co-founder Megan Murphy set out to solve the problem in a rather elegant way.

  • Nigeria's SeamlessHR raises $10M to expand HR and payroll solutions across Africa

    Africa’s appetite for cloud computing software continues to increase as connectivity and bandwidth opportunities push boundaries. Per reports, the continent’s cloud computing industry coupled with the Middle East is expected to grow to $31.4 billion in 2026 from $14.2 billion last year. SeamlessHR, a Nigeria-based company that wants to help African businesses “leverage the continent’s greatest asset: abundant human capital” with its cloud-based human resources (HR) and payroll software, has raised $10 million in Series A funding for its next phase of growth and regional expansion.

  • Boeing Picks Collins Aerospace Electric Power Generation System For B-52

    Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) has selected Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE: RTX) company, to upgrade the B-52 bomber with a new electric power generation system (EPGS). The financial terms were not disclosed. Collins will supply a modern EPGS derived from commercial technology to upgrade the B-52's current 70-year-old system, with more efficient technology that requires less power from the engine to operate. Collins has also been selected to provide new wheels and carbon brakes for

  • Reese Witherspoon called out for ‘advertising’ crypto in bizarre Twitter post

    ‘Blink twice if you need help, Reese,’ one fan quipped

  • App Annie: Global app stores' consumer spend up 19% to $170B in 2021, downloads grew 5% to 230B

    Consumer spending on mobile apps reached $170 billion in 2021, according to App Annie's newly released "State of Mobile 2022" report, out today, which offers a comprehensive look at the app economy across iOS, Google Play and third-party Android app stores in China. In January 2021, App Annie reported year-over-year download growth of 7% during 2021, which has now dropped to just 5% in 2021. Download growth today is being driven largely by emerging markets like India, as well as Pakistan, Peru, the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia and Egypt.

  • The latest 'Belle' trailer introduces us to the film's dazzling technicolor virtual world

    Mamoru Hosoda’s latest movie opening in US theaters this week, Studio Chizu and the film’s distributor have shared a new trailer for Belle ahead of its North American debut on Friday, January 14th.

  • Chia Network Launches Native Peer-to-Peer Trading Services for Wallet Holders

    The Bram Cohen-founded company also said that it would partner with Stably to introduce the first dollar denominated stablecoin on its blockchain.

  • Ryan & Emily: Docs from new Project Veritas #ExposeFauci lab leak report FALL APART on inspection

    Ryan Grim and Emily Jashinsky discuss the validity of a new Project Veritas report on the lab leak theory. About Rising: Rising is a weekday morning show with bipartisan hosts that breaks the mold of morning TV by taking viewers inside the halls of Washington power like never before. The show leans into the day's political cycle with cutting edge analysis from DC insiders who can predict what is going to happen. It also sets the day's political agenda by breaking exclusive news with a team of scoop-driven reporters and demanding answers during interviews with the country's most important political newsmakers. Follow Rising on social media: Website: Hill.TV Facebook: facebook.com/HillTVLive/ Instagram: @HillTVLive Twitter: @HillTVLive