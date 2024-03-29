Kim Kardashian sued by Donald Judd estate for knock-off furniture

Kim Kardashian is facing a lawsuit filed Wednesday claiming the celebrity incorrectly showcased some of her furniture as Donald Judd originals, TMZ reported.

The Donald Judd Foundation, which manages the legacy of the late artist, points to a specific video Kardashian posted to YouTube in 2022 — that’s since been removed — but drew over 3.6 million views and featured a tour of her SKKN office in California.

Kardashian referred to items in the video as “Donald Judd tables,” but the lawsuit claims the furniture itmes were actually knock-offs that the reality star purchased from a separate company called Clements Design.

“Consumers are likely to believe Judd Foundation and the Donald Judd brand are connected or affiliated with, or otherwise sponsored or endorsed Ms. Kardashian,” the estate was quoted as saying by The New York Times.

“Judd Foundation categorically prohibits customers from using purchased Donald Judd furniture for marketing and promotional purposes.”

The lawsuit asks that Kardashian remove the video, which she did on Wednesday, and retract her claims the tables were Judd originals.

Members of the Judd Foundation said they contacted Kardashian three days after the video was first posted, asking for a public statement acknowledging the mistake.

Kardashian’s representatives denied the request, offering instead to make a correction in the caption and a social media post supporting the foundation. Both sides were unable to come to an agreement.

The lawsuit also names Clements Design as a defendant in the case, accusing the company of trademark and copyright infringement.

Clements stated that there are “obvious key differences” between the furnishings and that the company felt “blindsided” by the legal action.

“This issue was brought to our attention over a year ago,” it stated. “Efforts were made to resolve this issue amicably at the time and the Judd Foundation was unwilling to settle on reasonable terms. These claims have absolutely no merit.”

Kardashian reps did not immediately respond to a request for comment.