Kim Kardashian’s underwear label Skims worth $4bn after funding round

- Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images North America

Kim Kardashian’s underwear label Skims is now worth $4bn (£3.1bn) after it raised $270m from investors.

The shapewear line, which Ms Kardashian, 42, launched in September 2019, was boosted following a funding round led by Wellington Management Group which also included Greenoaks Capital Partners, which has invested in Deliveroo and the grocery delivery app Getir.

It puts Skims well ahead of rival shapewear brand Spanx which in 2021, when it sold a majority stake, was valued at $1.2bn. It comes as Skims prepares to open its first permanent store in Los Angeles next year.

Ms Kardashian has said she came up with the idea for the company after she was forced to dye her shapewear at home in order to match it to her skin tone.

Chief executive Jens Grede, who co-founded Skims with Ms Kardashian, said the company was planning to open a string of new stores over the next few years.

He said: “Kim and I can envision a future where years from today there’s a Skims store anywhere in the world you’d find an Apple store or a Nike store.”

Its range, which includes bodysuits costing £68m and corsets for £98, is currently stocked at stores including Selfridges and Harrods in the UK.

The latest funding round means that Skims has now raised around $670m since it was founded. Earlier this year it said it was now profitable and is on course to record $750m in sales this year, compared to $500m last year.

More than two thirds of Skims’ shoppers are either millennials or Gen Z, with its designs promoted on apps including TikTok and Instagram.

Skims is also expected to use the new funding to develop new products.

According to Forbes, Ms Kardashian’s net worth hit $1bn in 2021. It estimates she is currently worth around $1.2bn, which includes her significant stake in the Skims business.

In a recent interview with Time, Ms Kardashian said: “It started off with simply finding shapewear that was a skin tone that would match my colour.

“Obviously you have big hopes, but [Skims] definitely exceeded everything that I ever imagined. I still have impostor syndrome, or whatever. But I think that’s part of what keeps me going.”

